Chief Keith does Round 2 of Convalescent COVID-19 Plasma
As most of you know, I had COVID-19 back in early September—well, my entire family did. I’ve always been a big proponent of donating blood. Since I’ve recovered from COVID-19, I can now donate convalescent plasma every few weeks. I made my first Convalescent COVID Plasma donation last month and my latest donation was this past Wednesday and I still have plenty of antibodies (after nearly 4 months). COVID antibodies are being used to help those patients who are having trouble getting through their recovery. If you’ve had COVID-19 and have recovered, please look into donating convalescent plasma but even if you haven’t had it there’s always a need for blood donations—it’s the gift of life for many. For more information visit the Arkansas Blood Institute website or call 1-877-340-8777.