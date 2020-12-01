CARTI Announces plans to open new cancer center in downtown El Dorado

EL DORADO, Ark.- CARTI has announced the location of its sixth comprehensive Cancer Center to be built in El Dorado.

The cancer center will be built where Office Depot was previously, at 1601 North West Avenue in El Dorado. The building will have a full custom remodel set to begin this month, with the project scheduled to wrap up by late summer of 2021.

The 25,000 square foot cancer treatment facility will include comprehensive services to treat patients at every stage of their cancer treatment journey.

This will be CARTI’s fourth comprehensive cancer center to open in the past two years and the fifth within CARTI’s 19 total locations across the state; with several locations scattered across south Arkansas.

“CARTI’s presence in south Arkansas began more than 21 years ago with a treatment center in El Dorado,” said Adam Head, CARTI president and chief executive officer. “Patients in El Dorado and surrounding south Arkansas and north Louisiana communities continue to place their trust in CARTI and the unparalleled care we provide. Our expansion is driven by our mission to provide trusted cancer care close to home. We look forward to bringing the most advanced technologies and expertise to the residents of Union County and the surrounding areas with a beautiful and expansive cancer center. Additionally, by renovating an existing building in downtown El Dorado, we are investing in the vitally important revitalization efforts happening within El Dorado and south Arkansas.”

“We are grateful to CARTI’s leadership and medical team for their eagerness to expand their expert-level cancer care in our community,” said El Dorado Mayor Veronica Smith-Creer. “Not only will this facility revitalize a large existing structure in our downtown area, but it will also expand the landscape of our community’s health care offerings. Especially in light of the unprecedented times we’re living in due to the coronavirus pandemic, we are fortunate for CARTI’s strength and determination to open this new treatment center and to provide specialized oncology options for the wonderful people of Union County and surrounding communities.”

