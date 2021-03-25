Baptist Health unveils new mobile health unity, prepares to take COVID-19 vaccine clinic on the road

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Baptist Health is debuting a new mobile health unit to serve Arkansas communities by offering COVID-19 vaccines to get Arkansans vaccinated across the state this year as they celebrate their 100th year as a health care organization.

Additionally, it will provide free health care services such as screenings and prevention education from Baptist Health’s team of caregivers.

“As Baptist Health looks ahead to the next 100 years, we remain focused on responding to changing healthcare needs by meeting people where they are,” said Troy Wells, president and CEO of Baptist Health. “Our new mobile health unit will enable us to bring free access to critical health and wellness tools in areas that might not otherwise be served, thanks to the generous support of donors and community.”

The nearly 40-foot-long mobile health unit is equipped with a front waiting area, two exam rooms and is wheelchair-accessible.

Baptist Health’s new mobile health unit was funded in large part through a $150,000 donation from the Arkansas-based Windgate Foundation. Also contributing toward the project were participants and sponsors of Baptist Health Foundation charity events.

“We are excited that the mobile health unit will allow us the opportunity to take health care out into the communities around the state where people need it the most – focusing on the underserved, uninsured, underinsured and underrepresented,” said Teresa Conner, system director of Baptist Health Community Outreach.

Among the stops planned are a free COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Tollette on Sunday, March 28, from noon to 5 p.m. at First Church of God Tollette, 1080 Martin Luther King Drive.

Johnson & Johnson’s one-dose Janssen COVID-19 vaccine will be administered. Those participating are asked to bring a photo ID.

Supply is limited, and all eligible participants must pre-register by calling (501) 202-1540.