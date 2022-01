LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – While Arkansas is seeing record numbers of new and active cases, concerns grow each day in how to confront the latest surge from the omicron variant.

Dr. Amanda Novack of Baptist Health was able to talk with Mallory Brooks on Thursday about the rise in hospitalizations even with the milder symptoms from omicron and what further testing should be done after testing positive on a COVID-19 home testing kit.

The complete interview can be viewed in the player above.