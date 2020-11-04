Arkansas weekly flu report for 10/31/20

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Arkansas Department of Health released its weekly flu report to the public.
Since September 27, 2020, 179 positive influenza tests have been reported to the ADH online database by health care providers.
The average school absenteeism rate last week was 5.5 percent among public schools.
Arkansas reported one influenza-related death this flu season. No nursing homes have reported influenza outbreaks this season.
Weekly-Influenza-Report-Week-Ending-Saturday-October-31-2020
