$8 million expansion being made for Jefferson Regional Cancer Center

PINE BLUFF, Ark. – Jefferson Regional will be expanding its access to cancer care for residents in Southeast Arkansas.

Jefferson Regional announced on Wednesday that there will be an $8 million investment to develop an integrated Cancer Center. That center will be located on campus in the Jefferson Professional Building.

Construction will consist of two phases, the first being an expanded medical oncology clinic with an infusion center capable of treating 27 patients, which will be open in June 2021. The second phase will include the construction of a radiation oncology suite that will be complete near the end of 2021.

The Cancer Center is the latest investment designed to meet the unique needs of residents in Pine Bluff and throughout Southeast Arkansas.

“Having cancer is just as stressful mentally as it is physically. Our goal is to reduce that burden by having a central location for all cancer care. We want our patients to focus their time on healing, not navigating their care. The Jefferson Regional Cancer Center will help us achieve that goal,” said Dr. Asif Masood, Hematologist/Oncologist.

The Jefferson Regional Cancer Center will offer access to services including physician visits, an infusion center, a Breast Center, imaging services, radiation oncology, care coordination and financial navigation.

Through the new Cancer Center, Jefferson Regional will be able to coordinate care more easily for patients – from screening and diagnosis to therapy and beyond.

For more information, please visit jrmc.org/cancer.