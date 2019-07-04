Keep KARK 4 and KARZ 42

DIRECTV and AT&T U-verse subscribers no longer have access to KARK and KARZ as AT&T and DIRECTV did not accept our extension for continued carriage of KARK and KARZ during our contract negotiations to avoid disruption of service. Contact DIRECTV and AT&T U-verse today at 855-937-9469 and demand that they “Bring back my KARK and KARZ!”

Q: What is happening?

A: DIRECTV and AT&T U-verse subscribers no longer have access to KARK and KARZ station as of midnight CST on July 3, 2019. DIRECTV and AT&T U-verse did not accept a contract extension offer by Nexstar Media, parent company of KARK and KARZ for the right to continue to air your favorite news stories around the Little Rock area. By rejecting an extension for continued negotiations and to avoid a disruption of service, AT&T and DIRECTV took away content that you pay for and was included with your monthly subscription. They are no longer providing the content you initially signed up for when you subscribed to their service.

Q: What other programming could I miss?

A: If DIRECTV and AT&T U-verse decide(s) not to carry your local KARK and KARZ stations, you would lose your local news, emergency service updates and your favorite shows such as the Sunday Night Football, This is Us and The Voice.

Q: Where will KARK and KARZ programming still be available?

A: No other cable or satellite company is affected; only DIRECTV and AT&T U-verse customers are at risk of having their favorite news, comedies, dramas, and sports taken away. Other providers are available including DISH (855-898-6730) and over-the-air with digital antenna.

Q: Are you still negotiating with DIRECTV and/or AT&T U-verse?

A: Yes. We have been negotiating in good faith to establish a mutually agreeable contract with DIRECTV and AT&T U-verse , proposing fair and reasonable terms for your local KARK and KARZ stations.

Q: Is this abnormal for AT&T and DIRECTV to remove local programming from their lineup?

A: DIRECTV is routinely involved in disputes with content providers and following its 2015 acquisition by AT&T, it has dropped or threatened to black out various network and local community programming. Between May 30, 2019 and June 10, 2019 alone, viewers of at least 20 other non-Nexstar stations (owned by Deerfield Media, GoCom Media of Illinois, Howard Stirk Holdings, Mercury Broadcast Group, MPS Media, Nashville License Holdings, Roberts Media, Second Generation of Iowa and Waitt Broadcasting) lost access to network and local content as a result AT&T/DIRECTV’s refusal to accept fair market rates for the distribution of leading non-AT&T programming.

Q: What can I do about this situation?



A: You have choices.