KARK Careers

Account Executive Position Summary:

The Account Executive works within established Sales Department guidelines to increase sales volume with assigned accounts, aggressively seeks new customers for both TV and Digital business, executes plans and strategies set forth by sales management, maintains awareness of the competition, and maintains visibility in the community. Essential Duties & Responsibilities: Implements strategies to consistently grow revenue and exceed revenue goals.

• Establishes credible relationships with local business community.

• Makes sales calls on existing and prospective clients.

• Maintains assigned accounts and develops new accounts.

• Prepares and delivers sales presentations to clients.

• Explains to customers how specific types of advertising will help promote their products or services in the most effective way possible.

• Provides clients with information regarding rates for advertising placement in all media.

• Develops advertising schedules with clients and station personnel responsible for placing advertising into station media.

• Works with clients and station personnel to develop advertisements.

• Performs other duties as assigned. Requirements & Skills: Bachelor’s degree in Marketing, Advertising or Mass Communications, or a related field, or an equivalent combination of education and work related experience.

• Fluency in English.

• Excellent communication skills, both oral and written.

• Minimum one year’s experience in sales, preferably in the media field.

• Valid driver’s license with an acceptable driving record and reliable transportation.

• Experience achieving long-range objectives and implementing the strategies and actions to achieve them.

• Proficiency with computers, telephones, copiers, scanners, fax machines and other office equipment. Physical Demands & Work Environment: The Account Executive must be able to sit, conduct telephone conversations, use electronic mail, write letters and memos, conduct face-to-face discussions with individuals or groups, make decisions without supervision, make decisions that impact the results of co-workers, work in close proximity to others, work outdoors in all weather conditions, and work indoors in environmentally controlled conditions