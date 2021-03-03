Job Alert: Virtual Job fair, openings in information technology, food services, sales

EMPLOYER: The University of Arkansas at Little Rock

JOB TITLE: Application Administrator

POSITION SUMMARY: The Application Administrator’s role is to design, install, monitor, and maintain production databases and applications while ensuring high levels of data availability. This individual is also responsible for developing, implementing, and overseeing policies and procedures to ensure the integrity and availability of accompanying software. This position is governed by state and federal laws, and agency/institution policy.

REQUIRED EDUCATION AND/OR EXPERIENCE:

A Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration, Computer Science, Mathematics, Management Information Systems or an equivalent of education and work experience plus experience with SQL Server.

STARTING PAY: Depends on Experience

HOW TO APPLY: For more information and to apply to the position, visit the Jobs seekers link on the Human Resources’ website at http://ualr.edu/humanresources/

EMPLOYER: The University of Arkansas at Little Rock

JOB TITLE: Enterprise Application Architect

POSITIN SUMMARY: The Enterprise Application Architect will apply communications and advanced programming skills to design, coordinate, develop, implement, and maintain scripts, data feeds, application interfaces, and documentation to support the campus enterprise architecture. This position is governed by state and federal laws, and agency/institution policy.

REQUIRED EDUCATION AND/OR EXPERIENCE:

Bachelor’s Degree in the field of Computer Science, Management Information Systems, Information Technology, Business Administration or an equivalent of education and work experience. At least 7 years experience with Oracle, SQL, PL/SQL, Shell Scripting, and Linux required. Experience working with vendors, campus IT partners, and various technical staff members to support applications and accomplish key project initiatives.

STARTING PAY: Depends on Experience

HOW TO APPLY: For more information and to apply to the position, visit the Jobs seekers link on the Human Resources’ website at http://ualr.edu/humanresources/

EVENT: Bryant Public Schools Virtual Job Fair

DATE & TIME: Tuesday, March 9, 5 – 8 p.m.

EVENT INFORMATION:

Are you a certified teacher (K-12), Special Education teacher, or bus driver interested in being part of Bryant Public Schools?

Attend our Virtual Job Fair from the comfort and safety of your home, office or any quiet space using your computer or mobile phone.

The Job Fair will connect Bryant administrators from each school and prospective educators through Zoom.

Applicants should complete the following:

Complete Virtual Job Fair registration at bit.ly/BPSJobFair21. Include a resume Add a short introductory video (optional)

Apply online at bryantschools.tedk12.com/hire/index.aspx.

Receive a Zoom invitation from one of our representatives.

Reserve your spot by March 3.

EMPLOYER: Baptist Health Arkansas

JOB TITLE: Utility Worker

SUMMARY OF RESPONSIBILITY:

Performs a variety of activities related to the assembly and service of food. Operates ware washing equipment. Ensures sanitation standards are met in the department based on regulatory requirements.

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS

High School diploma, GED, or Equivalent Experience Preferred, No previous work experience required.

JOB LOCATION: Little Rock, AR 72204

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION & TO APPLY.

EMPLOYER: Harbor Freight Tools

JOB TITLE: Senior Retail Stocking Associate

JOB LOCATION: Fort Smith, AR

JOB DESCRIPTION:

Our Senior Associates (full-time) support the leadership team through operational execution and delivery of a rewarding customer experience.

WHAT YOU’LL DO:

Provide a great experience for our customers

Ensure items are in stock and priced correctly

Maintain a safe, clean, and organized store

Become a subject matter expert in your role and model adherence to standard operating procedures

Understand and learn other aspects of store operations including sales associate duties and responsibilities

Other duties as assigned

REQUIREMENTS:

Must be at least 18 years old

Minimum of 1 year experience in retail or customer service

Ability to communicate clearly with customers and associates in person and via e-mail and telephone.

Ability to intermittently lift, push and/or pull up to 50 pounds and stand/move for entire shift.

Ability to lift, bend, kneel, climb, crawl and/or twist and safely climb up/down a ladder.

Physically able and willing to become certified to operate a forklift in accordance with IIPP (Injury and Illness Prevention Program)

Ability to work nights, weekends and holidays as needed.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION & TO APPLY.