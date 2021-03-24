Job Alert: Veterans job fair, openings in food service, management, maintenance, production

EMPLOYER: Firehouse Subs

POSITIONS: Crew members, shift leaders and management roles

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION:

Firehouse Subs® is hiring 20 employees for crew member, shift leader and management roles at five locations in the greater Little Rock area.

The award-winning fast-casual sandwich brand seeks to fill part and full-time positions with positive, energetic and dedicated individuals. Firehouse Subs team members can enjoy competitive wages, discounts on delicious subs and excellent growth opportunities. Interested applicants can call their local restaurant to apply.

WHEN:

Ongoing until all positions are filled.

WHERE:

Firehouse Subs greater Little Rock restaurant addresses and phone numbers:

12312 Chenal Pkwy. Ste. 40, Little Rock, AR 72211 – (501) 228-5553

2811 Lakewood Village Dr., N. Little Rock, AR 72116 – (501) 812-5002

11617 Maumelle Blvd North, Little Rock, AR 72113 – (501) 753-9898

140 John Hardin Drive, Jacksonville, AR 72076 – (501) 983-4913

4403-D Central Ave., Hot Springs, AR 71913 – (501) 463-9803

JOB TITLE: Youth Program Specialist

JOB LOCATION: NLR, Camp Robinson, AR, US, 72199

STARTING SALARY: $30,000

SUMMARY:

The Youth Program Specialist is responsible for providing physical training and guidance to students in the program. This position is governed by state and federal laws and agency/institution policy.

FUNCTIONS:

Conducts drill and ceremony instruction, according to standards and procedures outlined in the United States Army FM 22-5.

Performs individual and squad drill procedures, instructing students on the more complex movements and execution of commands.

Executes drill and ceremony procedures in daily activities, to include all movements of assigned students.

Conducts physical training with assigned students, according to United States Army FM 22-5 and Army FM 21-20 and performs physical training as an instructor and as a participant.

Performs individual counseling in the area of performance, personal problems, and behavioral problems.

Performs other duties as assigned.

KNOWLEDGE, SKILLS & ABILITIES:

Knowledge of United States Army FM 22-5 and FM 21-20 drill and ceremony standards and procedures. Knowledge of institution rules and regulations. Ability to oversee and direct students in the military youth program. Ability to observe students and write detailed reports regarding student behavior and progress. Ability to advise and counsel students.

MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS:

The formal education equivalent of a high school diploma; plus one year of specialized or related experience. Additional requirements determined by the agency for recruiting purposes require review and approval by the Office of Personnel Management. OTHER JOB RELATED EDUCATION AND/OR EXPERIENCE MAY BE SUBSTITUTED FOR ALL OR PART OF THESE BASIC REQUIREMENTS, EXCEPT FOR CERTIFICATION OR LICENSURE REQUIREMENTS, UPON APPROVAL OF THE QUALIFICATIONS REVIEW COMMITTEE.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION & TO APPLY.

EMPLOYER: Southern Trace Rehabilitation and Care

JOB TITLE: Maintenance Supervisor

REQUIREMENTS:

Must have basic handyman skills to include painting, plumbing, and minor electrical. Must be self directed.

SHIFT: Full time position. Monday thru Friday.

HOW TO APPLY:

Apply in person at 22515 Interstate 30 in Bryant

EVENT: Veterans Job Fair & Outreach

HOST: Congressman French Hill with special guest Col. Nate Todd, Secretary of Arkansas Department of Veterans Affairs

DATE & TIME: April 7, 2021 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

LOCATION: Sherwood Forest – 1111 West Maryland Ave., Sherwood, AR 72120

JOB TITLE: Production Employee

JOB LOCATION: Pine Bluff, AR

RESPONSIBILITIES:

Attendance is an essential function of the job

Work in assigned area of production responsibility as scheduled in a safe and efficient manner.

Attend departmental and branch meetings as needed to engage and complete education and training.

Assist fellow production workers by performing duties of lesser skill, such as supplying or holding materials or tools, and cleaning work areas and equipment.

Consistently seek the improvement and development in assigned role/job and skills. Seek to develop multiple areas of capability in order to support the production team.

Create and support a culture of adherence to branch standardization in support of, financial, service, and safety goals.

Other duties as assigned by supervisor or manager.

QUALIFICATIONS:

Ability to work assigned shift- attendance is required

Basic Math reasoning skills

Lifting Ability; up to 25-50 pounds continuously; Push/Pull Ability; up to 150 pounds assisted

Capability to work in a fast-paced work environment that may have fluctuating temperatures and loud noise levels while working with machinery in a safe and conscientious manner

Must be able to adhere to safety standards

PREFERRED QUALIFICATIONS:

One year of industrial laundry experience

Capability of understanding work instructions in English

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION & TO APPLY.

EMPLOYER: FedEx

JOB TITLE: Freight Handler

JOB LOCATION: Little Rock, AR

START TIME: 5:00 PM, 8:00 PM, 1:00 AM

END TIME: 1:30 AM, 4:30 AM, 9:30 AM

POSITION OVERVIEW:

Transport freight across dock area to/from trailers for loading to trailers.



ESSENTIAL JOB DUTIES/RESPONSIBILITIES:

Perform freight handling using appropriate motorized and manual equipment, including but not limited to: forklift, pallet jack and hand truck Verify documentation matches freight description (e.g. type, weight, hazardous materials), using current electronic or manual system Secure freight inside trailers using appropriate tools and supplies (e.g. pallets, straps, rope) Recoup/repair damaged freight when necessary Verify and complete required documentation and reports Assist customers with freight and freight documentation as needed Perform hostling duties if required Comply with all applicable laws/regulations, as well as company policies/procedures Perform other duties as required

Disclaimer: This job description is general in nature and is not designed to contain or to be interpreted as a comprehensive inventory of all duties, responsibilities and qualifications required of employees assigned to the job.

QUALIFICATIONS:

High school diploma or equivalent, preferred

Must be at least 18 years of age

Prior experience in warehousing, freight handling and/or fork lift operations preferred

If hostler/yard mule duties required, experience preferred

Ability to count and perform basic math, with or without a calculator

Basic written and verbal communication skills

Ability to lift/carry hand freight of varying weights several times a week, to lift dock plates weighing approximately 100 pounds, and to open trailer doors requiring approximately 75 pounds of lift force, up to several times per day or more

Ability to bend, twist, squat, pushing/pulling freight throughout shift

Ability to work independently and/or as a team member

Previous dock/warehouse experience preferred



WORKING CONDITIONS:

Dock environment; exposure to varied weather conditions, exhaust, fumes, dust, noise

Hours may vary due to operational need

Frequent contact with service center personnel; fast-paced, deadline oriented

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION & TO APPLY.