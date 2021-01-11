Job Alert: Openings transportation, maintenance

JOB TITLE: Driver Railroad

JOB LOCATION: Pine Bluff, AR

REPORTS TO: Railroad Operations Manager

SCHEDULE: Night shift, 5/2, 5/3 schedule. Some overtime and weekends required.

WAGES: Hourly. Commensurate with skills and experience.

RESPONSIBILITIES

Follow delivery instructions, and maintain compliance with all DOT, company and customer safety and operational policies and procedures

Properly load and unload product at various customer locations in a professional, courteous, timely, safe, and efficient manner

Connect and disconnect hoses, operating pumps and valves for loading and unloading, safely filling tanks using various size hoses, nozzles and fittings

Use onboard technology as instructed (Smartlogix, Qualcomm)

Complete paperwork accurately and timely, if applicable

Comply with Sun Coast’s accident and incident reporting procedures for accidents and spills

Other related tasks as assigned by manager

BASIC REQUIREMENTS

Locals only please. Must live within 60 miles of terminal

Must be able to pass background screening including MVR and criminal

Minimum age 23

Valid class A license with hazmat and tanker endorsements, a good driving record and a good understanding of DOT regulations

Must have at least 1 year of commercial driving experience

Must be able to work nights and weekends

Must have some mechanical and electrical aptitude working with pumps

Must have a professional appearance and attitude, and abide by the company dress code policy

May be required to lift objects weighing 50 pounds

Stable employment history

Ability to work in extreme weather conditions, and for 12 to 18 hours per day

Ability to work an extended work week – overnight and/or out of town travel may be required

Good basic math skills, and ability to communicate well in verbal and written fashion

Ability to work well under pressure in a team environment and get along with others

Must be able to read, speak, write and communicate using the English language well enough to perform the job functions

Strong customer service skills, and the ability to effectively prioritize, multi-task, manage time, organize and execute tasks in a high-pressure environment

Must be able to meet all criteria for the eRailSafe program in order to access railroad properties. Applicants who match any of the following criteria will be denied access to railroad properties. History of convictions for felony and/or misdemeanor crimes of concern Probation within the last five years Incarceration within the last five years Any pending felony and/or misdemeanor charge SSN discrepancy/possible name mismatch Crime of concern within the last seven years Not disposed and/or open court case Out of service area Permanent disqualifier



PREFERRED

Tank and bulk liquid hauling experience

JOB TITLE: Selector

JOB LOCATION: Little Rock, AR 72204

JOB DESCRIPTION:

Processes orders for material or merchandise received by mail, telephone, or personally from customer or company employee by performing the following duties.

Must be able to operate a variety of RF scanners to track all product movement.

Must be able to operate a pallet jack, forklifts, and cherry picker in an efficient and safe manner.

Must be able to identify and select the correct product and quantity.

Must be able to determine partial cases items when necessary.

Responsible for assembling all products on a pallet in a manner which will enable transportation of product to customers while minimizing damage to boxes and product.

Responsible for contacting Forklift Operators to replenish product in empty pick bins.

Locate supervisors to determine appropriate product substitutes when an item is out of stock (or if manufacturing division can supply product in question).

Check for product “in transit” at the end of each night.

Opens and closes boxes, bales, and other containers.

Picks and assembles orders from stock carefully verifying information and quantities. Places products on pallets, transfers to staging area and loads on trucks. Verifies product against picking list to insure accuracy.

Sorts and places materials on racks or shelves according to predetermined slot assignment and rotates product to insure “First In-First Out”.

Operates forklift, pallet jack, or hand trucks to move product from one location to another.

Load and stack product on trucks in such a manner that the load is stable and product is secure to prevent damage.

Assists in warehouse maintenance and cleaning.

Perform various inventory related functions as necessary.

Receive trucks on an as needed basis.

Inspect received products for quality, proper rotation, and expiration dates.

JOB QUALIFICATIONS:

To perform this job successfully, an individual must be able to perform each essential duty satisfactorily. The requirements listed below are representative of the knowledge, skill, and/or ability required. Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions.

Ability to read and comprehend simple instructions, short correspondence, and memos. Ability to write simple correspondence. Ability to effectively present information in one-on-one and small group situations to customers, clients, and other employees of the organization.

Ability to add, subtract, multiply, and divide in all units of measure, using whole numbers, common fractions, and decimals. Ability to compute rate, ratio, and percent and to draw and interpret bar graphs.

Ability to apply common sense understanding to carry out detailed but uninvolved written or oral instructions. Ability to deal with problems involving a few concrete variables in standardized situations.

High school diploma or general education degree (GED); or one to three months related experience and/or training; or equivalent combination of education and experience.

JOB TITLE: I&E Mechanical Maint & Repair Tech (Petroleum Pipeline)

JOB LOCATION: Rogers, AR

JOB RESPONSIBILITIES:

Primary technical responsibilities include, but are not limited to:

Maintain a working knowledge of company policies/procedures as they relate to the operation/maintenance of the assigned assets, including System Integrity Plan (SIP) and OQ requirements and implement them into location work practices.

Attend and actively participate in required safety training meetings.

Perform routine testing, inspection, and maintenance, troubleshooting and repair of all assigned mainline and facility equipment/systems, including but not limited to: pumps, electric motors, electrical equipment, electronic and/or pneumatic instrumentation, programmable logic controllers, measurement systems, product testing & analysis, piping systems, valves, centrifugal, positive displacement pumps, positive displacement meters, turbine meters, and similar other equipment and systems.

Complete and maintain required documentation/records associated with performed maintenance and repair.

Manage location projects, including major overhauls, troubleshooting for pumps and mechanical seals, new installations, or modifications of existing equipment, etc.

Primary operations support duties include, but are not limited to:

Send and catch pigs, assist and train drivers and customers, perform truck rack operations duties, prove meters and gauge products transferred to and from tanks, trucks, and pipelines.

Receive product from mainline to storage tanks, perform valve lineups, switch tanks and make changes as required to move products in and out of storage.

Perform product sampling, product quality analysis, input information into computer programs, and perform daily inspections.

Work diligently to follow all safety requirements to prevent product contamination, spills and avoid product loss.

Serve on the facility emergency response team.

Perform other functions as requested by the Area Supervisor.

Damage Prevention duties include, but are not limited to:

Coordinate and perform Damage Prevention and Public Education activities as prescribed in System Integrity Plan (SIP) Elements:

Safely and effectively perform damage prevention and public education tasks and procedures, while professionally and positively representing the Company to the community and other stakeholder groups.

Ensure One Calls, line locates, and Aerial Patrol activities are performed and/or completed in specified timeframes.

Proactively work with One Call group to improve performance measures in mapping, county notes, and field cleared tickets.

Respond to after-hour calls as expected during scheduled on-call rotation.

Address basic real estate/right of way issues and encroachments by proactively working with Company Real Estate representatives and Tulsa subject matter experts.

Research, and stay current in, industry Damage Prevention and Common Ground Alliance best practices and regularly report findings for incorporation into Company standards and procedures for process improvement.

Execute the Integrity Plan by coordinating work activities, providing oversight to inspection and contract resources, and coordinate contract maintenance crews;

Provide surveys and applicable information for incorporation into Integrity Plans.

Contribute local knowledge and experience in developing Integrity Plans.

Assist with the development of area integrity plans by gathering and verifying pertinent data.

Participate in developing and describing steps required to safely complete an effective Job Plan.

Participate in coordinating and executing the Six Month Gate Valve Inspection Program.

Compliance – records – documentation – audits:

Contribute local knowledge and experience in developing Damage Prevention Plans.

Assist in maintaining inspections, licensing and maintenance of vehicles and equipment in the Vehicle and Driver training programs.

REQUIREMENTS:

Education/Experience: Open to considering new graduates, or those with limited experience. College degree is preferred but not required. One to three years industry experience in the maintenance and operation of refined products, terminals, pump stations, or equivalent industry experience is preferred. Two years of vocational/ technical training from a recognized institution majoring in electronics, electricity or diesel mechanics is preferred. Experience with API 653 & DOT 195 pipeline operations is also preferred.

Skills and Qualifications: Valid state driver’s license to drive a company vehicle. Basic mathematical ability and understanding is required to successfully perform tank measurements, read gauges, set up product transfers into and out of tanks. This includes the ability to add, subtract, multiply, divide, convert fractions to decimals and vice versa, etc. Candidate must be able to perform some work at heights. Requires knowledge of refined product characteristics, measurement and safe handling practices. Demonstrated competency in all aspects of operations required after 180 days of hire. Position will be filled at a level commensurate with candidate experience and qualifications. Responsibility and experience required increases with level of operator.

Physical demands include: constantly (2/3 or more of time) hearing, seeing (acuity, near, far, and depth); frequently (from 1/3 to 2/3 of time) talking; and occasionally (up to 1/3 of time) sitting, standing, walking, lifting (up to 50 lbs), carrying, pushing, pulling (up to 50 lbs), climbing (up to 70ft), balancing, stooping, kneeling, crouching, crawling, reaching, handling, fingering, feeling, and wearing personal protective equipment. Must be available for some overtime during nights, weekends and holidays. Must be a self-starter and willing to function either independently or in a team environment. May require some travel.

Environmental Conditions includes working outside and inside and exposure to extreme heat and/or cold, noise, vibration, and petrochemicals.

Additional requirements: Regular attendance; the ability to communicate effectively orally and in writing in English with co- workers, supervisors, internal and external customers; the ability to work in stressful conditions; the ability to adapt and respond in changing circumstances; the ability to use a personal computer with the Windows(R) operating system to complete time sheets, send and receive email, and access information posted on the Company’s intranet; availability as needed to work on both a scheduled and call-out basis; and the ability to work at the assigned job site.

EDUCATION REQUIRED:

High School Grad or Equiv or better

PREFERRED EXPERIENCE:

1-3 year: One to three years industry experience in the maintenance and operation of refined products, terminals, pump stations, or equivalent industry experience is preferred.

