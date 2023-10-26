EMPLOYER: Our House

JOB TITLE: Youth Program Specialist (3rd-5th grade)

POSITION SUMMARY:

Reporting to the Youth Program Coordinator, the Youth Program Specialist will work full-time in Our House’s Youth Development Center, Our Club, which serves 90 school age youth in grades Kindergarten-12th grade. Our Club operates every day after school and all day during school breaks (winter break, spring break) and teacher in-service days. Our Club also operates a Summer Program for nine weeks over the summer. The Youth Program Specialist is responsible for providing a safe and enriching out-of-school program in accordance with Arkansas’ Minimum Licensing Standards for School Age Programs. The Youth Program Specialist will uphold the two-generation approach in collaboration with other teams at Our House to ensure families enrolled in our programs have access to Our Club services and family support, such as parenting education.

RESPONSIBILITIES:

Integrate Positive Youth Development into our program, including physical and psychological safety, appropriate structure and schedule, supportive relationships, opportunities to belong, positive social norms, community service, skill building, and the integration of family, school, and community. Examples include:

Create an enriching, fun and safe environment that is guided by youth input and feedback.

Build youth’s self-esteem; Be alert and responsive to youth.

Demonstrate competence in daily classroom management.

Integrate special needs youth in a positive and respectful manner.

Develop relationships with the youth and nurture them through behavioral and family challenges.

QUALIFICATIONS:

The Youth Program Specialist will be thoroughly committed to Our House’s mission. All candidates must enjoy working with school-aged youth, have a positive attitude and serve as a role model for the youth in the program. Experience and other qualifications include:

High School diploma required; Bachelor’s degree preferred

At least 2 years of experience working with youth is required

A background or college courses in education, social work, or psychology preferred

Ability to work effectively with diverse staff, parents, and community members

Action-oriented, entrepreneurial, adaptable, and innovative approach to planning

Ability to work effectively in collaboration with diverse groups of people

Passion, idealism, integrity, positive attitude, mission-driven, and self-directed

Must be able to lift 30 lbs.

Complete Youth Worker Certification within 6 months of hire

Valid driver’s license and willingness to transport youth

Ability to swim is preferred

Obtain CPR / First Aid certification within first 90 days of employment

OTHER REQUIREMENTS:

Must possess a valid driver’s license and vehicle to use in performance of job. Position requires some travel within Central Arkansas.

Must be able to pass criminal background and child and adult maltreatment screens and a pre-employment drug screen.

COVID-19 vaccination required or must meet the legal guidelines for an exemption.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION & TO APPLY.

EMPLOYER: Arkansas Department of the Military

JOB TITLE: Youth Program Training Officer I

ANTICIPATED STARTING SALARY: $32,405

This position is responsible for the following:

Oversee students, maintains/compiles evaluation of behavior reports by noting resident actions, medical problems, and disciplinary/rules violations.

Ensure a clean, safe and secure environment that is conducive to behavioral changes based on program rules and regulations.

Execute drill and ceremony procedures in daily activities, to include all movements of assigned students.

Perform individual counseling with assigned students in the area of performance, personal problems and behavioral problems.

Conduct physical training with assigned students.

Participate in physical training exercises

Run/walk up to 10 miles

Perform barracks inspections

Perform uniform/equipment inspections

Escort students to special events

Write shift reports

Drive state issued vehicles

SUMMARY:

The Department of Military Youth Program Training Officer is responsible for providing physical training and guidance to students in the Youth Challenge Program. This position is governed by the state and federal laws agency institution policy.

MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS:

The formal education equivalent of a high school diploma plus one year of specialized or related experience.

Special Requirements: Ability to run up to 10 miles, light travel. Must possess the temperament and training to work with youths who may become disruptive and use inappropriate language.

Must have the ability to comply with the Hands-Off Standard of Operations Procedural Youth Challenge internal Policy with the Youth.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION & TO APPLY.

JOB TITLE: Title III Instructional Designer

GENERAL DESCRIPTION OF POSITION:

Arkansas State University-Beebe, a two-year residential community college, is seeking a Title III Instructional Designer. The Instructional Designer will work with instructors to develop technology-based instructional environments and resources that support the Title III grant. The instructional designer will follow the Master Shell implementation strategy and requirements set forth in the grant. The Master Shells developed will include the design and development of HTML coding, videos, collaboration activities, and course design based on effective engagement practices, assessment and evaluation metrics.

ESSENTIAL DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES:

Work with Subject Matter Experts (SME) to develop online course curriculum containing objectives, standard structure and alignment. The instructional designer will follow the Master Shell implementation strategy and requirements set forth in the grant to create Master Shells that include HTML coding, videos, collaboration activities, and course design based on effective engagement practices. Work with the SME to create assessment and evaluation metrics. Develop Canvas scripts as needed for engagement activities. Designs and develops Master Shells demonstrating knowledge and experience of instructional design, development, implementation, and assessments in an academic environment; instructional technology, learning theories, and effective assessment of programs. To include design and development of effective instruction with best practice including student-student, student-teacher and student-content interaction. Incorporate lab exercises and simulations as applicable. The shells will include reviewing existing courses launched as part of the grant for continuous improvement recommendations. Provides leadership in terms of designing courses to Quality Matters standards. Conducts needs assessments on a regular basis to ensure Master Shell objectives are met.

Perform any other related duties as required or assigned

EDUCATION/EXPERIENCE:

Bachelor’s degree required with a minimum of two years experience in field of instructional design, training or equivalent. Experience in design and delivery of interactive training of graphics, multimedia, productivity, web-based and social media applications. Familiarity with higher education, online/blended delivery, legal and ethical guidelines.

PAY: $40,000-$50,000

LOCATION: Beebe Campus

ABOUT THE COMPANY: ASU-Beebe is a public two-year college with its main campus located in Beebe, Arkansas on the 67/167 corridor approximately 35 miles north of the state’s capitol of Little Rock.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION & TO APPLY.