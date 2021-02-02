Job Alert: Openings in welding, logistics, and more

JOB TITLE: Facility Technician II

JOB LOCATION: El Dorado, AR 71730

JOB DESCRIPTION:

As a Facility Technician you will be responsible for performing hands-on operations within the warehouse associated with loading and unloading 55-gallon drums, offloading vans, and completing paperwork for waste tracking/inventory purposes. We are looking for safety-oriented and reliable individuals who do not mind physically demanding work to join our team in El Dorado, AR!

What does it take to work for Clean Harbors?

HS Diploma or equivalent

Forklift operating experience

Computer proficiency preferred

Prior labor experience within a plant environment preferred

Ability to work shift work, including days, nights, weekends, and holidays

An excellent commitment to Health and Safety

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION & TO APPLY.

JOB TITLE: PPM Structural Welder- (Pinebluff)

JOB LOCATION: Pine Bluff, AR 71603

JOB DESCRIPTION:

Plan, lay-out, weld, install and repair all types of structural steel products in accordance with all applicable plans, specifications, codes, and industry standards. Will be working on new and pre-existing structures.

QUALIFICATIONS:

Education – High School Diploma (or GED or High School Equivalence Certificate) Preferred

Experience – Structural welding experience preferred; must pass welder certification test.

Must have a working knowledge of various welding processes, coeds, techniques and methods related to structural steel welding.

Must read and understand plans and specifications, including diagrams, prints, orthographic and isometric drawings and visualize two dimensional drawings in three dimensions.

Must be familiar with properties of metal machining, weld shrinkage and welding techniques.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION & TO APPLY.

JOB TITLE: General Warehouse Worker (North Little Rock)

SALARY: Starting at $13.00 per hour

DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES:

Review load and plan the work load.

Conduct layer process review, review order selectors and manage picking process. Check for accuracy from picker.

Stage load and prepare for loading of trucks.

Start the loading process, park and seal all trucks.

Load delivery trucks and other outbound shipments of billed orders.

Fill case and bottle orders for products.

Restock daily bottle and case inventory.

Meet schedules and timelines.

Participate in inventory counts as directed.

Understand the safety rules and requirements in the workplace.

Attend safety meetings and take all safety classes, as needed.

Ensure warehouse equipment service needs, safety needs and other safety issues are reported promptly.

Responsible for filling out equipment report before usage.

Responsible for meeting operational efficiency goals.

Perform other job-related duties as assigned.

MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS:

6 months warehouse experience.

High School diploma or equivalency; or an equivalent combination of education and experience.

Operate a forklift or other warehouse equipment safely.

Proficiency in inventory software, databases and systems.

Familiarity with modern warehousing practices and methods.

SAFETY REQUIREMENTS:

Able to perform job related task without hindering the safety of employees or others.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION & TO APPLY.

JOB TITLE: Maintenance Assistant/Grounds

JOB DUTIES:

ASU-Beebe is seeking a full-time Maintenance Assistant for Grounds. The employee will be responsible for the following duties:

Mowing – riding lawn mower.

Weed eating.

Raking leaves and using the leaf blower.

Other campus cleanup as assigned.

EDUCATION AND EXPERIENCE: Equivalent of a high school diploma or GED and the ability to work lawn care maintenance equipment. A valid driver’s license is required.

PAY: $23,086

LOCATION: BeebeCampus

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION & TO APPLY.