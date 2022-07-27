EVENT: City of North Little Rock Public Safety Recruiting Event

DATE & TIME: Saturday, August 6, 2022 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION:

The City of North Little Rock will host a public safety recruiting event through its mobile workforce unit. The city is looking to hire police officers, firefighters and 911 dispatchers.

JOB TITLE: Instructor of Nursing

GENERAL DESCRIPTION OF POSITION:

The Instructor of Nursing position is a full-time twelve (12) month nursing education faculty member for the day Practical Nursing program on the ASU-Searcy and/or Heber Springs campus. The selected faculty member will be able to teach all phases of the day Practical Nursing Program; supervise clinical practice; supervise extra help clinical instructors, as needed; teach other health-related classes, such as CPR, CNA, other short nursing-related classes as directed, and assist with the evening and weekend classes and activities as required.



ESSENTIAL DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES:

Prepare and read over assigned lesson plans to present to students.

Present lesson plans to students.

Administer and grade tests and assignments of students.

Advise students.

Order needed supplies to teach required material.

Work with supervisor regarding materials being presented and problems encountered.

Clinical supervision of client care by students.

Make clinical assignments for students based upon students’ knowledge base and abilities.

Calculate student grades.

Collaboration with faculty on curriculum updates.

Attend PN faculty meetings and division meetings.

Travel to Heber Springs, Beebe, or Searcy for teaching or meetings.

Assist students with all invasive procedures performed on clients at clinical sites.

EDUCATION/EXPERIENCE:

The successful candidate must possess an unencumbered Arkansas RN licenses with a minimum of two years hospital clinical experience.

PAY: $51,233

LOCATION: Searcy and/or Heber Springs Campus

ABOUT THE COMPANY: ASU-Beebe is a public two-year college with its main campus located in Beebe, Arkansas on the 67/167 corridor approximately 35 miles north of the state’s capitol of Little Rock.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION & TO APPLY.

EVENT: Rock Region METRO Job Fair

DATE & TIME: Saturday, August 6, 2022 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

LOCATION:

Rock Region METRO, Training Room

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION:

Hiring Drivers

Full-time & Part-time openings

$1000 – $5000 sign-on bonus

Starting Pay: $15-$17+ hour

Non-CDL and CDL positions available

Current CDL w/Passenger Endorsement Preferred

Paid Training & Equipment Provided

Must pass criminal background check, drug test & DOT physical

Excellent benefits, included employer paid health care

Flexible schedule for part-time drivers

$250 vaccine incentive pay

Make an appointment with our recruiter to attend at 501-375-6717 x1264

EMPLOYER: Welspun Tubular LLC

JOB TITLE: HR Generalist

JOB DUTIES:

Assist in talent acquisition and recruitment process, identify ways to improve policies and procedures, assist in compliance with regulations, employee training, and providing excellent customer service to all served.

QUALIFICATIONS:

Skills: Computer skills, verbal and written communication and interpersonal communication

Certifications: PHR preferred but not required

Education: Bachelors in Human Resources or related field + 2 years related experience

PAY: Commensurate with experience

LOCATION: 9301 Frazier Pike, Little Rock, AR 72206

HOW TO APPLY:

Send resumes to LR_HumanResources@welspun.com, please put job title in subject line

EMPLOYER: Welspun Tubular LLC

JOB TITLE: IT Manager

JOB DUTIES:

Responsible and accountable for the smooth running of our computer systems within the limits of requirements, specifications, costs and timelines.

QUALIFICATIONS:

Skills: Proven working experience as an IT manager or relevant experience

Certifications: None

Education: Bachelors in Computer Science or related field+ 4 years related experience

PAY: Commensurate with experience

LOCATION: 9301 Frazier Pike, Little Rock, AR 72206

HOW TO APPLY:

Send resumes to LR_HumanResources@welspun.com, please put job title in subject line

JOB TITLE: Rolling Mill Trainee

JOB TITLE: Magnolia, AR

What You’ll Do

Place the bars in the blades in a safe and efficient manner

Learn product quality identification, the operation of the cooling bed, and heat separation

Recognize bar quality issues and communicate them to the shift supervisor

Support the Rolling Mill crew with day-to-day operations

Participate in the CMC Safety Programs and proactively uphold the CMC Safety Culture

Effectively communicate with others about possible production issues, concerns, and needs

Ensure equipment inspection reports are filled out each shift

Responsible for daily housekeeping duties including but not limited to immediate work area

Troubleshoot work-related problems using job knowledge, experience, and by communicating with others

Understand start-up, shutdown, and emergency procedures

Any other tasks as assigned by supervisor

What You’ll Need

Ability to work as a team player in a fast-paced environment, with excellent strong work ethic, attention to detail, and organizational skills

Ability to work with exposure to extremes in temperature, chemical, dust fumes and mists, uneven surfaces, loud noise, elevated work areas, and confined spaces

Ability to stand for duration of shift; frequent physical activity such as walking, climbing stairs, or reaching to work with equipment throughout the entire shift

Must be able to work a 12-hour shift, which includes overtime, weekends, and holidays

Dependability in attendance, work completion, and flexibility to meet business needs

Must be able to learn quickly and multitask

Basic computer skills

Strong communication skills required. Must read, speak and understand English language in verbal and written communication.

Your Education

High School Diploma or GED required

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION & TO APPLY.

JOB TITLE: Roving Utility Forester

As a roving forester, you will be responsible for:

Performing identification and inspection of trees along utility lines

Documenting work using handheld computers and GIS-integrated software

Serving as a liaison between clients, tree crews, and client customers to balance safety, budgetary, and community relation concerns

The safety of yourself and your team. Safety is the most important focus of ACRT

Requirements:

2-year degree in forestry, horticulture, environmental science or closely related field OR in lieu of a degree, a high school diploma or GED plus 2 years experience in Utility Vegetation Management or other related field (Ex. general Right-of-Way management, Integrated Vegetation Management, nursery work or timber cutting, etc.)

Strong tree identification is a preferred skill.

Experience in utility vegetation management preferred

ISA Certified Arborist preferred but not required

Pesticide certification preferred but not required

Candidate must be able to travel extensively- 6 to 8 weeks at a time.

Company-paid travel

Valid Driver’s License required

Competent computer skills including Microsoft Office Suite

Experience working with GIS integrated data collection software/hardware preferred

Candidate must be self-motivated, show strong organization skills, and be production oriented

Candidate must be comfortable working in an independent environment and managing a geographical area for all vegetation-related activities

Pre-employment drug screen and background check required

Why work for ACRT:

ACRT, Inc. is 100% employee-owned; it’s not just a job…it’s YOUR Company!

Extensive on-the-job training

Full-Time Position

Overtime Available

Company-Paid Travel with Diems

CRT offers excellent benefits including:

Medical

Dental

Vision

Short & Long Term Disability

Group Life Insurance

Optional Life Insurance

401k with company match

Paid Vacation

Paid Holidays

Company Vehicle/Gas Card

Per Diem Food Allowance

Boot Allowance Program

Employee Stock Ownership Program

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION & TO APPLY.