EVENT: City of North Little Rock Public Safety Recruiting Event

DATE & TIME: Saturday, August 6, 2022 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION:

The City of North Little Rock will host a public safety recruiting event through its mobile workforce unit. The city is looking to hire police officers, firefighters and 911 dispatchers.

EMPLOYERArkansas State University-Beebe

JOB TITLE:  Instructor of Nursing

GENERAL DESCRIPTION OF POSITION:

The Instructor of Nursing position is a full-time twelve (12) month nursing education faculty member for the day Practical Nursing program on the ASU-Searcy and/or Heber Springs campus. The selected faculty member will be able to teach all phases of the day Practical Nursing Program; supervise clinical practice; supervise extra help clinical instructors, as needed; teach other health-related classes, such as CPR, CNA, other short nursing-related classes as directed, and assist with the evening and weekend classes and activities as required.

ESSENTIAL DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES:

  • Prepare and read over assigned lesson plans to present to students.
  • Present lesson plans to students.
  • Administer and grade tests and assignments of students.
  • Advise students.
  • Order needed supplies to teach required material.
  • Work with supervisor regarding materials being presented and problems encountered.
  • Clinical supervision of client care by students.
  • Make clinical assignments for students based upon students’ knowledge base and abilities.
  • Calculate student grades.
  • Collaboration with faculty on curriculum updates.
  • Attend PN faculty meetings and division meetings.
  • Travel to Heber Springs, Beebe, or Searcy for teaching or meetings.
  • Assist students with all invasive procedures performed on clients at clinical sites.

EDUCATION/EXPERIENCE:  

The successful candidate must possess an unencumbered Arkansas RN licenses with a minimum of two years hospital clinical experience.

PAY: $51,233

LOCATION:  Searcy and/or Heber Springs Campus

ABOUT THE COMPANY:   ASU-Beebe is a public two-year college with its main campus located in Beebe, Arkansas on the 67/167 corridor approximately 35 miles north of the state’s capitol of Little Rock.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION & TO APPLY.

EVENT: Rock Region METRO Job Fair

DATE & TIME: Saturday, August 6, 2022 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

LOCATION:
Rock Region METRO, Training Room
ADDITIONAL INFORMATION:

  • Hiring Drivers
  • Full-time & Part-time openings
  • $1000 – $5000 sign-on bonus
  • Starting Pay: $15-$17+ hour
  • Non-CDL and CDL positions available
  • Current CDL w/Passenger Endorsement Preferred
  • Paid Training & Equipment Provided
  • Must pass criminal background check, drug test & DOT physical
  • Excellent benefits, included employer paid health care
  • Flexible schedule for part-time drivers
  • $250 vaccine incentive pay

Make an appointment with our recruiter to attend at 501-375-6717 x1264

EMPLOYER: Welspun Tubular LLC

JOB TITLE: HR Generalist

JOB DUTIES:

Assist in talent acquisition and recruitment process, identify ways to improve policies and procedures, assist in compliance with regulations, employee training, and providing excellent customer service to all served.  

QUALIFICATIONS:

  • Skills: Computer skills, verbal and written communication and interpersonal communication  
  • Certifications: PHR preferred but not required
  • Education: Bachelors in Human Resources or related field + 2 years related  experience

PAY: Commensurate with experience

LOCATION: 9301 Frazier Pike, Little Rock, AR 72206

HOW TO APPLY:

EMPLOYER: Welspun Tubular LLC

JOB TITLE: IT Manager

JOB DUTIES:

Responsible and accountable for the smooth running of our computer systems within the limits of requirements, specifications, costs and timelines. 

QUALIFICATIONS:

  • Skills: Proven working experience as an IT manager or relevant experience 
  • Certifications: None
  • Education: Bachelors in Computer Science or related field+ 4 years related experience   

PAY: Commensurate with experience

LOCATION: 9301 Frazier Pike, Little Rock, AR 72206

HOW TO APPLY:

EMPLOYER: Commercial Metals Company

JOB TITLE: Rolling Mill Trainee

JOB TITLE: Magnolia, AR

What You’ll Do

  • Place the bars in the blades in a safe and efficient manner
  • Learn product quality identification, the operation of the cooling bed, and heat separation
  • Recognize bar quality issues and communicate them to the shift supervisor
  • Support the Rolling Mill crew with day-to-day operations
  • Participate in the CMC Safety Programs and proactively uphold the CMC Safety Culture
  • Effectively communicate with others about possible production issues, concerns, and needs
  • Ensure equipment inspection reports are filled out each shift
  • Responsible for daily housekeeping duties including but not limited to immediate work area
  • Troubleshoot work-related problems using job knowledge, experience, and by communicating with others
  • Understand start-up, shutdown, and emergency procedures
  • Any other tasks as assigned by supervisor

What You’ll Need

  • Ability to work as a team player in a fast-paced environment, with excellent strong work ethic, attention to detail, and organizational skills
  • Ability to work with exposure to extremes in temperature, chemical, dust fumes and mists, uneven surfaces, loud noise, elevated work areas, and confined spaces
  • Ability to stand for duration of shift; frequent physical activity such as walking, climbing stairs, or reaching to work with equipment throughout the entire shift
  • Must be able to work a 12-hour shift, which includes overtime, weekends, and holidays
  • Dependability in attendance, work completion, and flexibility to meet business needs
  • Must be able to learn quickly and multitask
  • Basic computer skills
  • Strong communication skills required. Must read, speak and understand English language in verbal and written communication.

Your Education

  • High School Diploma or GED required

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION & TO APPLY.

EMPLOYER: ACRT, Inc.

JOB TITLE: Roving Utility Forester

As a roving forester, you will be responsible for:

  • Performing identification and inspection of trees along utility lines
  • Documenting work using handheld computers and GIS-integrated software
  • Serving as a liaison between clients, tree crews, and client customers to balance safety, budgetary, and community relation concerns
  • The safety of yourself and your team. Safety is the most important focus of ACRT

Requirements:

  • 2-year degree in forestry, horticulture, environmental science or closely related field OR in lieu of a degree, a high school diploma or GED plus 2 years experience in Utility Vegetation Management or other related field (Ex. general Right-of-Way management, Integrated Vegetation Management, nursery work or timber cutting, etc.)
  • Strong tree identification is a preferred skill.
  • Experience in utility vegetation management preferred
  • ISA Certified Arborist preferred but not required
  • Pesticide certification preferred but not required
  • Candidate must be able to travel extensively- 6 to 8 weeks at a time.
  • Company-paid travel
  • Valid Driver’s License required
  • Competent computer skills including Microsoft Office Suite
  • Experience working with GIS integrated data collection software/hardware preferred
  • Candidate must be self-motivated, show strong organization skills, and be production oriented
  • Candidate must be comfortable working in an independent environment and managing a geographical area for all vegetation-related activities
  • Pre-employment drug screen and background check required

Why work for ACRT:

  • ACRT, Inc. is 100% employee-owned; it’s not just a job…it’s YOUR Company!
  • Extensive on-the-job training
  • Full-Time Position
  • Overtime Available
  • Company-Paid Travel with Diems

CRT offers excellent benefits including:

  • Medical
  • Dental
  • Vision
  • Short & Long Term Disability
  • Group Life Insurance
  • Optional Life Insurance
  • 401k with company match
  • Paid Vacation
  • Paid Holidays
  • Company Vehicle/Gas Card
  • Per Diem Food Allowance
  • Boot Allowance Program
  • Employee Stock Ownership Program

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION & TO APPLY.