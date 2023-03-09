EVENT: Rock Region METRO Hiring Fair

DATE & TIME: Friday, March 10, 2023, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

LOCATIONS:

Rock Region METRO Training Room

901 Maple Street

North Little Rock, AR 72114

JOBS AVAILABLE:

Bus Drivers

Paratransit Operators

CDL & Non-CDL positions

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION:

We are hiring for Full-time/Part-time bus drivers, Paratransit Operators, CDL and Non-CDL required positions. We will conduct onsite interviews with applicants. They will need to bring in a copy of their current resume.

JOB TITLE: CDL Class B Bus Operators

JOB OVERVIEW:

Local Bus Operators.

21 years old or older.

Local Home Daily.

Class B CDL w/Passenger Endorsement Preferred.

Must be able to pass criminal background, drug screen and hold a current DOT Medical Certificate.

Excellent Customer Service Skills are Preferred.

BENEFITS & PAY:

Rock Region METRO provides jobs that serve the community along with providing great benefits and growth opportunities.

Sign-on bonus of up to $5,000 for new fixed-route bus operators.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION & TO APPLY.

EMPLOYER: Arkansas State University-Beebe

JOB TITLE: Instructor of Automotive Technology

JOB DUTIES:

Arkansas State University – Beebe, a two-year residential community college a part of the Arkansas State University System, invites applications for a full-time, Instructor of Automotive Service Technology to begin June 2023.

The successful candidate will possess a thorough knowledge of the discipline to share in teaching secondary and post-secondary students. Courses taught include Intro to Automotive Technology, Automatic Transmissions, Suspension & Steering, Brakes, and Engine Performance.

The individual hired will:

• Provide instruction on performing maintenance and light repair of automobiles.

• Provide instruction on conducting regular preventative maintenance including inspection, tire rotation and oil changes.

• Maintain parts inventory and cleanliness in the shop.

• Collaborate with repair team to diagnose problems with vehicles and plan repairs.

• Perform regular diagnostic tests on automobiles and provide instruction in this area.

• Maintain accurate records of each repair performed on vehicle and provide instructions.

• Take daily attendance of students and record attendance.

• Record grades and ability to assess student performance.

• Cultivate relationships with the advisory committee membership to achieve department and college goals. Maintain relevant industry curriculum with the establishment of program-level outcomes for the automotive program with the guidance of the advisory committee members.

• Achieve program recruitment goals to ensure a minimum annual program enrollment of at least 40 students.

• Work closely with the Regional Career Center Director and Dean of Career Education to achieve recruitment and program goals.

• Assist with fundraising and grant writing for the automotive technology program.

• Ability to create lesson plans and program level outcomes and carry them out effectively as well as follow written curriculum.

• Ability to work with students having a wide range of abilities and skills levels.

• Use college technology such as CANVAS, Campus Management, and Office 365 adequately and appropriately.

• Maintain a safe learning environment in the lab/shop area.

• Safely operate a forklift.

• Perform any other related duties as required or assigned.

The ideal candidate will possess a strong desire for teaching and community engagement.

EDUCATION/EXPERIENCE:

Possess an associate degree in a relevant field or working on obtaining degree and/or

appropriate automotive technology certifications with the ability to obtain an Associate

Degree. Three to Five years of work-related experience.

PAY:

$38,425 Master’s – $48,125 Doctorate

LOCATION: Searcy Campus

ABOUT THE COMPANY: ASU-Beebe is a public two-year college with its main campus located in Beebe, Arkansas on the 67/167 corridor approximately 35 miles north of the state’s capitol of Little Rock.

HOW TO APPLY: https://jobs.asub.edu