EVENT: Rock Region METRO Hiring Fair
DATE & TIME: Friday, March 10, 2023, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
LOCATIONS:
Rock Region METRO Training Room
901 Maple Street
North Little Rock, AR 72114
JOBS AVAILABLE:
- Bus Drivers
- Paratransit Operators
- CDL & Non-CDL positions
ADDITIONAL INFORMATION:
We are hiring for Full-time/Part-time bus drivers, Paratransit Operators, CDL and Non-CDL required positions. We will conduct onsite interviews with applicants. They will need to bring in a copy of their current resume.
EMPLOYER: Rock Region METRO
JOB TITLE: CDL Class B Bus Operators
JOB OVERVIEW:
- Local Bus Operators.
- 21 years old or older.
- Local Home Daily.
- Class B CDL w/Passenger Endorsement Preferred.
- Must be able to pass criminal background, drug screen and hold a current DOT Medical Certificate.
- Excellent Customer Service Skills are Preferred.
BENEFITS & PAY:
- Rock Region METRO provides jobs that serve the community along with providing great benefits and growth opportunities.
- Sign-on bonus of up to $5,000 for new fixed-route bus operators.
CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION & TO APPLY.
EMPLOYER: Arkansas State University-Beebe
JOB TITLE: Instructor of Automotive Technology
JOB DUTIES:
Arkansas State University – Beebe, a two-year residential community college a part of the Arkansas State University System, invites applications for a full-time, Instructor of Automotive Service Technology to begin June 2023.
The successful candidate will possess a thorough knowledge of the discipline to share in teaching secondary and post-secondary students. Courses taught include Intro to Automotive Technology, Automatic Transmissions, Suspension & Steering, Brakes, and Engine Performance.
The individual hired will:
• Provide instruction on performing maintenance and light repair of automobiles.
• Provide instruction on conducting regular preventative maintenance including inspection, tire rotation and oil changes.
• Maintain parts inventory and cleanliness in the shop.
• Collaborate with repair team to diagnose problems with vehicles and plan repairs.
• Perform regular diagnostic tests on automobiles and provide instruction in this area.
• Maintain accurate records of each repair performed on vehicle and provide instructions.
• Take daily attendance of students and record attendance.
• Record grades and ability to assess student performance.
• Cultivate relationships with the advisory committee membership to achieve department and college goals. Maintain relevant industry curriculum with the establishment of program-level outcomes for the automotive program with the guidance of the advisory committee members.
• Achieve program recruitment goals to ensure a minimum annual program enrollment of at least 40 students.
• Work closely with the Regional Career Center Director and Dean of Career Education to achieve recruitment and program goals.
• Assist with fundraising and grant writing for the automotive technology program.
• Ability to create lesson plans and program level outcomes and carry them out effectively as well as follow written curriculum.
• Ability to work with students having a wide range of abilities and skills levels.
• Use college technology such as CANVAS, Campus Management, and Office 365 adequately and appropriately.
• Maintain a safe learning environment in the lab/shop area.
• Safely operate a forklift.
• Perform any other related duties as required or assigned.
The ideal candidate will possess a strong desire for teaching and community engagement.
EDUCATION/EXPERIENCE:
Possess an associate degree in a relevant field or working on obtaining degree and/or
appropriate automotive technology certifications with the ability to obtain an Associate
Degree. Three to Five years of work-related experience.
PAY:
$38,425 Master’s – $48,125 Doctorate
LOCATION: Searcy Campus
ABOUT THE COMPANY: ASU-Beebe is a public two-year college with its main campus located in Beebe, Arkansas on the 67/167 corridor approximately 35 miles north of the state’s capitol of Little Rock.
HOW TO APPLY: https://jobs.asub.edu