Job Alert: Openings in social work, information technology, higher education, administrative, manufacturing, more

JOB TITLE: Licensed Master Social Worker

JOB LOCATION: Arkansas State Hospital – Little Rock

JOB #: 14263

ANTICIPATED STARTING SALARY: $45,010 with base pay increasing based on experience.

SUMMARY:

The Licensed Master Social Worker is responsible for providing counseling and crisis intervention for families of patients in need of rehabilitative care. This position is governed by state and federal laws and agency/institution policy.

MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS:

The formal education equivalent of a master’s degree in psychology, sociology, social work, or related field. Licensed as a Master Social Worker by the Arkansas Social Work Licensing Board as required by ACA 17-103-306. Additional requirements determined by the agency for recruiting purposes require review and approval by the Office of Personnel Management. OTHER JOB RELATED EDUCATION AND/OR EXPERIENCE MAY BE SUBSTITUTED FOR ALL OR PART OF THESE BASIC REQUIREMENTS, EXCEPT FOR CERTIFICATION OR LICENSURE REQUIREMENTS, UPON APPROVAL OF THE QUALIFICATIONS REVIEW COMMITTEE.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION & TO APPLY.

EMPLOYER: Arkansas Department of Human Services

JOB TITLE: Licensed Certified Social Worker

JOB LOCATION: Arkansas State Hospital – Little Rock

JOB #: 14296

MINIMUM STARTING SALARY: $50,221

SUMMARY:

The Licensed Certified Social Worker is responsible for supervising social work and counseling activities, providing technical assistance and developing program plans. This position is governed by state and federal laws and agency/institution policy.

MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS:

The formal education equivalent of a master’s degree from an accredited social work program in an accreditied institution approved by the Council on Social Work Education; plus three years of supervised social work experience by a licensed certified social worker in a clinical or nonclinical concentration. Must be licensed as a Licensed Certified Social Worker by the Social Work Licensing Board in accordance with ACA 17-103-306. Additional requirements determined by the agency for recruiting purposes require review and approval by the Office of Personnel Management. OTHER JOB RELATED EDUCATION AND/OR EXPERIENCE MAY BE SUBSTITUTED FOR ALL OR PART OF THESE BASIC REQUIREMENTS, EXCEPT FOR CERTIFICATION OR LICENSURE REQUIREMENTS, UPON APPROVAL OF THE QUALIFICATIONS REVIEW COMMITTEE.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION & TO APPLY.

JOB TITLE: Software Support Specialist

LOCATION: Little Rock, AR

MINIMUM STARTING SALARY: $41,578

JOB #: 13788

SUMMARY:

The Software Support Specialist is responsible for developing computer applications from detailed requirement specifications. This position is governed by state and federal laws and agency/institution policy.

MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS:

The formal education equivalent of a bachelor’s degree in information technology, computer science, or a related field. Additional requirements determined by the agency for recruiting purposes require review and approval by the Office of Personnel Management. OTHER JOB RELATED EDUCATION AND/OR EXPERIENCE MAY BE SUBSTITUTED FOR ALL OR PART OF THESE BASIC REQUIREMENTS, EXCEPT FOR CERTIFICATION OR LICENSURE REQUIREMENTS, UPON APPROVAL OF THE QUALIFICATIONS REVIEW COMMITTEE.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION & TO APPLY.

JOB TITLE: Instructor of Industrial Maintenance Technology

JOB DUTIES:

Arkansas State University – Beebe, a two-year residential community college a part of the Arkansas State University System, invites applications for a full-time Instructor of Industrial Maintenance Technology to begin August 2022.

The successful candidate will possess thorough knowledge of the discipline to share in the teaching secondary and post-secondary students. Courses taught include AC/DC Circuits, Industrial Mechanics & Hydraulics, Systems Troubleshooting, Controls Systems, Programmable Logical Controllers, and Robotics.



The individual hired will:

Serve as Program Head for Industrial Maintenance/Technology Program.

Teach face-to-face, Hybrid, Zoom, and Online as needed. Some evening and weekends.

Provide instruction on performing minor and major repairs specific to machines, systems, and robots in a manufacturing and service setting.

Provide instruction on conducting regular preventative maintenance on machines, systems, and robots in a manufacturing and service setting.

Maintain equipment and parts inventory and cleanliness in the shop.

Perform regular diagnostic tests on machines, systems, and robots in a manufacturing and service setting specific to instruction.

Achieve program recruitment goals to ensure a minimum annual program enrollment of at least 30 students to include secondary and post-secondary students.

Work closely with the Dean of Career Education and Regional Career Center Director to achieve recruitment and program goals.

Take daily attendance of students and record attendance.

Record grades and ability to assess student performance.

Cultivate relationships with the advisory committee membership to achieve department and college goals. Maintain relevant industry curriculum with the establishment of program level outcomes for the program with the guidance of the advisory committee members.

Assist with fundraising and grant writing for the industrial maintenance/technology program.

Ability to create lesson plans and program level outcomes and carry them out effectively as well as follow written curriculum.

Participate in course and program assessment.

Serve on institutional committee.

Use college technology such as Banner, CANVAS, Campus Management, and Office 365 adequately and appropriately.

Maintain a safe learning environment in the lab/shop area.

Perform any other related duties as required or assigned.

The ideal candidate will possess a strong desire for teaching and community engagement.

EDUCATION AND EXPERIENCE:

Possess an Associate’s Degree in a relevant field or working on obtaining degree and/or appropriate certifications with ability to obtain an Associate’s Degree.Three to Five years work related experience.

PAY: $42,694

LOCATION: Searcy Campus

ABOUT THE COMPANY: ASU-Beebe is a public two-year college with its main campus located in Beebe, Arkansas on the 67/167 corridor approximately 35 miles north of the state’s capitol of Little Rock.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION & TO APPLY.

JOB TITLE: Administrative Specialist II – Financial Aid

GENERAL DESCRIPTION OF POSITION:

Arkansas State University – Beebe, Beebe campus is currently seeking an Administrative Assistant II to support the Financial Aid Office. The Financial Aid Office supports the mission and values of the College by assisting students with their educational related expenses. The Financial Aid Office teams with other campus offices in its efforts to serve students. This position reports to the Director of Financial Aid.



The position requires excellent written and verbal communication skills, excellent interpersonal skills, and a working knowledge of Microsoft programs. It requires the ability to pay close attention to details, perform multiple tasks with frequent interruptions, solve problems, and accept and implement change. Some knowledge of federal and state financial aid programs is helpful; though, we will provide training.



ESSENTIAL DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES:

In a student friendly and professional manner, address general inquiries via phone, email, or walk-ins from students, ASU – Beebe employees, and the general public. Utilize discretion and tack at all times when assisting students, faculty/staff, and the general public. Direct phone calls and walk-ins as appropriate. Performs a variety of administrative/clerical or technical duties, including collecting, date stamping and filing of all received documents. Proof read student documents to ensure they are complete. Manage student documents in the CampusManagement Student Nexus System and scan documents into WebX. Schedule appointments, make travel arrangements, and maintain calendar for the financial aid office and Financial Aid Director. Assist the Director of Financial Aid in the management of ASU – Beebe’s financial aid web page. Inventory and order supplies. Assist with financial aid reports as needed. Prepare appeals document for committee meetings & notify students of outcome & monitor students who were approved. Perform other duties as assigned.

EDUCATION AND EXPERIENCE:

High school, plus specialized schooling and/or on the job education in a specific skill area; E.G. data processing, clerical/administrative, equipment operation, etc., plus 12 to 18 months related experience and/or training. Or equivalent combination of education and experience.

This position serves in a high traffic office environment that requires the ability to multi-task, work independently with strong attention to detail with minimum of supervision. Strong experience in computer applications including Micro Soft Office, Word, Excel is required. Some overtime may be required.

PAY: $23,880

LOCATION: Beebe Campus

ABOUT THE COMPANY: ASU-Beebe is a public two-year college with its main campus located in Beebe, Arkansas on the 67/167 corridor approximately 35 miles north of the state’s capitol of Little Rock.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION & TO APPLY.

JOB TITLE: Instructor of Nursing

JOB DUTIES:

Arkansas State University – Beebe, a two-year residential community college a part of the Arkansas State University System, invites applications for a full-time, promotion eligible, Instructor of Nursing. Position is open until filled.



The successful candidate will possess a thorough knowledge of the discipline and teach courses in the college’s Practical Nursing and/or Registered Nursing programs. Online instruction via the Canvas LMS platform will be required.

The individual hired will:

Teach Face to Face, Hybrid, and Online course offerings as needed

Teach at our satellite locations as needed

Supervise nursing students in all aspects of clinical education

Make clinical assignments for students based upon students’ knowledge level and ability

Develop and deliver Nursing courses (face to face, hybrid, and online) as directed by Director of Nursing

Maintain an active roster of advisees within the Nursing program(s)

Collaborate with colleagues and administration on curriculum development and review within Nursing program(s)

Participate in program assessment

Engage in student recruitment and retention initiatives

Institutional committee service

The ideal candidate will possess a strong desire for teaching and community engagement rather than research and publishing.

EDUCATION AND EXPERIENCE:

Bachelor’s degree in Nursing. Two years of clinical nursing experience. One year of long term care nursing experience within the last 5 years. Three years of medical surgical nursing experience within the last 5 years. Current nursing license free of restrictions and be in good standing with Arkansas State Board of Nursing (ASBN).

PAY: $51,233

LOCATION: Searcy Campus

ABOUT THE COMPANY: ASU-Beebe is a public two-year college with its main campus located in Beebe, Arkansas on the 67/167 corridor approximately 35 miles north of the state’s capitol of Little Rock.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION & TO APPLY.

JOB TITLE: Director and Instructor of Agriculture Equipment Technology (John Deere)

JOB DUTIES:

Arkansas State University – Beebe, a two-year residential community college a part of the Arkansas State University System, invites applications for Director and Instructor of Agriculture Equipment Technology, John Deere to lead and teach in its John Deere training program.

The successful candidate will possess the leadership and management acumen to guide a robust training program to include teaching, curriculum development, maintain and develop relationships with area John Deere dealerships, manage two full-time instructional staff, advise and mentor students, and maintain a clean and quality learning environment.

In addition, the successful candidate will possess thorough knowledge of the discipline to share in the teaching of John Deere Equipment Maintenance courses to post-secondary students. Courses taught specific to John Deere tractors and implements include Controls, Electrical Systems, Hydraulics, Air Quality Systems, Power Trains, Harvesting Equipment, Diagnostics, and Engine Systems. The successful must embrace online education and Zoom technology as the program is developing an at a distance program.



The individual hired will:

Maintain regular collaboration with John Deere Corporate and Dealerships to meet the needs of dealerships and ASU-Beebe

Work closely with John Deere corporate and dealerships to assist with laboratory instruction such as training aids and other equipment

Work closely with John Deere dealerships to manage internship requirements of program

Cultivate relationships with the advisory committee membership to achieve department and college goals

Manage departmental budget in concert with Dean of Career Education

Achieve program recruitment goals to ensure a minimum annual program enrollment of at least 30 John Deere students

Work closely with John Deere AG Tech instructors to achieve recruitment and program goals

Mentor and advise students in program

Teach face-to-face and online

Be proficient with CANVAS and Zoom technology to deliver face-to-face and online course content (training provided)

Provide instruction on performing minor and major repairs on John Deere tractors and equipment

Provide instruction on conducting regular preventative maintenance on John Deere tractors and equipment, including inspection, tire rotation, and oil changes

Provide instruction to diagnose problems and troubleshoot repairs of John Deere tractors and equipment

Ability to create lesson plans and program level outcomes and carry them out effectively as well as follow written curriculum

Participate in course and program assessment

Take daily attendance of students and record attendance

Record grades and ability to assess student performance

Assist with fundraising and grant writing for the John Deere Agriculture Technology program

Use Office 365 and other campus technology adequately and appropriately

Maintain a safe learning environment in the lab/shop area

Safely operate John Deere tractors and training aids

Maintain annual John Deere University Continuing Education requirements

Participate in John Deere Instructor Development Week as needed

Perform any other related duties as required or assigned



The ideal candidate will possess a strong desire for teaching online and engaging in students at a distance in an online environment.

EDUCATION AND EXPERIENCE:

Associate’s Degree

3 years of work experience in an Agriculture Equipment or John Deere Dealership.

3 years teaching experience in a diesel/farm equipment related curriculum.

3 years farm equipment management experience (dealership, education, owner/operator).

John Deere Core Certified (may be required to recertify)

PAY: $60,000

LOCATION: Beebe Campus

ABOUT THE COMPANY: ASU-Beebe is a public two-year college with its main campus located in Beebe, Arkansas on the 67/167 corridor approximately 35 miles north of the state’s capitol of Little Rock.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION & TO APPLY.

JOB TITLE: Assessment Specialist III

LOCATION: Little Rock, AR

STARTING SALARY RANGE: $32,973.98 – $41,652

JOB SUMMARY:

Responsible for assisting taxpayers with the assessment of personal property, business personal property, or real estate; providing the general public with information regarding assessment records using maps, computer records, deeds, and microfilm; and inputting data into the computer system.

MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS:

Completion of high school or GED equivalency; considerable experience with property assessment, maintenance of real estate records, or related duties; or any equivalent combination of experience and training which provides the required skills, knowledge and abilities.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION & TO APPLY.

JOB TITLE: General Labor

LOCATION: Pine Bluff, AR

JOB DETAILS:

This position is responsible for entry level non-skilled general labor while maintaining a safe work environment and adhering to Tyson policies and procedures. Applicants will be considered for openings in the live receiving department. Tasks include hanging live chickens to maintain a full production line. Applicant will be required to stand, walk, bend, stretch, climb, push, pull and reach which is required in the area. These positions work in hot and humid environment. Applicants will be considered for Live Hanger positions ONLY.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION & TO APPLY.