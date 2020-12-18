Job Alert: Openings in social work, education, delivery, maintenance, mechanics, more

VENT: Arkansas Heart Hospital Job Fair

DATE: Thursday, December 17

TIME: 3 – 8 P.M.

LOCATION: The Hurricane Lakes Estates Clubhouse & Pavilion, 6015 Worth Avenue East, Benton, AR

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION:

The Arkansas Heart Hospital needs to fill multiple positions for its brand new facility in Bryant. If you’re looking for a great place to work in healthcare, come see us.

CLICK HERE TO SEE CURRENT OPENINGS.

EMPLOYER: Arkansas Department of Human Services

JOB TITLE: Psychological Examiner

LOCATION: Conway

STARTING SALARY: $50,222

JOB SUMMARY:

The Psychological Examiner is responsible for administering and interpreting psychological tests, evaluating results, developing treatment plans, and evaluating client progress. This position is governed by state and federal laws and agency policy.

REQUIREMENTS:

Requires a master’s degree in psychology; plus three years’ experience in psychological examination.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION & TO APPLY.

EMPLOYER: Arkansas Department of Human Services

JOB TITLE: Family Service Worker

JOB LOCATION: Lake Village, AR

STARTING SALARY: $36,155

SUMMARY:

The Family Service Worker is responsible for providing protective foster care and supportive services for abused or neglected children. This position is governed by state and federal laws and agency policy.

MINIMUM EDUCATION REQUIREMENTS:

The formal education equivalent of a bachelor’s degree in social work, sociology, psychology or a related field; plus successful completion of agency core training. Additional requirements determined by the agency for recruiting purposes require review and approval by the Office of Personnel Management. OTHER JOB RELATED EDUCATION AND/OR EXPERIENCE MAY BE SUBSTITUTED FOR ALL OR PART OF THESE BASIC REQUIREMENTS, EXCEPT FOR CERTIFICATION OR LICENSURE REQUIREMENTS, UPON APPROVAL OF THE QUALIFICATIONS REVIEW COMMITTEE.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION & TO APPLY.

EMPLOYER: Arkansas Department of Human Services

JOB TITLE: Data Analytics Manager

JOB LOCATION: Little Rock, AR

STARTING SALARY: $77,862

JOB INFORMATION:

Do you have a master’s degree in business administration or systems management?

Do you have experience using statistical computer languages (R, Python, SQL, etc.) and experience using Cognos, Power BI, Tableau, etc.?

If so, please email resume to : dhs.recruiting@dhs.arkansas.gov before 12/23/20 and remember to put the job title in the subject line.

EMPLOYER: Shorter College

JOB TITLE: Financial Aid Processor

LOCATION: North Little Rock, AR

SALARY EXPECTATIONS: Commensurate with Experience and Education

SUMMARY, ESSENTIAL DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES:

The Financial Aid Processor is responsible for processing financial aid documents and information in order for students to receive Federal, State and Institutional financial aid in a timely and accurate manner. This is a security sensitive position that must follow all Federal and State regulations and guidance.

EDUCATION AND EXPERIENCE:

Education: Bachelor’s Degree with a concentration in Business/Accounting is desired. Associate Degree in business/accounting or a related field required. Minimum of two years of experience in federal student financial aid regulations required. Must be computer literate and

efficient in Microsoft Excel.

HOW TO APPLY:

Applicants may submit a resume and cover letter to humanresources@shortercollege.edu or Mail to: 604 Locust Street, North Little Rock AR, 72214

EMPLOYER: Shorter College

JOB TITLE: Adjunct Faculty Positions

LOCATIONS: Fayetteville, West Memphis, Osceola, Texarkana, Little Rock, Wrightsville, Pine Bluff

SALARY EXPECTATIONS: TBD

WORK SCHEDULE: Part-time Adjunct

SUMMARY, ESSENTIAL DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES:

Shorter College seeks applications for Adjunct Faculty positions from persons who believe in “second chances

to succeed.”

The Department of Education has approved a limited number Higher Education Institutions throughout the United Stated to participate in the Second Chance Pell Experimental Site Initiative (ESI) to test new models to allow incarcerated Americans to receive Pell grants and pursue a postsecondary education with the goal of

helping them get jobs, support their families, and turn their lives around.

Shorter College, through the Second Chance Pell Pilot Program, will partner with the Arkansas Community Corrections (ACC) and the Arkansas Department of Corrections (ADC) to offer in-person, classroom-based instruction that supports the completions of an Associate of Arts Degree in Entrepreneurial Studies.

HOW TO APPLY:

Applicants may submit a resume and cover letter to humanresources@shortercollege.edu or Mail to: 604 Locust Street, North Little Rock AR, 72214

EMPLOYER: Shorter College

JOB TITLE: Program Coordinator Early Childhood Development

LOCATION: North Little Rock, AR

SALARY EXPECTATIONS: Commensurate with Experience and Education

WORK SCHEDULE: Full-time

SUMMARY, ESSENTIAL DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES:

Coordinator of Early Childhood Development Department and provides oversite of CDA program that is offered to community childcare workers. Full-time faculty in the area of Early Childhood Development. Prepare class schedules for the Fall, Spring and Summer Sessions. Recruit, interview, and recommend

instructors (faculty) to the Academic Dean for hiring; Advise students on academic matters, including class loads, class changes, registration, etc.; Evaluate students’ academic progress and recommend students for graduation; Coordinate the department’s curriculum and program review. Organize and conduct the department’s faculty meetings and submit a copy of the minutes to the President, Academic Dean and each faculty member within the department; Serve as the advisor to the Department’s Student Club(s). Serve on the College committees: Department Heads, Library, Curriculum Review, Faculty and Staff Senate, etc.; Provide academic reports, including faculty classes & class enrollment, department’s student enrollment and submit the

department’s budget; Assist in the student recruitment and perform other duties assigned by the President or Dean. This position also entails other responsibilities and duties as assigned.



EDUCATION AND/OR EXPERIENCE: Must have a minimum of a Master’s degree in Early Childhood Development. A Doctorate in a related field is preferred. Must have a minimum of three (3) years of teaching experience in a post-secondary institution. At least two (2) years of supervisory experience in an educational setting is preferred.

HOW TO APPLY:

Applicants may submit a resume and cover letter to humanresources@shortercollege.edu or Mail to: 604 Locust Street, North Little Rock AR, 72214

EMPLOYER: Shorter College

JOB TITLE: Second Chance Pell (SCP) Site Coordinator

LOCATIONS: Little Rock, Osceola, West Memphis

SALARY EXPECTATIONS: Commensurate with experience

WORK SCHEDULE: Part-time

SUMMARY, ESSENTIAL DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES:

SCP Site Coordinator serves as the liaison between the Corrections facility and Shorter College main campus. Ensures that instructor and student issues and concerns are addressed; works to resolve scheduling and roster conflicts; makes sure books, supplies, etc., are distributed; monitors program/instructor compliance; works with

facility leadership and staff to address SCP operations issues; and any other duties needed for the program to run effectively and efficiently.

EDUCATION AND EXPERIENCE:

Experience with Higher Education administration and program or project management. IT skills to assist in textbook management of the tablets for the students. Solid knowledge of Microsoft Office. A minimum of a Bachelor’s degree is preferred.

HOW TO APPLY:

Applicants may submit a resume and cover letter to humanresources@shortercollege.edu or Mail to: 604 N. Locust Street, North Little Rock AR, 72214

EMPLOYER: AutoZone, Inc.

JOB TITLE: Auto Parts Delivery Driver (Part-Time)

JOB LOCATION: W Helena, AR

POSITION RESPONSIBILITIES:

Provides WOW! Customer Service

Drives delivery vehicle to transport parts to commercial customers, including the loading and unloading of parts

Picks up returns, cores and parts from nearby stores or outside vendors

Maintains a safe driving and working environment, including PPE (Personal Protective Equipment)

Assist do it yourself customers in the store between deliveries

Follows all company policies, procedures, dress code and management direction, including all fleet and safety policies

Handle cash and charge transactions per company policy

Maintain product knowledge and current promotions through AutoZone systems and information resources

POSITION REQUIREMENTS:

Must be at least 18 years old and have a valid driver’s license and able to meet AutoZone’s driver requirements.

Ability to lift load and deliver merchandise

Ability to work a flexible schedule including holidays weekends and evenings

Excellent communication and decision-making skills

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION & TO APPLY.

EMPLOYER: Pine Bluff Wastewater Utility

JOB TITLE: Equipment Specialist

JOB DESCRIPTION:

Responsible for completion of jobs assigned by the supervisor or crew leader. Responsible for maintenance of equipment, vehicles and tools assigned to them. Operate various types of light and heavy equipment. Perform manual labor. Must be able to operate the assigned truck in an efficient manner. Specific talent (skill) requirements, essential job functions and bona fide occupational qualifications: Must obtain and maintain a valid Arkansas Class B Commercial Driver’s License with tanker endorsement within 90 days of employment. Email or fax a resume. May also apply in person to complete an application.

JOB LOCATION: Pine Bluff, AR 71603

EDUCATION REQUIREMENTS: High School Diploma or Equivalent

REQUIRED WORK EXPERIENCE: 1 year and 6 months

HOW TO APPLY:

In person at: Pine Bluff Wastewater Utility, 1520 South Ohio St., Pine Bluff, AR 71601

By email to angie@pbwastewater.com

EMPLOYER: Johnson Controls Inc.

JOB TITLE: HVAC Service Mechanic (Journeyman) Union

JOB LOCATION: Little Rock, AR 72204

JOB DESCRIPTION:

Do you have HVAC experience? We are looking for skilled Journeymen who have worked in residential, light commercial and/or heavy commercial markets to join our team to work with the most advanced heavy commercial and industrial cutting edge equipment.

We provide factory certification through our Service Technical Academy (STA) with milestone recognition and monetary rewards and advancement, increased incentive opportunity for executed pull-through work, top of the line technology, equipment and uniforms and a .#1 focus on employee safety. We will equip you with tools and a vehicle to perform your job at the highest standard.

Journeyman must be skilled craftsmen in their trade, and we prefer a minimum of five (5) years actual, practical working experience in the HVAC plumbing, pipefitting and/or mechanical equipment service industry. You may be required to pass a satisfactory examination as to your special skill.

QUALIFICATIONS:

Required Requires Mechanical Journeyman status

5 years of residential / light commercial /commercial HVAC / mechanical troubleshooting experience.

Valid driver’s license, appropriate licenses to work with refrigerants, boiler and steam operational & service knowledge.

Good verbal and written communication skills

This is a Bargaining Unit Position.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION & TO APPLY.