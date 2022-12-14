JOB TITLE: Armored Driver Guard

JOB LOCATION: Little Rock, AR

JOB DESCRIPTION:

As an Armored Driver Guard, you work with your team to ensure the safe and secure pickup and delivery of cash, coin, and valuables.



RESPONSIBILITIES:

Drive automatic armored vehicles and other vehicles on designated routes servicing customer locations

Service ATMs and Smart Safes

Service customer stops, including delivering customer change orders and picking up deposits.

Load/unload vehicle cargo including multiple bags and boxes of coins

Count items, record, and sign for cargo items

Other duties as assigned by management

REQUIREMENTS:

At least 21 years of age

At least a 3-year driving record

Ability to obtain Medical Examiners Certificate via US Department of Transportation approved medical examiners

A valid firearms permit or ability to pass applicable firearms requirements may be required

Loomis will pay for security and firearms qualifications, licensing, and permitting.

WORKING CONDITIONS:

Full-time schedule potentially consisting of an average 40 to 50 hours/week, with minimum of 5 days during a 6-day period. Occasional weekend work

Approximately 90-95 percent of work performed in air-conditioned vehicle within individual compartments (front and rear)

ESSENTIAL DUTIES/JOB QUALIFICATIONS:

As part of the qualification process for the Armed Driver Guard position, a Human Performance Evaluation (HPE) is required. This evaluation requires successful completion of testing in the following areas:

Lift: 25lbs vertical lift from 10 inches to 66 inches from the floor (1X)

Lift-Carry: 18lbs vertical lift from 1 inch to 44 inches from the floor, and horizontally transfer 15ft (4X) 18lbs vertical lift from 10 inches to 36 inches from the floor and horizontally transfer 300ft (1X) 50lbs vertical lift from 10 inches to 36 inches from the floor and horizontally transfer 2ft (2X)

Push-Pull: Horizontally transfer 47lbs of force on a sled (single, non-dominant arm), a distance of 1ft (2X)

Repetitive Coupling: Squeeze Jamar Hand Dynamometer requiring forces up to 30lbs / both right & left hands (4X)

Climb: Ascend / Descend a step with heights of 16. 21 & 24 inches from the floor (10X)



JOB TITLE: Operator

JOB LOCATION: Pine Bluff, AR

SCOPE OF POSITION

This job is diverse in the mechanical ability to perform general plant operator duties. Work includes tank truck and railcar vessel opening, loading and unloading, operation of pumps, piping, valves and general plant upkeep and maintenance. Also, assists the Acid and Shift Utility Operators or other plant personnel as needed. This job requires climbing stairs and ladders and also lifting (within OSHA guidelines). This job consists of outside elements where radiant heat or cold is normal work environment, and rotating shifts.

KEY RESPONSIBILITIES:

Perform typical operations requirements such as truck loading and unloading, railcar loading and unloading, connecting/disconnecting hoses, operating valves, troubleshooting equipment/operational problems and operating plant equipment as needed. Cleaning, sweeping, tool room and warehouse inventory, trash removal, digging, weed spraying, shoveling, fire watch and confined space hole attendance/entrant, other duties assigned by Supervisor.

Operation of the following mobile equipment: Backhoe, Trackmobile, Forklifts, and other mobile equipment.

Replacement of nuts and bolts in pipe flanges ranging in size from 1” – 48” diameter flanges.

Physical capability of performing tasks in 100 degree ambient temperatures while wearing Protective Personal Protection such as Acid Resistant approved PVC rain suit (topcoat, bottom pants, rubber boots, gloves and face shield) and Respirators.

Must be able to work scheduled 8-hour days with intermittent 14 – 16 hour days for emergency operations/repairs.

Maintain weekly timesheets in accurate format.

Follow all plant Rules & Regulations including lack of tardiness and absenteeism.

Be able to comply with all plant safety rules such as: -Meet annual plant physical exam requirements.

Perform tasks utilizing all PPE.

Following all plant safety guidelines such as:

o Confined Space

o High Work

o Management of Change

o Hot Work

o Operating Procedures

What You Need To Be Successful

High school diploma or GED equivalent.

Must be able to complete tig and stick welding

Relevant experience in a plant environment performing similar duties is preferred.

Ability to use computer effectively, Microsoft programs, maintenance management system, e-mail, etc.

Ability to read and interpret documents such as safety rules, operating and maintenance instructions, procedure manuals, manufacturer’s literature, diagrams or schematics.

Reports to: Plant Manager

JOB TITLE: Financial Aid Analyst

JOB DUTIES:

GENERAL DESCRIPTION OF POSITION

Responsible for verifying, processing, and packaging student financial aid which will include Federal, State, Institutional, Private Awards, and Veterans Benefits while keeping abreast of changing Federal and State regulations. This position conducts financial aid outreach to current and prospective student to determine if their financial situation has changed. Will also participate in student workshops, advises students and parents, and assist in training.



Some light travel is required. Must have the ability to work overtime in peak times. Assist with the management of the Federal Work-Study Program.



ESSENTIAL DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES

Conducts outreach to financial aid applicants about the opportunity to receive a financial aid adjustment due to the recent unemployment of a family member or independent student, or other circumstances. Process financial aid files. Compile Federal and State reports. Conducts Financial Aid Nights. Travel to other ASU-Beebe Campus Sites. Reviews need analysis statements and determine financial aid needs. Reviews all financial aid packages for accuracy and completeness and awards according to eligibility and regulations. Packages and mails financial aid information as needed. Attends workshops to keep abreast of new regulations. Works with the Business Office for disbursement, recording, and awards of Financial Aid. Monitors student enrollment to verify loan eligibility requirements.

EDUCATION/EXPERIENCE:

Knowledge of a specialized field (however acquired), such as basic accounting, computer, etc. equivalent of four years in high school, plus night, trade extension, or correspondence school specialized training, equal to two years of college, plus 12 to 18 months related experience and/or training. Or equivalent combination of education and experience.

PAY: $29,836

LOCATION: Searcy Campus

ABOUT THE COMPANY: ASU-Beebe is a public two-year college with its main campus located in Beebe, Arkansas on the 67/167 corridor approximately 35 miles north of the state’s capitol of Little Rock.

JOB TITLE: Salad & Sandwich Maker

JOB LOCATION: Little Rock, AR

Panera Perks:

Competitive pay

Eligible for a quarterly increase based on performance

Free Meals on shifts

Career Growth Opportunities

Paid vacation & holidays for full-time team members

Medical, dental, vision, life insurance vacation & 401(k) with match available

Are you friendly, motivated, and hard-working? Up for a challenge? Ready to grow? If so, you’ll thrive on our team

Our Salad & Sandwich Makers delight customers with real food, real fast.

With dozens of menu items—and endless possible combinations—Panera’s kitchen is no fast-food assembly line. Our Salad & Sandwich Makers prep, cook, assemble, and plate soups, salads, grain bowls, sandwiches, and more—using nothing but real ingredients in every single order.

As a Salad & Sandwich Maker at Panera, your job includes among other tasks to:

Assemble a wide range of menu items.

Ensure every order is made quickly, correctly, and consistently.

Meet speed and accuracy goals.

Help build our culture of Warmth, Belonging, Growth, and Trust.

Step in and support your manager and team.

This job is for you if:

You enjoy working with food. (Note: Food service experience is preferred, but not required.).

You want to partner with a fun, energized team that can work hard and laugh often.

You like the hustle and bustle of the hospitality industry.

You’re committed to health and food safety.

You’re at least 16 years of age.

You are passionate about our Guiding Values and Behaviors: Warmth for guests: Making people smile Bold thoughts, brave actions: Learning, growing, and taking risks Own it: Finding solutions and taking initiative Win together: Working (and winning) as a team Inspire and celebrate: Having fun and celebrating success Rooted in respect: Seeing the best in others



Growth Opportunities at Panera:

A Path to Success: – Most of our retail managers started as hourly associates. Our career path program helps you get there.

Skills and Training: Every day at Panera we help build your skills and prepare you for a strong career—whatever your goals may be.

Nationwide Opportunities: We open about 100 new cafes each year—so you’ll have plenty of chances to move or grow with us.

