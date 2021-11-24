Job Alert: Openings in public relations, counseling, manufacturing, farming, sales, more

JOB TITLE: Program Coordinator-Special Events/Community Relations

JOB DUTIES:

GENERAL DESCRIPTION OF POSITION:

The position of HEI Coordinator – Special Events/Community Relations is a campus and community liaison. Position is responsible for the planning, execution, measurement, and continuous improvement of College special events and ensuring the College’s presence in the communities we serve. This position will report directly to the AVC for Institutional Advancement. Special attention to detail, and ability to coordinate volunteers and vendors is required. Must be able to anticipate project needs, discern work priorities, consistently meet deadlines, and be available to work some evenings and weekends. Light travel may be required. Background in event planning is preferred.



ESSENTIAL DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES:

Establishes, nurtures, and maintains positive external relationships with individuals, businesses, and community-based organizations that support the College’s outreach efforts. Plans and coordinates all relevant activities for special College events working with a variety of internal and external constituents. Propose new ideas to improve the event planning and implementation process. Coordinate event logistics, attendee tracking, presentation, and materials support and pre- and post-event evaluations and final reports. Define event goals and measurable outcomes, including timelines. Monitor event timelines and ensure deadlines are met. Draft detailed agendas or event schedules. Assist in developing event budgets and ensure adherence. Works with Finance and Procurement and, once approved, assures budgetary compliance. Monitor community relations budget. Attend monthly Chamber meetings and community events as assigned. Monitor Chamber social media, websites, and email notifications for upcoming events in which the college can participate such as business expos. Seek and solicit sponsorships for community campus events. Schedule and coordinate with speakers, vendors, exhibitors, secure event spaces and participants during event planning. Create and revise room layouts for each event and coordinate with campus dining services for selection of event menus. Arrange for staff to manage the event, including volunteers, ushers, security, etc. Assist with managing on-site production, clean up and follow-ups as necessary. Coordinates the creation and implementation of a strategic plan for the special events and community relations at the college. Perform any other related duties as required or assigned.

EDUCATION AND EXPERIENCE:

Knowledge of a specialized field (however acquired), such as basic accounting, computer, etc. equivalent of four years in high school, plus night, trade extension, or correspondence school specialized training, equal to two years of college, plus 2 years related experience and/or training. Or equivalent combination of education and experience. At least two years of face-to face customer service, public relations, or related activity with the public.

PAY: $31,327

LOCATION: Beebe Campus

ABOUT THE COMPANY: ASU-Beebe is a public two-year college with its main campus located in Beebe, Arkansas on the 67/167 corridor approximately 35 miles north of the state’s capitol of Little Rock.

JOB TITLE: Counselor/Student Success Coach

GENERAL DESCRIPTION OF POSITION:

The position of Counselor/Student Success Coach reports directly to the Director of Advising and Learning and is responsible for personal counseling and referral, academic counseling, counseling-related outreach programming, early alert, leading transfer services programming, assisting with career services, and test proctoring.



ESSENTIAL DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES

Provides personal counseling to students in a variety of areas to promote holistic student health and retention, including personal and academic success counseling. Refers students to mental health counseling services. Serves as co-chair of Early Alert task force. Coordinates and implements proactive outreach programs and activities to promote student success, academic success, holistic health, unplanned pregnancy prevention, drug and alcohol prevention, Safe Spring Break, suicide prevention, sexual assault awareness/prevention, sexual harassment prevention, and other topics. Assists with academic advising for incoming students during registration periods. Provides backup support to the Testing Center, including proctoring tests and maintaining testing integrity and security. Leads transfer services and associated programming. Participates in campus events, including new student orientation, Vanguard Days, College Goal Sunday, residence hall orientations, Move-In Day, and other activities. Conducts assessment of counseling/student success services and programs. Perform any other related duties as required or assigned. Some evening/weekend work and light travel may be required.

EDUCATION AND EXPERIENCE:

Required Education and/or Experience: Bachelor’s Degree

Preferred Education and/or Experience: Master\’s degree in one of the following fields: counseling, psychology, social work, or related field. LAC, LPC, LCSW, or MSW licensure and experience in a higher educational environment.

PAY: $37,000-$42,000

LOCATION: Beebe Campus

JOB TITLE: Feed Mill Worker/Clean Up

JOB LOCATION: Hope, AR

JOB DESCRIPTION:

This position is responsible for entry level non-skilled general labor while maintaining a safe work environment and adhering to Tyson policies and procedures.

These positions remove trash and debris from all areas and floors, keep electrical rooms wiped down with hand dusters, and clean floors in loading dock areas and around augers.

Must be willing to use shovels, scoops and other necessary tools to perform task. Must be willing to climb ladders and work in areas of height of 100 feet plus.Must be willing to push, pull, lift, and carry 50+ pounds.Must be willing to work in cold and hot temperatures, depending on the season.

Must be willing to use hands and arms above shoulder level

Must be willing to walk and stand 12 hours per day

Must be willing to climb steps and ladders to from work areas.

PAY: $15.05 per hour

2nd Shift – $2.00 per hour shift pay

COMPANY: Towe Farms Trucking, LLC

Job Title: Agricultural Equipment Operators

Job Description:

We need seasonal help for planting, tillage, irrigating, fall harvesting of corn, soybeans, wheat and rice. Employees will haul harvested crops to storage facilities and grain bins. Must be able to operate trucks, sprayers, combines, grain carts, tractors, disking, ripping and mowing equipment.

Seasonal/Temporary work: 2/1/2022 through 12/1//2022

JOB LOCATION: Pine Bluff, AR

REQUIREMENTS:

Education: Some high school or less

Work Experience: 3 months

HOW TO APPLY:

By phone at 870-515-1544 – Contact James Towe Monday through Friday between the hours of 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

American Job Center

Pine Bluff (DWS) – Job Service at 1001 S. Tennessee St., P.O. Box 8308, Pine Bluff, AR 71611

JOB TITLE: Merchandising Operations Specialist

JOB LOCATION: North Little Rock, AR

PURPOSE STATEMENT:

Responsible for the efficient execution of merchandising to ensure consistency with product sets and signage displays in the store and when necessary across a group of stores in a Market or District. Reduce time spent on merchandising processes due to an increased familiarity of sets. Assist in the receiving of merchandise to and from the store and to ensure that all merchandise is accurately stocked and priced, and provide guest service, as necessary. This job is composed of a variety of different tasks which may be covered by operational guidelines, and while individual judgment may occasionally be required in order to complete assigned tasks, most questions are directed to the Merchandise Operations Leader, Store Leader and/or the Leader on Duty.

Key Accountabilities

Interact professionally and effectively through verbal and written communication with all professional contacts with emphasis on company interests

Knowledge of the store product and strong merchandising and organization skills.

Ability to be diligent in completion of time keeping, mileage calculations and expenses.

Access to reliable transportation, proper liability insurance

Move merchandise up to 50 pounds

Assist with the unloading, pricing and stocking of merchandise according to operational guidelines in order to ensure that the store is well stocked and that supply counts are accurate.

Verify that all pricing and inventory information is accurate, ensure that all merchandise is properly priced, that all SKU information is correct and that all required inventory control paperwork is competed accurately and in a timely manner.

Adhere to and promote established safety procedures.

Perform routine housekeeping tasks as required to maintain the professional image and appearance of the store, to include sweeping/mopping the floors, dusting, washing the windows, facing the merchandise on the shelves, bathroom maintenance, etc.

Participate in the completion of quarterly and annual physical inventory counts.

May travel to a designated store group following a scheduled timeline to complete projects (such as; Category Reviews, Action Memos, Recalls, Resets, etc.)

Complete projects following policies & procedure; cleaning, planogram sets, proper labeling, signage & fixture needs of project, disposal of RTV items as a result of set, appropriate hazardous waste storage and clean up.

Analyze on-site/actual conditions in comparison to written plan, identify necessary corrections and recommend alterations as necessary and troubleshoot resolution. Coordination with Store/Field partners and/or Support Center departments/partners to ensure actual fixturing, floor plan set-up, stocking and merchandising is completed according to scheduled plan and if changes are made that they are properly communicated for all assigned locations.

Communicate with the Merchandise Operations Leader and the Store Leader upon completion of day on any remaining unfinished projects, blue dot program needs, screen correction information for the Store to complete at end of day, overall set changes (adds/deletes/moves), DMB, POGS and sign off of completion form.

Education and Experience

While a high school diploma or its equivalent (GED) is generally preferred, an applicant must be able to demonstrate basic math proficiency and above average communication skills.

