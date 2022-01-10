Job Alert: Openings in production, transportation, higher education, more

EMPLOYER: Interfor
JOB TITLE: Sawmill Production Team
LOCATION: Monticello, AR
What You’ll Do
- Responsible for completing clean-up and ground maintenance of regularly assigned area.
- Assist with keeping a steady flow of lumber throughout the mill by straightening lumber cross-ups using a pick axe or chain saw, as necessary.
- Perform any other work-related task deemed necessary by the supervisor.
What You’ll Offer
- High School Diploma/Equivalent Preferred.
- Prior manufacturing/warehouse/lumber operations experience preferred.
- Able and willing to work in varying seasonal climate conditions.
- Team-oriented with a strong commitment to excellence in everything you do.
- Demonstrated commitment to safety.
- Excellent attendance record.
- Physical Requirements: Walking, standing, climbing, bending and lifting up to 50 lbs.
EMPLOYER: Interfor
JOB TITLE: Millwright
LOCATION: Monticello, AR
What You’ll Do
- Must adhere to all safety policies and standards.
- Must adhere to all HR policies and standards.
- Read, write, and understand equipment drawings and blueprints.
- Perform routine preventative maintenance duties.
- Cutting, welding, and performing fabrication work with different types of steel.
- Assess repairs and estimate time frames to complete repairs.
- Repair machinery in a timely manner.
- Identify mechanical and hydraulic problems and assist in findings solutions and making necessary repairs.
- Troubleshooting.
- Change sprockets, bearings, chain, etc.
- Communicate directly and professionally with operators about how equipment is running and to learn about any problems.
- Communicate effectively and professionally with the Planning and Scheduling Departments.
- Must adhere to an absolute lock-out/tag-out policy. Before any repairs are made, the power source to the equipment must be turned off, locked out, and tested to ensure isolation.
- Effectively manage and plan work so as to accomplish all job tasks without having direct supervision on all matters.
- Submit work requests.
- Fill out completed work orders listing work done, parts used, and the time it took to complete the job.
- Perform any other duties in any area requested by Supervisor in order to keep area in operation.
- Clean up after each job.
- Physical Requirements: Walking, standing, sitting, climbing stairs, bending, and lifting (up to 50 lbs.)
What You Offer
- Understanding of mechanical and hydraulic concepts.
- Ability to follow instructions and work without constant supervision.
- Must obtain the skills to be able to run any piece of equipment so that test runs can be performed for each machine on which repairs are made.
- Must be a team player and able to work with people in an intelligent and professional manner.
- Must be able to work flexible schedules which could include weekends, holidays, and call-in duties.
- This position requires someone who is a self-starter. There is always something to be done without necessarily being told to do so.
- High School Diploma or GED.
- 2-4 years of experience (unless coming in as a Trainee).
EMPLOYER: Schneider
JOB TITLE: Dedicated Truck Driver – Family Dollar
AVERAGE PAY: $1,380 – $1,680 weekly
HOME TIME: Weekly
EXPERIENCE: 3 months or greater CDL experience
JOB ID: 211353
OVERVIEW:
- Dry van trailer.
- 100% hand unload freight using gravity rollers and/or pallet jacks.
- 3-4 loads per week with multiple stop-offs per load.
- Typically, Monday-Friday deliveries.
- Drive within the Southeast.
Pay and bonus potential
- Mileage pay (practical miles), stop-off and unloading pay.
- Weekly paychecks.
- Weekly performance pay.
- Unlimited referral bonus potential.
- $5,000 limited-time sign-on bonus in 12 monthly payments for experienced drivers.
*Based on CDL driver experience, performance and location
Qualifications
- Valid Class A Commercial Driver’s License (CDL).
- Live within 50 miles of Little Rock, AR.
- Minimum 3 months of Class A driving experience.
EMPLOYER: Coca-Cola Bottling Company Consolidated
JOB TITLE: Warehouse Material Handler
LOCATION: Little Rock, AR
JOB OVERVIEW:
The Warehouse Material Handler is responsible for the fulfillment of Customer Orders by retrieving and stacking specific product and quantities as specified on the Pick Ticket/Computer Screen assigned on a pre-determined conveyor and, or pallet. This is accomplished by traveling throughout the Warehouse’s Pick Area and building stable pallet(s) of product, meeting or exceeding Warehouse and Company expectations regarding safety, accuracy, and efficiency.
DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES:
- Retrieves and places quantities of Cases of Product onto a pre-determined pallet as instructed by the assigned Pick Ticket, in a manner that is safe and builds a stable pallet of product, while meeting or exceeding Warehouse and Company expectations in safety, accuracy, and efficiency
- Travels to and transports pallets of stacked Product to different areas of the Warehouse via a Powered Industrial Truck (PIT) – Pallet Jack – in a safe and efficient manner
- Assists in Warehouse cleanliness and housekeeping as assigned or as needed
- Performs daily PIT Checklist and alerts Warehouse Management of any issues discovered
- Corrects any mistakes discovered and informed of by the Checker to product and, or quantity
- May perform other duties as assigned
- Performs miscellaneous activities as directed to support the efficient operation of a warehouse in a dynamic environment
KNOWLEDGE, SKILLS & ABILITIES:
- Ability to work in a fast-paced atmosphere while walking and repetitively lifting 30 lbs.
- Ability to lift up to 75 lbs.
- Ability to collaborate within a team environment
- Ability to coordinate and organize efficient and dependable warehouse processes
- Ability to adapt to needs of role in different work areas throughout the workday and meet minimum expectations of those different work areas
- Ability to read and interpret instructions from a computer screen
- Attention to detail and ability to differentiate our packages
- Ability to work in a noisy and non-climate controlled (Hot in summer, cold in winter) environment
- Intentional self-starter who takes initiative and proactively seeks out value-add opportunities
- Flexibility (Schedules, Hours change with the demands of the business)
MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS:
- Knowledge acquired through up to 12 months of work experience
- PIT (Powered Industrial Truck) Certification: Pallet Jack
PREFERRED QUALIFICATIONS:
- High school diploma or GED
- Knowledge acquired through up to 12 months of work experience
- PIT (Powered Industrial Truck) Certification: Pallet Jack
