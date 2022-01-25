Job Alert: Openings in medical, law enforcement, custodial, administrative, more

JOB TITLE: Housekeeper

LOCATION: Newport, AR

Performs indirect patient care by cleaning/disinfecting and maintaining floors in a sanitary, orderly, and attractive fashion free of hazards for the well being of patients, other associates, and self. An understanding and willingness to follow infection control, housekeeping department policies and procedures, and safety guidelines. Remove trash/biohazardous waste, and contaminated soiled linen from all areas of the hospital according to housekeeping policies and procedures. Request cleaning supplies and equipment as needed, maintains equipment – keeping it clean, neat, and in working condition – following suggested manufacturer practices.

High school diploma or GED required. Must be able to sufficiently read and write.

Ability to understand written and oral instructions. Maintains good physical and emotional well being.

Job requires a great deal of sitting, walking, bending, pushing carts and other equipment, and lifting up to 50 lbs. Job Knowledge: Exhibit ability to set priorities, organize work load, and efficiently utilize supplies and equipment. Previous experience desirable but not required.

JOB TITLE: Lateral Police Officers

SALARY RANGE: $44,636.80 – $67,912.00

JOB OBJECTIVE: To serve as a civilian, non-sworn recruit trainee to attend, participate and successfully complete the academic and physical fitness training program in compliance with all applicable guidelines, policies and procedures as established by the Little Rock Police Training Academy of the Little Rock Police Department to develop the skills necessary to perform and become a Little Rock Police Officer.

Recruitment incentive of $10,000

Generous vacation, sick leave and discretionary time off

Residency incentive program

Second language & educational incentives

JOB TITLE: Administrative Specialist II-Advancement, Marketing, & Public Relations

Provides administrative and coordination support to the Institutional Advancement team, specifically to Marketing and Public Relations. Must have a high level of interpersonal and organizational skills, and the ability to maintain confidentiality. Assists with general office duties include: document management, inventory control, maintain spreadsheets, purchase requisitions, interdepartmental coordination for information and product requests, maintenance of Institutional Advancement master calendar and staffing for special events-both on and off campus. In addition, this position will assist with the processing of information products, data entry, and tracking of conventional social media.



Processes incoming and outgoing written office communications as requested. Serves as backup support for Institutional Advancement Administrative Specialist III. Processes ASU-Beebe requests by ensuring appropriate branding, bundling, and adherence to procedures regarding promotional items. Works closely with requesting departments and purchasing to insure quality and appropriateness of items. Maintains promotional items inventory. Maintains purchasing and inventory records in accordance with merchandising budgetary standards. Contacts new vendors to obtain necessary vendor packet documentation and submits completed documentation to purchasing. Enters purchase requisitions. Provides monthly budget report for marketing budgets outlining expenditures and outstanding requisitions to Director of Marketing and PR. Assists the Institutional Advancement staff in upcoming events as needed. Assists the Director of Marketing and PR in maintaining the calendar of upcoming events/projects as requested. Maintains excel sheets for PR/Marketing project management. Tracks and monitors ASU-Beebe social media for compliance purposes in accordance to the ASU-Beebe Social Media Standard Operating Procedure. Maintains and provides spreadsheet of standing calendar events that are pertinent to the campus community schedule for social media posts (i.e. National Nurses Week, National Law Enforcement Day, and National Veterinary Technician Week). Proofread and edit materials as needed.

Knowledge of a specialized field (however acquired), such as basic accounting, computer, etc. equivalent of four years in high school, plus night, trade extension, or correspondence school specialized training, equal to two years of college, plus 12 to 18 months related experience and/or training. Or equivalent combination of education and experience.

PAY: $23,880

LOCATION: Beebe Campus

ABOUT THE COMPANY: ASU-Beebe is a public two-year college with its main campus located in Beebe, Arkansas on the 67/167 corridor approximately 35 miles north of the state’s capitol of Little Rock.

JOB TITLE: Research Associate

The Research Associate performs and promotes clinical research and ensures that the integrity and quality of the clinical research trial is maintained and is conducted in accordance with Good Clinical Practice Guidelines, federal regulations, sponsor guidelines, and institutional policies and procedures. He or she would also perform research assistance by processing biological samples, performing experiments, and managing and analyzing data. This position is available in the laboratory of Dr. Nakagawa, located in the Winthrop P. Rockefeller Cancer Institute, which performs research laboratory analyses for human papillomavirus therapeutic vaccine clinical trials.

Perform laboratory procedures related to clinical trials including: Processing of blood, cervical cell, oral, and stool samples Polymerase chain reactions (PCRs) Enzyme-linked immunospot assay Fluorescent-activated cell sorter assay Others

Recruit study participants by implementing effective screening strategies.

Participates in the determination of participants’ eligibility for a clinical trial.

Participates in the ongoing informed consent process.

May assist with grant proposals, publications, and presentations.

Performs other duties as assigned.

Bachelor’s degree plus five (5) years of research experience -OR- Master’s degree plus three (3) years of research experience required.

Good communication skills.

Wet bench research experience.

Experience with tissue culture and PCR research experience preferred.

JOB TITLE: Registered Specialty Nurse – PICC Night Shift

The RN Vascular Access Nurse, under general direction, has authority, responsibility, and accountability for assessment, planning, implementation, and evaluation of Vascular Access. Functions primarily as a consultant; provides direct patient care and education to selected patients. Provides for staff development in areas of expertise. Responsible for product recommendations in areas of expertise. Maintains records and statistics reflecting role performance; participates in agency-wide committees and projects as indicated.

Direct Patient Care:

Provides independent consultation for Vascular Access patients.

Follows protocols and treatment plans to evaluate and treat a variety of vascular access issues in the clinical setting

Collaborates with consulting providers as needed for coordination of care and discharge planning

Staff Development:

Educates staff on prevention and treatment of Vascular Access concerns.

Assists with procedure/policy development and review

Assists staff to maintain current knowledge and competence in areas of Vascular Access

Special Knowledge/Skills/Management and Leadership Activities:

Data collection/ tracking/ surveillance

Assists in development and/or revision of policy/procedure/protocols as needed regarding Vascular Access care

Participates in committee work

Conducts product evaluations when indicated to ensure evidenced-based

Analyzes stock items for appropriate admissions/deletions to ensure quality and cost-effectiveness of products used for Vascular Access care

Manages/coordinates programs/projects related to Vascular Access

Ability to adjust to multiple demands, shifting priorities

Uses sound judgement and adheres to Code of Ethics and Business Standards

Champions new initiatives; acts as a catalyst for change and manages implementation effectively

Identifies goals and vision for the team

Exemplary written and communication skills

Customer Service: Interacts with, and assists, the public in a professional and friendly manner as needed. Demonstrates effective communication skills; communicates accurate and complete information; maintains strict confidentiality when necessary. Demonstrates positive working relationships with co-workers, management team, and ancillary departments; follows the Core Concepts of Patient and Family Centered Care and the Basic Code of Conduct Guidelines. Assists internal and external stakeholders, as needed, with exceptional customer service.

Graduate of an accredited Nursing Program with Associates Degree, Nursing Diploma, Bachelors in Nursing, or Master’s in Nursing

Valid RN License

3 year of Registered Nursing experience

Strong basic Vascular Access background and skill set

Experience in Medical Record System

Experience in Clinical Documentation

Ability to manage conflict in a variety of situations

Strong customer service orientation

Superior organizational skills

Advanced communication, leadership and interpersonal skills

Demonstrated ability to align and motivate key process stakeholders, including nurses, providers, and other clinical/administrative staff

Knowledgeable in Infection Control principles and guidelines

3 or more years of nursing/leadership experience in an academic, acute care institution

Is proficient and actively placing PIV/PICC

Knowledge in Epic Medical Record System

Knowledge in MS Office and database software

Experience in Quality Monitoring and Analysis

Knowledgeable in cardiac rhythm recognition

EMPLOYER: University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences

JOB TITLE: RN Nephrology Surgical Specialties H9

JOB OVERVIEW:

The Registered Nurse provides direct patient care to assigned patients in Medical/Surgical Unit (H9) Specializing in Solid Organ Transplantation. This unit is a 30 bed medical/surgical adult inpatient unit serving general medical and surgical patients from adolescent age to geriatrics. The unit specializes in the care of the adult renal and liver failure patients, solid organ transplant patients, hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis patients, general surgery patients, colorectal and urology patients. H9 also cares for moderate to high acuity and progressive care patients. Through an interdisciplinary approach, quality care is delivered to our patients using a customized primary nursing modality to meet the physical, emotional, and educational needs of both the patient and their family.

RESPONSIBILITIES:

The Registered Nurse delivers nursing care for patients in within the limits of the Nurse Practice Act of the State of Arkansas and adheres to institutional policies, procedures and standards.The RN is responsible to adhere to the standard of care defined by UAMS, ANA, and Standards for specialty patient population with support and mentoring by other team members. Collects and documents assessment data. Develops a Plan of Care (POC) per standard. Implements POC including medical order and interdisciplinary approach. Evaluates the progress of patient toward attainment of desired outcomes. Provides effective patient/family education/discharge planning. Administers medication per standard including drug information to patients/families. Acts as a resource/supports others. Delivers patient care using the principles of the defined nursing modality. Delegates care based on UAMS standards, legal and regulatory requirements, specific job description and individual level of education and training. Contributes to a positive work environment that is conducive to clinical education while serving as a resource for student nurses and staff.

Graduate of an accredited Nursing Program with Associates Degree, Nursing Diploma, Bachelors in Nursing, or Master’s in Nursing

Valid RN License

1 year of Registered Nursing experience

Basic computer skills

Excellent communication skills

Strong work ethics and accountability

2 years or more nursing experience with current BLS

