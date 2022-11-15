JOB TITLE: Digital Marketing Specialist

GENERAL DESCRIPTION OF POSITION:



ASU-Beebe seeks a Digital Marketing Specialist to coordinate and manage the creation of digital content for various platforms such as videos, website, podcasts, social media, infographics, etc.



Must be available to work some evenings and weekends as events require. Light travel between campuses, occasional overnight travel may be required. A valid AR driver’s license is required.



ESSENTIAL DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES:

Work closely with senior management to develop a strategy for integrated digital media campaigns. Coordinate and manage the creation of all digital content such as videos, website, social media, podcasts, infographics, etc. Scheduling placement of content on digital media platforms. Improving the college’s web presence and the brand’s awareness using digital media channels such as YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter. Writing content for search engine optimization Ensuring brand consistency across all digital media channels. Monitor and report impact and return on investment of digital marketing campaigns. Remaining up-to-date with the latest digital media trends and design technology available.

Perform any other related duties as required or assigned

EDUCATION/EXPERIENCE:

PAY: $35,000-$42,000

LOCATION: Beebe Campus

ABOUT THE COMPANY: ASU-Beebe is a public two-year college with its main campus located in Beebe, Arkansas on the 67/167 corridor approximately 35 miles north of the state’s capitol of Little Rock.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION & TO APPLY.

JOB TITLE: Security Officer

SUMMARY:

Security Officers aid in the protection of persons and property on the AC campus(es). The Officer is armed and performs/enforces a full range of threat management duties within the AC workspace.

Required Education:

High school diploma or general education degree (GED)

Required Work Experience:

Related Field – 2 years of experience

JOB DESCRIPTION:

Patrols assigned areas to enforce AC security/safety regulations and criminal/traffic laws. Engages in Emergency Response and Emergency Management. Provides strategic assistance and responds to customer service needs as required. Assists in controlling traffic and enforcing parking rules and regulations. Assists in performing investigations. Performs other related duties as assigned.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION & TO APPLY.

EMPLOYER: Mondi

JOB TITLE: Adhesive Bonding Machine Operators & Tenders

JOB LOCATION: Pine Bluff, AR

JOB DESCRIPTION:

Willing to work 8 and 12-hour shifts Monday – Friday

Rotating Shift Schedule

Weekends are required

Manufacturing experience

Self-motivation is vital for this position

Strong communication skills are required for this position

Lifting requirement: 50 pounds or more

CREDENTIALS NEEDED:

Employee Plant Orientation

Safety Orientation/OSHA Requirements

Quality Manual and Procedures

ISO Orientation, Quality Policy, and Objectives

Extensive on-the-job training in regards to production process and documentation

SQF Food Safety Training

HOW TO APPLY: