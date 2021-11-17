Job Alert: Openings in manufacturing, maintenance, more

JOB TITLE: Process Manager – Maintenance/Inventory

JOB DESCRIPTION:

U. S. Steel has an immediate opening for a Process Manager – Maintenance Services. This position will use electrical and mechanical knowledge, predictive and preventative maintenance procedures that will support a time based maintenance system to maximize efficiency of the plant equipment. The position will report to the Area Manager, and supervises and coordinates activities of workers engaged in setting up, installing, repairing and maintaining machinery and equipment to manufacture couplings.

SKILLS/REQUIREMENTS:

Candidate must be assertive, a quick learner, and have excellent interpersonal communications (oral and written), and computer (Microsoft Office) skills.

Candidate must be able to work and communicate(written and oral) with plant leadership, management, and operating personnel.

An understanding of purchasing supply chain processes, mechanical or electrical maintenance, and Oracle /ERP system is a plus. US Steel is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

Bachelor’s degree in Mechanical or Electrical Engineering or Engineering Technology, Operations Management or Management preferred.

Experience managing in a manufacturing/production environment preferred.

Strong background in maintenance and computer skills required. Experience working with bargaining unit / wage employees is desirable.

JOB TITLE: General Laborer

PAY: $15.15 per hour

JOB DESCRIPTION:

The Utility Person job is an entry level position and a core component for our workforce as one the of world’s largest steel producers. The Utility Person operates equipment and performs tasks that support the various production and service units. As a Utility Person you will perform general labor duties that include coupling identification and stacking for shipment. You will also operate some mobile equipment, in a heavy industrial environment. The Utility Person also supports and assists in maintenance of plant equipment.

Pay starts at $15.15 per hour with opportunity for advancement at a rapid pace with pay levels at $17.51 and $19.90. Along with pay, a Quarterly Incentive Bonus Plan complements the hourly rate. U. S. Steel offers a very competitive benefit package for Health, Dental, Life Insurance, 401K, Paid Vacation, 10 Paid Holidays, etc.

JOB RESPONSIBILITIES:

Performs tasks that support various producing units using basic hand tools, pneumatic equipment, gauges, power actuated tools.

Handles, transports, and processes product and materials

Work with and around materials that may be hot, heavy or sharp, and hazardous chemicals.

Ability to perform manual labor and lift in excess of 25 lbs.

Assists in inspecting and performing maintenance on equipment.

Work in various areas of the mill is required. Dependent upon the area, environmental conditions can be hot, cold, dirty, greasy, wet, and noisy.

After brief on the job training, you will be expected to move into a Utility Technician position which includes operation of material handling equipment such as overhead hoist, forklifts, cutoff’s, Finisher’s and Lathes. The Utility Technician also uses specialized measuring equipment to ensure compliance of the final product in thousand’s of an inch.

REQUIREMENTS:

High School Diploma or GED.

The position requires rotating 8 hour shift work, which will include Saturdays, Sundays, and holidays.

The position requires overtime work as needed.

Adherence to safety procedures/guidelines at all times. Safety is our core value which requires you to wear safety protection such as hard hats, safety glasses, hearing protection, protective clothing, boots with metatarsal protection, and when necessary respirator equipment.

The position requires punctuality, consistent attendance and self direction for the success of the operations.

Must pass a written assessment test

JOB TITLE: Warehouse Material handler

JOB LOCATION: Little Rock, AR

PAY: Starting at $16 an hour

SHIFT: 2ND shift

JOB OVERVIEW:

The Warehouse Material Handler is responsible for the fulfillment of Customer Orders by retrieving and stacking specific product and quantities as specified on the Pick Ticket/Computer Screen assigned on a pre-determined conveyor and/or pallet. This is accomplished by traveling throughout the Warehouse’s Pick Area and building stable pallet(s) of product, meeting or exceeding Warehouse,Company expectations regarding safety, accuracy, and efficiency.

DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES:

Retrieves and places quantities of Cases of Product onto a pre-determined pallet as instructed by the assigned Pick Ticket, in a manner which is safe and builds a stable pallet of product, while meeting or exceeding Warehouse,Company expectations in safety, accuracy, and efficiency.

Travels to and transports pallets of stacked Product to different areas of the Warehouse via a Powered Industrial Truck (PIT) – Pallet Jack – in a safe and efficient manner.

Assists in Warehouse cleanliness and housekeeping as assigned or as needed.

Performs daily PIT Checklist and alerts Warehouse Management of any issues discovered.

Corrects any mistakes discovered and informed of by the Checker to product and,or quantity.

May perform other duties as assigned.

Performs miscellaneous activities as directed to support the efficient operation of a warehouse in a dynamic environment.

KNOWLEDGE, SKILLS & ABILITIES:

Ability to work in a fast-paced atmosphere while walking and repetitively lifting 30 lbs.Ability to lift up to 75 lbs.Ability to collaborate within a team environment. Ability to coordinate and organize efficient and dependable warehouse processes.Ability to adapt to needs of role in different work areas throughout the workday and meet minimum expectations of those different work areas.Ability to read and interpret instructions from computer screen.Attention to detail and ability to differentiate our packages.Ability to work in a noisy and non-climate controlled (Hot in summer,Cold in winter) environment.Intentional self-starter who takes initiative and proactively seeks out value-add opportunities. Flexibility (Schedules,Hours change with the demands of the business).

MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS:

Knowledge acquired through up to 12 months of work experience

PIT (Powered Industrial Truck) Certification: Pallet Jack

PREFERRED QUALIFICATIONS:

High school diploma or GED

Knowledge acquired through up to 12 months of work experience

PIT (Powered Industrial Truck) Certification: Pallet Jack

WORK ENVIRONMENT:

Noisy and non-temperature-controlled environment (Hot in summer/Cold in winter)

