EMPLOYER: SFI of Arkansas

JOB TITLE: Welder

JOB SUMMARY: Day and Evening shifts available. Work in a sheet metal fabrication environment using handheld MIG welding equipment. Perform quality work within deadlines with or without direct supervision. Work independently while understanding the necessity for communicating and coordinating work efforts with other employees.

RESPONSIBILITIES:

Ability to lift up to 50lbs.

Experience welding light gauge to ¾ steel fabrications per AWS requirements

Ability to load and unload fixtures.

Be able to read drawings and WPS to meet/exceed quality requirements

Stand for long periods of time

Interact professionally with other employees, customers, and suppliers.

Work effectively as a team contributor on all assignments.

Work independently while understanding the necessity for communicating and coordinating work efforts with other employees.

REQUIREMENTS:

High School Diploma or GED or welding school graduate

Ability to read blueprints and have strong knowledge of weld symbols and requirements

Use measurement tools such as calipers, tape measure, etc.

Experience in a production welding environment

Some computer skills

HOW TO APPLY:

Contact Kelly Thomas at kelly.thomas@sfifab.com.

JOB TITLE: Robotic Weld Programmer

JOB SUMMARY:

The Robotic Weld Programmer is responsible for the set up and operation of computer-controlled machines or robots to perform one or more machine functions on steel products. Operator will be required to adjust machines, and equipment to produce an acceptable quality product. Operator will read, interpret, and perform welding techniques to fabricate parts to be used in the manufacturing of product. Experience is necessary

SHIFTS AVAILABLE:

Day shift: Monday – Friday 6 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Night shift: Monday – Friday 4:30 p.m. to 3 a.m.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION:

After 60 days of employment, we offer 401k, Health, Dental, Vision, life insurance, attendance bonus, referral bonus, night shift differential premium of $1.50, competitive pay DOE.

HOW TO APPLY:

JOB TITLE: Director of Medical Laboratory Technician/Instructor or Assistant Professor of MLT

JOB DUTIES:

Arkansas State University-Beebe, a comprehensive two-year community & technical college and part of the Arkansas State University System, is seeking a Director of the Medical Laboratory Technician Program.



The College is focused on teaching and learning and emphasizes student success at all levels and is interested in candidates who value those same attributes. Candidates must appreciate and understand the mission and purpose of an open-access, community and technical college. Candidates must possess a Master\’s degree (Medical Laboratory Scientist (MLS) Degree will be considered), hold ASCP-BOC or ASCPi-BOC generalist certification as a Medical Laboratory Scientist and (preferred) 36 hours of documents continuing professional development in the past 3-years.



As a collaborative, energetic leader, the successful candidate will demonstrate excellent interpersonal and communication skills; a strong commitment to student success; a comfort with change, innovation, and technology; and the use of data for decision-making.



The Director will report directly to the Dean of Math and Science and have a voice in the MLT program decisions. The MLT Director is responsible for coordinating the delivery of instruction, for ensuring the quality of instruction, budget management, and for the overall leadership, management, and supervision of the program. The director is responsible for operating the MLT program within accordance with the policies and procedures of the NAACLS accreditation agency. The director is a faculty member that will teach the equivalent of 15 credit hours per semester.

ESSENTIAL DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES:

Oversee all aspects of the MLT program and the maintain accreditation with NAACLS. Monitor and execute budget development to include identification of resources which meet funding needs. Oversee the MLT course schedule in collaboration with the Director of Allied Health to promote student engagement, persistence, and retention. Periodically re-evaluate the course schedule and the MLT program to improve student success by planning an optimal learning environment; providing high quality instruction and advising; participating in the development of learning outcomes and in the assessment of students as well as of self and applied teaching techniques in order to increase effectiveness; and engaging in ongoing professional development. Maintain and seek new partnerships, programs, and grant funding for training opportunities. Develops contracts, memorandums of understanding (MOUs), and agreements between partners. Provide assistance in the development of short and long term MLT development plans, as well as gathering of information and preparation of studies, reports, and recommendations to achieve goals. Attends meetings and professional development workshops and conferences to keep abreast of trends and developments in the MLT field. Pursue professional development by taking graduate courses and/or professional development organizations, as appropriate, and by maintaining required professional credentials, licensing, and continuing education hours as disciplinary standards dictate. Deliver effective instruction by assuming primary responsibility for curriculum development in conjunction with the College’s policies and procedures, ensuring both rigor and the quality of instruction; by considering individual differences of students in order to design and support a range of appropriate learning activities; by using the College’s digital learning solution to meet the objectives of courses; and by communicating clearly to students the expectations concerning the use of the College’s LMS and other available technologies. The faculty member will provide the expertise and knowledge that supports the college curriculum and programs. Establish courses following accepted higher education standards, teach students using a variety of effective methodologies (face-to-face, zoom and/or online). The role of the Instructional Faculty encompasses teaching and learning, academic advising, professional development and institutional and community service. Promote continual improvement as part of the cycle of teaching and learning by developing and revising curriculum as needed and using defined student learning outcomes to plan, develop, document and evaluate the effectiveness of teaching activities. Promote positive morale and teamwork within the functional unit and provides exceptional customer service to students, faculty and the community. Use interpersonal skills and makes sound judgments to decide how duties and responsibilities are completed between coworkers, the supervisory chain, faculty, staff, students, and customers. Complete all required training and professional development sessions at ASUB and to keep ASCP-BOC or ASCPi-BOC generalist certification as a Medical Laboratory Scientist/Medical Technologist. Participate in college-related activities such as student activities, selection of faculty, community education, recruitment of students, and/or special programs. Collaborates with marketing and public relations to develop and promote the MLT Program. Handle sensitive and extensive confidential information. Actively work with other personnel to develop strategies for student recruitment, retention, and success. Develop and work with the Dean on recruitment goals. Maintain a clean working environment that is standard in a medical laboratory environment. Be liaison to the MLT Advisory Committee and have two meetings per academic year. Perform duties and responsibilities within a high-tech all-digital environment. Travel will be required to visit Clinical sites. At least twice per student rotation per course. Working locations can include any of the campuses and working hours may include evenings or weekends depending on deadline requirements and special events. Perform other duties as assigned.

EDUCATION/EXPERIENCE:

Medical Laboratory Scientist (MLS) degree will be considered with the ability to obtain a Master’s degree within two years. Holds ASCP-BOC or ASCPi-BOC generalist certification as a Medical Laboratory Scientist. 3 years of related instruction experience.

PAY: TBD

LOCATION: Beebe Campus

ABOUT THE COMPANY: ASU-Beebe is a public two-year college with its main campus located in Beebe, Arkansas on the 67/167 corridor approximately 35 miles north of the state’s capitol of Little Rock.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION & TO APPLY.