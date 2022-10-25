JOB TITLE: Heavy Equipment Shop Mechanic

LOCATION: North Little Rock, AR

SHOP SERVICE OVERVIEW:

Terex Utilities is growing and expanding our service support across the US to continue to help serve our communities by listening, responding and delivering solutions. Our service function is key to our business success and we are looking to add skilled team members as we expand our service network. We continually invest in our team members by providing ongoing technical training to develop your skills and grow our business.

HIGHLIGHTS:

Great work environment

Industry leading, highly competitive compensation

Steady workload

Yearly company funded tool purchase program

Start with 16+ days Paid Time Off to enjoy what’s important to you

Outstanding benefits package to take care of who’s important to you

Experience a committed safety culture

Personalized and dedicated support team to keep you on the move

RESPONSIBILITIES:

Adhere to Terex safety policies and procedures

Follow and promote The Terex Way Values

Work on a wide array of equipment including truck mounted aerial platforms, digger derricks and cranes

Opportunities to travel and train

Troubleshoot mechanical, hydraulic and/or electrical system

Inspect equipment used by customers

BASIC QUALIFICATIONS:

High school diploma or GED

Basic set of mechanical tools (sockets, wrenches, and battery-operated impact gun)

A minimum of 2 years of experience working with heavy machinery and/or utility equipment

Willingness to submit for pre-employment background check and drug screening

PREFERRED QUALIFICATIONS:

5+ years in a similar field

Excellent communication skills both oral and written.

Experience with utility-type equipment

Fluid Power Society certification (experience, or knowledge)

Extensive knowledge of Terex Products: e.g Hi-Ranger, Telelect, Genie products or similar brands.

Ability to work in a team-based safety focused workplace

Able to work in a fast-past environment

Basic computer skills

WORK ENVIRONMENT CONSIDERATIONS:

Ability to stand on concrete 8+ hours per shift

Able to climb ladders and over and under vehicles.

Tolerable to heights

JOB TITLE: GM Planner

LOCATION: Pine Bluff

JOB DESCRIPTION:

The ideal candidate will be responsible for analyzing, planning, and scheduling mechanical maintenance activities in support of safety, production, cost, and availability goals of both the area and the mill reporting to the Planning Maintenance Manager.

This role is specific to planning for the mechanical maintenance at the Pine Bluff Mill. Specific experience with industrial mechanical equipment such as pumps, gearboxes, power & transmission systems, conveyors, hydraulics & pneumatics is expected.

JOB SPECIFIC RESPONSIBILITIES:

Plan for the safe and efficient execution of work orders including safety requirements in the job plan, accurate labor estimates, material cost estimates, and duration of jobs as well as procuring required resources, equipment and materials.

Apply all applicable codes, regulations, reliability strategies, safety, environmental, and OEM standards.

Plan, schedule, and coordinate all scheduled shutdowns and long duration outages. This includes parts procurement, job scopes, resource assignments, contract maintenance, etc.

Update area preventative maintenance recurring work orders in SAP as needed.

Maintain accurate records for maintenance activities for work order and equipment history.

Create and maintain accurate bill of materials and work history.

Complete precision paperwork.

Manage costs and strive to achieve area availability goals. Provide detailed plans to reduce equipment failures.

Lead contractors for area projects as assigned.

Work within a team of production and maintenance personnel to achieve objectives and strategies along with tactical planning.

Strong organizational, interpersonal, communication, problem solving and decision-making skills, as well as initiative and the ability to delegate decision-making and other responsibilities.

Position expected to develop supervisory skills and progress towards future crew Foremen positions.

Work on rotating weekend coverage schedule. While on call, expected to be the first responder on weekend coverage for all mechanical equipment failures. Identify the problem, identify the needed parts, resources, and supervise the needed repairs.

Provide on call coverage; work together with the area crew Foreman in response to issues that come up outside of normal working hours throughout the week

ESSENTIAL/REQUIRED QUALIFICATIONS

Two (2) years or more of experience in an industrial environment OR

A two (2) year degree or higher in Industrial Mechanical Maintenance and one (1) year experience in Industrial Mechanical Maintenance OR

Three (3) years or more experience in Industrial Mechanical Maintenance (Millwright, Pipe Fitter, Welder, Machinist).

Must demonstrate knowledge and experience in basic maintenance planning and scheduling

Must be detail oriented and have excellent organizational skills

Must be able to troubleshoot maintenance issues associated with common equipment and systems.

Must be able to read prints and schematics

DESIRED/PREFERRED QUALIFICATIONS:

Microsoft project experience.

Working knowledge of SAP.

Hydraulics experience

Paper mill experience

Pneumatics experience

Good computer skills

COMPETENCIES:

Strong communication skills, both written and verbal

Organized and Effective planning

Energetic, Self-Starter

Resourceful

Ability to look ahead and respond appropriately

Change Management

Conflict Resolution and Influence (Influential Leadership)

Organizational Agility

Results Oriented

JOB TITLE: Warehouse Worker 1st Shift 7am-5pm M-F

DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES:

Some of your duties may include:

Operating cutting equipment to process wire and cable orders for shipping

Using technology such as RF scanners, iPads, and handheld devices to sort, scan, and prepare orders for shipping

Assisting customers with local will call orders

Building, wrapping, sorting and transporting reels, pallets, and packages

Shipping and receiving truck deliveries

You will also need to be able to:

Lift up to 80 lbs.

Stand, walk, push, pull, squat, bend, and reach during shifts

Use sit down forklifts, dollies, and other equipment to move product within the facility

Detail-oriented, able to multi-task, with attention to detail

Work at a fast pace and be flexible to work overtime as needed

PERKS & BENEFITS AT PRIORITY WIRE & CABLE:

Competitive salary

Medical Insurance with premiums paid at 100% for employee AND dependents

Dental Insurance 100% paid for Employee

Vision Insurance

HSA with Employer Contributions

Life Insurance

Short Term Disability

401(k) Plan

Profit-Sharing: Typical annual contribution of 15% of total eligible compensation

Paid Holidays AND PTO

Cancer, Critical Illness and Accident Policies available

WHAT IS IT LIKE AT A PRIORITY WIRE & CABLE WAREHOUSE?

Safety – Your safety is important to us, so we provide all employees with proper PPE to complete the task at hand. Monthly meetings are held to review safety protocols and additional topics.

Surroundings – You will be working around moving machines – order pickers, forklifts, and heavy reels

Activity – Some activities may require standing and cutting wire in one place for long periods, pushing heavy reels to machines, and getting dirty while working

Temperature – Non-climate controlled warehouse environment. On a hot day, temperatures can reach up to 90°F in some parts of the warehouse and over 90°F in the truck trailers and containers.

Noise Level – It can get noisy at times. We provide hearing protective gear if needed.

Dress code – Relaxed with a few rules to follow for safety. Steel-toed or aluminum-toed boots are required. We offer an annual shoe reimbursement of up to $100 for steel-toed/aluminum-toed boots. Company uniforms are provided after the first 90 days.

REQUIREMENTS:

Candidates must be 18 years or older with the ability to understand and adhere to all job requirements and safety guidelines.

Previous Wire & Cable experience is a plus

