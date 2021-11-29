Job Alert: Openings in maintenance, production, and more

COMPANY: Chemours

JOB TITLE: Operator/Mechanic

LOCATION: El Dorado, AR

Chemours currently has an opening for an Operator/Mechanic at our El Dorado site located five miles south of El Dorado of HWY 167, within the Great Lakes South Plant.

The primary responsibility of this role is to monitor and operate equipment and facilities while ensuring quality and conformance with standard operating procedures. The Operator/Mechanic performs minor maintenance functions within their operating area and within their level of training and expertise. The Operator/Mechanic maintains safety standards at all times and initiates and follows emergency procedures when necessary. The Operator/Mechanic rotates through various roles within the area, including a control room rotation. This position is part of a high-hazard operation and works a rotating 12-hour shift. The Operator/Mechanic applies working knowledge and experience to collaboratively improve techniques and operations in a team environment. This position will report to the Shift Operations Supervisor.

The responsibilities of the position include, but are not limited to, the following:

Loading, shipping, and receiving finished, raw, or intermediate materials.

Performing sequences of operations required to operate or support the operation of chemical processes.

Participates in and accepts all Safety, Environmental and Health responsibilities.

Achieving and maintaining production targets, quality standards, and equipment within their work environment.

Safely work with pressure, temperature, level and flow in pipe systems and using pressure gauge for leak testing.

Safely handle hazardous and non-hazardous materials and wastes in compliance with all plant requirements and environmental regulations.

In order to be qualified for this role, you /must possess/ the following:

High School diploma or GED equivalent.

Two-year Certificate/Associate Degree in Process Technology, OR Three (3) years Chemical/Petrochemical Operator experience, OR Five (5) years of chemical packing experience.

Willingness and ability to work a rotating shift schedule.

Willingness and ability to work overtime, including holidays, weekends, and on short notice call in as required.

Willingness and ability to wear required PPE (personal protective equipment) such as steel toes, hardhat, protective eyewear, face shields, arc protective clothing, and SCBA (self-contained breathing apparatus).

Willing and able to work in a high-hazard process.

Willing and able to lift up to 50 pounds, climb stairs, ladders, columns, and to stand, walk, stoop, bend, kneel, crawl, reach overhead, hear and respond to alarms, and possess visual acuity for close work.

Proficiency in Microsoft applications (Word, Outlook, Excel, etc.) and able to learn new computer systems.

The following skill sets are /preferred/ by the business unit:

Associate Degree in Process Technology, OR Three (3) years of experience as Chemical/Petrochemical Operator.

Experience in reading and interpreting Schematics, Procedures, Manufacturers’ Literature, Safety Requirements,

General Instructions, and ability to learn and detect process deviations.

Experience performing a job safety analysis and equipment lockout safety procedures.

Experience with SAP or equivalent manufacturing operations software

Benefits:

Competitive Compensation

Comprehensive Benefits Packages

401(k) Match

Employee Stock Purchase Program

Tuition Reimbursement

Commuter Benefits

Learning and Development Opportunities

Strong Inclusion and Diversity Initiatives

Company-paid Volunteer Days

JOB TITLE: Merchandise

LOCATION: Pine Bluff, AR

JOB OVERVIEW:

The Merchandiser is responsible for presenting products in a way that will attract the attention of consumers at our customer retail locations. This position services and maintains multiple bulk accounts by merchandising approved products and packages using safe handling techniques and following all quality guidelines. Ability to follow plan sets, planograms and communicate to store management and cross-functional personnel.

DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES:

Fills, merchandises and rotates products on display and the shelf according to procedures and special programs

Physically moves the product from the backroom and places it on display

Creates and distributes point of sale materials on display and shelve where permitted. Rotates product. Fills and merchandises Fastlane merchandisers and vendors; checks vendor to ensure proper operation

Organizes and maintains back room by stacking and arranging product by package and flavor, arranging the return of empty pallets and shells, damaged and out of date product to the branch

Fosters business relationship with store personnel through routine follow-up on requests, proactive pricing, special programs, new opportunities, and upcoming activities discussions

KNOWLEDGE, SKILLS & ABILITIES:

Must have effective communication skills which include listening, speaking, and writing

Prior customer service experience preferred in a retail setting

Merchandisers must have excellent interpersonal skills and be able to work effectively to satisfy the needs of a variety of customers with different demands and expectations

Willingness to work in a fast-paced, physically demanding environment (lifting 50 lbs. repetitively)

Able to work reliably and independently with little daily supervision

Critical thinking skills

Company provided cell phone

MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS:

Knowledge acquired through 1 to up to 3 years of work experience

Valid in-state driver’s license

PREFERRED QUALIFICATIONS:

Excellent driving history

WORK ENVIRONMENT:

The work environment will vary, including but not limited to exposure to weather conditions, coolers, and customer storage areas which may be non-temperature controlled.

JOB TITLE: Warehouse Worker

LOCATION: Little Rock, AR

JOB RESPONSIBILITIES:

Break down and recycle cardboard in the assigned area in a distribution or fulfillment center to be disposed of.

Utilize power industrial trucks (PIT) to collect corrugate and recycling from one designated area to another within the distribution center

Operate baler, auger, and trash compactor, sweep floors, support cleaning team, empty trash and wood bins throughout the distribution center

Corrugate Tech must be flexible and willing to complete all tasks that are assigned.

This role will require you to be constantly on the move for up to a 12-hour shift in some locations.

