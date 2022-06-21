JOB TITLE: Maintenance Generalist

JOB DETAILS:

This position is responsible for troubleshooting, maintaining, and repairing all equipment and company assets while maintaining a safe work environment and adhering to Tyson policies and procedures.

Resume required to be considered.

JOB SUMMARY:

Employee is generally responsible for completing emergency work in assigned areas, completing daily routines and preventative maintenance. Must also complete work orders as assigned by the Maintenance Shift Supervisor, and sign out all inventory parts as utilized. Job also requires flexibility with hours (12hr shifts) and weekend work. Other duties may be assigned.

REQUIREMENTS:

Education: High school diploma or general education degree (GED) as well as currently attending or Graduate of a Technical School. Special Skills: Completing/or Completion in the following fields- electric, hydraulics, pneumatics, schematics, and mechanical skills. Seamer experience preferred. Employee must have ability to maintain industrial equipment with established industry practices. Training skills to weld, cut and grind ferrous metals and stainless steel a plus. Applicants should also have knowledge and basic abilities with PLC’s and computers. Applicant should be able to work without supervision.

Physical Demands: The physical demands described here are representative of those that must be met by an employee to successfully perform the essential functions of this job. While performing the duties of this job, the employee is regularly required to stand and use hands to touch handle, or feel. The employee frequently is required to walk. The employee must frequently lift and or move up to 50 pounds. Work Environment: While performing the duties of this job, the employee is regularly exposed to wet and/or humid conditions, moving mechanical parts, and extreme cold. The employee is occasionally exposed torisk of electrical shock. The noise level in the work environment is usually very loud.

Certification: Certifications in any technical field or a graduate of an industrial training program is a plus.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION & TO APPLY.

JOB TITLE: Warehouse General Cleaner

LOCATION: Little Rock, AR

POSITION SUMMARY DETAILS:

The Cleaner position provides the cleaning and upkeep of an assigned area.

ESSENTIAL FUNCTIONS:

Cleans and maintains buildings/facilities. Performs heavy cleaning duties, such as cleaning floors, shampooing rugs, washing walls and glass, and removing rubbish.

Notifies managers concerning the need for minor or major repairs or additions to building operating systems

Establishes and maintains effective communication and working relationships with clients, co-workers, shift coordinators, supervisors, managers, etc.

Complies with all safety, security, compliance, and quality standards and procedures established by the Company, Clients, and regulatory authorities

Cleaner must be flexible and willing to complete all tasks that are assigned.

PREFERRED QUALIFICATIONS:

Customer Service Experience

1 yr of similar work experience

QUALIFICATIONS:

Must be 18 years of age or older

Must meet all requirements to receive approval for working in specific ATS environments (if applicable), including ten-year work history if available

RESPONSIBILITIES:

Cleans building floors by sweeping, mopping, scrubbing, or vacuuming them. Follows procedures for the use of chemical cleaners and power equipment in order to prevent damage to floors and fixtures.

Sometimes using ladders, dusts and washes furniture, walls, machines, and equipment; cleans ceilings and dusts and polishes light fixtures. Washes and replaces blinds

Moves cabinets, boxes, furniture, crates and equipment to clean areas, either manually or by using hand trucks

May remove stains from such surfaces as rugs, drapes, walls, and floors using chemicals and cleaning solutions. May also sweep walks, rake leaves, cut grass, remove snow or perform other incidental seasonal tasks

Mixes water and detergents or acids in containers to prepare cleaning solutions according to specifications

Strips, seals, finishes, and polishes floors

Cleans and vacuums carpeted areas, including application of spot cleaning treatment

Gathers and empties trash

Wipes and cleans tabletops, chairs, and equipment in food areas

Cleans and polishes furniture and fixtures

Services, cleans, and supplies restrooms

Periodically cleans overhead vents, dusts blinds, and polishes wood furniture

Cleans interior partition glass, windows, glass partitions, and mirrors using soapy water or other cleaners, sponges, and squeegees

Sprays insecticides and fumigants to prevent insect and rodent infestation

Sets up, arranges, and removes decorations, tables, chairs, ladders, and scaffolding to prepare facilities for events such as banquets and meetings

Must keep janitor’s closet neat and orderly and maintain equipment in good working order

Requisitions supplies and equipment needed for cleaning and maintenance duties

Monitors building security and safety by performing such tasks as locking doors after operating hours and possibly checking electrical appliance use to ensure that hazards are not created

Drives vehicles (if required) to perform or travel to cleaning work, including vans, industrial trucks, or industrial vacuum cleaners

May be expected to make basic repairs

Miscellaneous duties as assigned

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION & TO APPLY.

EMPLOYER: Watco

JOB TITLE: Production Workers

JOB LOCATION: West Memphis, AR

POSITION SUMMARY:

The primary purpose of this position is to work directly in the transloading operation in the full range of duties and responsibilities involved in the moving of bulk and break bulk materials; to provide backup coverage to other material handling operations when required; and to develop and exhibit the necessary safety culture, leadership, decision making and operational skills required.

Knowledge of crane operations a plus.

Operate and maintain front-end loaders, skid steers, and forklifts.

DESCRIPTION:

Must maintain regular, dependable attendance and a high level of performance

Follow written and verbal directions to complete assigned tasks on schedule.

Read, write, and communicate in English & understand basic math.

Learn from directions, observations, and mistakes and apply procedures using good judgment.

Working knowledge of Watco Safety and Operating principles

Transload of transfer bulk or break-bulk products – to\from barges and trucks utilizing safe operating procedures.

Operate and maintain front-end loaders, skid steers, and forklifts.

Complete all applicable documentation, recordkeeping and daily inventory.

Must be able to bend, stoop, lift up to 50 pounds alone, twist, climb. Must be able to talk and hear well enough to communicate with all team members, vendors, and customers 100% of the time

Participate in safety briefings, job briefings, and any other pass on information from team members, management or customer.

Operate in a manner where SAFETY and ENVIRONMENT are of the highest importance.

Perform structural inspections as required.

Prepare equipment for product transfer.

Start, stop, and operate engines/pumps within defined operating parameters.

Perform all work in compliance with Company standards, procedures, and regulatory requirements.

Ability to work outside majority of the time and withstand extreme weather conditions.

Must maintain regular, dependable attendance and a high level of performance

Must be able to work with a team, take direction and follow work rules, as well as, take on additional job responsibilities as needed or assigned.

HOW TO APPLY:

You may apply for this job through the West Memphis (DWS)-Job Service at 2000 West Broadway (Mid South Community College), PO Box 1928, West Memphis, Arkansas, 72303.

JOB TITLE: Instructor of Business

JOB DUTIES:

GENERAL DESCRIPTION OF POSITION

Arkansas State University – Beebe, a two-year residential community college associated with the Arkansas State University System, invites applications for a full-time, 9-month, Instructor of Business to begin August 2022.



The successful candidate will possess a thorough knowledge of the discipline and teach a variety of business and technology courses including but not limited to Microcomputer Applications, Business Communications, and Desktop Publishing.



The ideal candidate will possess a strong desire for teaching and community engagement rather than research and publishing.



ESSENTIAL DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES

Teach Face-to-Face, Hybrid, Online, Zoom, and Zoom-Hybrid course offerings as needed. Teach at our satellite locations as needed. Maintain a roster of advisees across many Career Education disciplines. Assist with curriculum development and review. Participate in course and program assessment. Engage in student recruitment and retention initiatives. Serve on institutional committees.

EDUCATION/EXPERIENCE:

Master\’s degree in Business Administration, Economics, or closely related field. An ability to inspire, motivate, and empower students to succeed. Strong computer and technology skills.

PAY: $38,425 Master’s/$48,125 Doctorate

LOCATION: Beebe Campus

ABOUT THE COMPANY: ASU-Beebe is a public two-year college with its main campus located in Beebe, Arkansas on the 67/167 corridor approximately 35 miles north of the state’s capitol of Little Rock.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION & TO APPLY.