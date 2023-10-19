Editor’s Note: The senior securities examiner position has closed.

JOB TITLE: Equipment Mechanic

GENERAL DESCRIPTION OF POSITION: The Equipment Mechanic is responsible for maintaining and repairing tools and equipment used in buildings, grounds, and general maintenance.

ESSENTIAL DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES

Receives work orders for repair of malfunctioning or broken equipment and tools. Operates Tractors, Forklifts, riding mowers, weed eaters, trimmers, etc. Identifies problem and determines appropriate action by consulting schematics or manuals. Checks cords, plugs, and safety features, and oils and greases gears and casings on electric hand tools, drills, saws, and impact hammers. Cleans dirty equipment and/or parts using air hoses or chemical solutions and maintains cleaning and floor maintenance equipment. Sharpens blades on mowers, tractors, and other hand tools. Maintains parts and supplies, such as oil, gas, and filters and orders new inventory as required. Maintain the grounds and all buildings

Perform any other related duties as required or assigned

EDUCATION/EXPERIENCE:

Education: Mental alertness and adaptability to office and field area work routines. Equivalent to four years high school, with particular emphasis during high school in office skills, shop skills, or others.

Experience General: Experience in maintenance and repair of small engines and power tools or related area. 0 to 6 months related experience or training.

PAY: $25,424

LOCATION: Searcy Campus

ABOUT THE COMPANY: ASU-Beebe is a public two-year college with its main campus located in Beebe, Arkansas on the 67/167 corridor approximately 35 miles north of the state’s capitol of Little Rock.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION & TO APPLY.

EMPLOYER: Arkansas State University-Beebe

JOB TITLE: Academic Advisor/Outreach Specialist-Upward Bound

GENERAL DESCRIPTION OF POSITION: This position is a twelve-month provisional grant-funded position and is responsible for providing tutoring, teaching classes and workshops, support, advising, and counseling to Upward Bound eligible students.



ESSENTIAL DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES:

Develops and implements academic curriculum through classroom-based instruction, which involves hands on teaching and lecturing. Instructor led activities in areas such as career exploration, personal exploration, STEM, and cultural awareness. Provides tutoring for Upward Bound participants. This tutoring occurs on campus, at the student’s school, or over the phone/internet. Conducts recruitment, interviews and selection of new students with the Director and/or Assistant Director. Plans and implements social and cultural enrichment activities for students during both the academic and summer programs. Schedule’s school visits during the academic year to assist students with problems and concerns. Develops IEP’s, monitors student’s changes, and makes changes where necessary. Maintains weekly contact with each student through regularly scheduled activities, monthly newsletters, and follow up phone calls. With Assistant Director approval, schedules courses, completes individual student schedules, and oversees instruction. Tracks student records in order to ensure that all students have the required testing and documentation. Monitors test scores to determine additional educational support necessary. Arranges college campus visits. Teaches college prep classes to seniors and conducts individual sessions with seniors to finalize plans and prepare for post-secondary education. Assist with applications, financial aid, and scholarships. Plans and conducts seminars, workshops, parent council, and orientations for parents.

EDUCATION/EXPERIENCE:

1. Must show continued enrollment towards a bachelor’s degree.

2. Must hold a valid Arkansas Driver’s License

PAY: $32,000-$35,000

LOCATION: Beebe Campus

ABOUT THE COMPANY: ASU-Beebe is a public two-year college with its main campus located in Beebe, Arkansas on the 67/167 corridor approximately 35 miles north of the state’s capitol of Little Rock.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION & TO APPLY.