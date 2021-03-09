Job Alert: Openings in logistics

JOB TITLE: Stockers and Order Fillers

JOB LOCATION: Pine Bluff, AR

PRIMARY RESPONSIBILITIES & DUTIES:

Work with Warehouse management to assure uninterruptible supply for our customers in a timely and safe manner.

Unload and load product in and out of intercompany, package and bulk trucks for next business day’s orders in a manner compliant with company policy and local, state and federal regulations.

Pull and stage next day’s orders for bulk and package drivers

Engage in proper loading, unloading and flushing procedures.

Deliver products by following instructions from warehouse management and the instructions on the delivery ticket when required (if eligible for Driver).

Operate a vehicle on and off customer sites in a manner compliant with company policy and procedure and compliant with DOT (if eligible for Driver).

Perform drumming requirements and other repackaging products within company guidelines to meet customers’ needs, as necessary.

Unload Rail Cars as required per company guidelines.

Check with Operations Management for instructions at the beginning of each shift.

Prepare, complete and submit, in a timely manner, the paperwork required by MOP

Communicate with all Operations Personnel, Dispatchers, Fleet Maintenance Manager and assist them as required.

Help maintain a clean and safe facility.

Responsible for the completion of special projects or the assignment of other duties as assigned by the supervisor.

Ensure the facility is properly shut down, including locking all doors and gates at the end of the shift.

KNOWLEDGE, SKILLS & ABILITIES:

Must be at least 21 years old.

Must have a valid driver’s license

Previous filling/packaging warehouse experience.

Knowledge of WMS computer systems.

Minimum high school diploma or equivalent.

Knowledge of the general area in which the product will be delivered.

Ability to handle multiple tasks.

Legible handwriting.

Ability to read and speak English sufficiently to converse with the general public and to understand traffic signs, to make entries on reports and records.

Knowledge of procedures to secure cargo in or on a commercial vehicle.

Ability to successfully complete the forklift certification test.

PHYSICAL REQUIREMENTS:

Ability to frequently bend, stoop and climb.

Ability to move full oil drums.

Have the ability and be qualified to operate a forklift.

Ability to lift, push and pull up to 50 lbs.

WORKING CONDITIONS:

Normal warehouse environment.

Inside and outside duties.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION & TO APPLY.

JOB TITLE: Space Management Specialist

JOB LOCATION: Little Rock, AR

JOB DESCRIPTION:

REFRESH your career by joining our exceptional team! Coca-Cola Consolidated, the largest bottler in the U.S., is looking for a Space Management Specialist!

Schedule: Monday – Friday, occasional Saturday required. Typical hours are 7AM-5PM but may vary

Location(s): Little Rock, AR with local travel

Things you should know about working as a Space Management Specialist:

The Space Management Specialist is responsible for ensuring that all sets and resets that are assigned to them are implemented in accordance with the direction given to them or by the specifications of a plan-o-gram. The Space Management Specialists sets new accounts, resets existing accounts and will also assist in special events on an as-needed basis.

What would success look like?

• Prepare and load tools and equipment necessary to complete assigned tasks

• Review and finalize plans for reset with store contact

• Remove and replace any supplies/equipment needed to complete the reset

• Move product, displays or racks and adjust shelves as required

• Fill all shelves, displays, racks and equipment with product

• Communicate opportunities for sales/improvement to Coca-Cola Consolidated Sales and/or requestor

Minimum Qualifications

• Basic knowledge of the beverage industry is a plus

• Knowledge of brand order, facing, pricing, labeling, POS, and rotation of product preferred

• Ability to build displays that require repetitive lifting

• Proven organizational skills

• Desire and ability to interact with and provide information to customers during special events

• High school diploma or equivalent

• Valid driver’s license for your state of residency (Motor Vehicle Report will be reviewed)

• Personal vehicle available to use for work

• Proof of insurance policy to verify current coverage of liability and property damage at no less than $50,000 per person / $100,000 per occurrence / $50,000 property damage effective from first day of employment

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION & TO APPLY.

JOB TITLE: Inventory Control

JOB LOCATION: Jonesboro, AR

RESPONSIBILITIES:

Reads work order or follows oral instructions to ascertain materials or containers to be moved.

Opens containers.

Loads and unloads materials onto or from pallets, trays, racks, and shelves by hand.

Conveys materials from storage or work sites to designated areas.

Secures lifting attachments to materials and conveys load to destination or signals crane or hoisting operators to move load to destination.

Counts, weighs, and records number of units of materials moved or handled on daily production sheet.

Attaches identifying tags or labels to materials or marks information on cases, bales, or other containers.

Stacks or assembles materials into bundles and bands bundles together.

Clamps sections of portable conveyor together or places conveyor sections on blocks or boxes to facilitate movement of materials or products.

Removes samples of materials, labels with identifying information, and takes samples to laboratory for analysis.

Lifts heavy objects by hand or with power hoist, and cleans work area, machines, and equipment to assist machine operators.

Assembles crates to contain products such as machines or vehicles.

Shovels loose materials such as sand, gravel, metals, plastics or chemicals, into machine hoppers into vehicles and containers such as wheelbarrows, scrap truck or barrels.

Operates industrial truck or electric hoist to assist in loading or moving materials and products.

REQUIREMENTS:

Must be able to perform each essential duty satisfactorily.

High school diploma or general education degree (GED) and 1 year of related experience.

Candidates must already have a work authorization that would permit them to work for ABB in the US.

Ability to read and comprehend simple instructions, short correspondence, and memos. Ability to write simple correspondence. Ability to effectively present information in one-on-one and small group situations to customers, clients, and other employees of the organizations.

Ability to add, subtract, multiply and divide in all units of measure, using whole numbers, common fractions and decimals. Ability to compute rate, ratio, and percent and to draw and interpret bar graphs.

Ability to apply common sense understanding to carry out detailed but uninvolved written or oral instructions. Ability to deal with problems involving a few concrete variables in standardized situations.

Knowledge of Inventory software and Manufacturing software.

Minimum of one-year experience in driving powered industrial forklifts and/or reach trucks – and/or experience in operating pallet jacks or order picking.

Ability to use company mainframe computer systems.

Good verbal and written communication skills.

Ability to run weight counting scales.

Good math and problem-solving skills.

Ability to make quality/ repair decisions based on visual inspections of products within prescribed guidelines.

Willing to work overtime as needed including weekend work based on production and shipping requirements.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION & TO APPLY.