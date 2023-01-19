EMPLOYER: Mountaire Farms

JOB TITLE: Box Room Supervisor

PRIMARY PURPOSE:

Ensures the successful execution of department operations, while ensuring procedures, people and resources are aligned to accomplish established goals in regards to quality, efficiency and safety.

MAJOR DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES:

Ensuring orders are fulfilled and operating with correct staffing numbers on a daily basis. Follow established SOP’s and GPP’s for the department. Following product quality and packaging specs, executing plans to address defects and necessary improvements. Following food safety regulations and correcting deviations. Meeting department metrics; BMPH, Cost/lb., PPMH, A Grade %. Follow prescribed HR/Safety policies and procedures, completing Kronos and Oracle HCM time off requests on a timely basis, completing safety and certification training.

QUALIFICATIONS:

High school diploma or equivalent required; Bachelor’s degree preferred (Ag, Operations Management, Business).

3+ years’ demonstrated supervisory experience in lieu of degree, previous poultry experience preferred.

HACCP (Hazard Analysis and Critical Control Points) knowledge and experience.

USDA regulations on sanitation and pre-operations guidelines.

EMPLOYER: Pactiv Evergreen

JOB TITLE: Fiber Supply Chip Systems Manager

LOCATION: Pine Bluff, AR

OVERVIEW:

Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ: PTVE)is a leading manufacturer and distributor of fresh food service and food merchandising products and fresh beverage cartons in North America and certain international markets. It supplies its products to a broad and diversified mix of companies, including full-service restaurants and quick-service restaurants, food service distributors, supermarkets, grocery and healthy eating retailers, other food stores, food and beverage producers, food packers, and food processors. To learn more about the company, please go to the company website at pactivevergreen.com.

44 miles southeast of Little Rock, Pine Bluff is the tenth-largest city in the state of Arkansas and the county seat of Jefferson County. It is the principal city of the Pine Bluff Metropolitan Statistical Area and part of the Little Rock-North Little Rock-Pine Bluff Combined Statistical Area.

The Evergreen Packaging Pine Bluff Paper Mill is located in Pine Bluff, Arkansas, less than an hour from Little Rock in scenic southeast Arkansas. It is the largest industrial employer in Jefferson County. Opened in 1958, Pine Bluff is the largest facility within Evergreen Packaging and is home to the world’s largest gable-top liquid packaging paperboard machine. In addition to producing paperboard for cartons, the facility also produces coated paper for magazines.

RESPONSIBILITIES:

Fiber Supply – Chip Systems Manager

Pine Bluff, AR and Canton, NC

Full-time Salaried

JOB DESCRIPTION:

This position manages the Pactiv Evergreen satellite Chip Mill System which includes company owned facilities and third-party suppliers that support Pactiv Evergreen paper mills in Pine Bluff, AR, and Canton, NC. The position is responsible for chip mill safety, chip quality, operations and maintenance planning, wood inventory management, internal logistics, budgeting, and coordination with wood procurement and paper mill operations teams. This position serves as supervisor for three Pactiv Evergreen Chip Mill General Managers located in Pine Bluff – AR, Cadron Creek – AR, and Royal Blue – TN. This position reports to the Wood Category Manager for Wood Fiber Procurement.

ESSENTIAL FUNCTIONS:

Chip Mill System Operational Functions:

Implementation of industrial safety programs

Ensuring chip quality specification compliance

Coordinating chip mill operations and maintenance

Coordinating optimal wood inventory rotation

Managing third-party contractor relationships

Managing internal logistics

Budgeting and forecasting chip mill operation costs including staffing, maintenance, capital, and yield impacts

Procurement and Paper Mill Coordination:

Strategic wood supply plan development

Collaborating with wood procurement and paper mill managers to optimize chip mill production and wood flows

Outage planning with mill operations and wood procurement

Coordination of inbound and outbound wood logistics including rail and truck shipments

Supporting outside sales programs for wood, chips, bark, and wastefuel

Ensuring scaling systems security and functionality

Coordinating operational budgets to meet mill consumption and procurement needs

QUALIFICATIONS:

Must demonstrate strong communication skills to support a collaborative working environment amongst multiple stakeholders

Must demonstrate a strong customer focus

Must have a strong skillset with MS Excel, MS Word, and other data management software

Must have strong supervisory skills

Bachelor’s Degree with a manufacturing or wood products focus is required

5 to 10 years of applicable experience is required

Candidates should possess or have the ability to acquire Six Sigma training

