JOB TITLE: Research Project Analyst

JOB LOCATION: Little Rock, AR

ANTICIPATED STARTING SALARY: $36,154.98

SUMMARY:

The Research Project Analyst is responsible for researching and providing statistical reports for ongoing and special projects. This position is governed by state and federal laws and agency/institution policy.

MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS:

The formal education equivalent of a bachelor’s degree in mathematics, business administration, public administration, or a related field; plus two years of experience in research, statistics, planning, or a related area. Additional requirements determined by the agency for recruiting purposes require review and approval by the Office of Personnel Management. OTHER JOB-RELATED EDUCATION AND/OR EXPERIENCE MAY BE SUBSTITUTED FOR ALL OR PART OF THESE BASIC REQUIREMENTS, EXCEPT FOR CERTIFICATION OR LICENSURE REQUIREMENTS, UPON APPROVAL OF THE QUALIFICATIONS REVIEW COMMITTEE.

JOB TITLE: State Trooper

ANTICIPATE STARTING SALARY: $54,000

SUMMARY:

The Arkansas State Police (ASP) Trooper is responsible for enforcing traffic and criminal laws. This position is governed by state and federal laws and agency policy.

DIMENSIONS:

Constant in-state travel, shift work, abnormal working hours, on-call duty, and exposure to danger are required. The wearing of uniforms and firearms is required.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION:

Paid health benefits

Step overtime available

Non-contributory retirement plan

JOB TITLE: Fixed-Route Bus Operators

LOCATION: North Little Rock, AR

JOB TYPE: Full-time

POSITION SUMMARY:

Qualified applicants will be trained and certified to provide safe, reliable, convenient, and cost-effective transit service to Rock Region METRO’s (METRO) valued passengers in central Arkansas. Although all Bus Operators must have a valid Arkansas Commercial Driver’s License (CDL), a Medical Examiner’s Health Certificate, and a Passenger (P) endorsement, candidates will be considered who will require assistance with their credentialing.

Once licensed and certified, Full-Time Operators will receive rigorous training in the safe and timely operation of Fixed-Route buses. In the course of daily operations, this person will be responsible to drive in a safe, courteous, and timely manner while providing customer service in the form of passenger communications including route schedules and times, fare rates and process and transfer instructions. They may also assist passengers with special needs, including passengers with disabilities.

ESSENTIAL FUNCTIONS:

Operate a city bus

Requires sitting for long periods while operating bus.

Must meet schedule demands of the particular route

Must assist passengers in wheelchairs by securing wheelchair while on the bus.

Provide passengers with general information of routes and schedules.

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS:

Education: High School Graduate or General Education Degree (GED)

Experience: Prefer one year of CDL passenger driving experience.

Certification: Either in possession of a Class “B” CDL and a Passenger (P) endorsement, or, willing and able to work towards such license, certification, and endorsement.

Able to and willing to provide safe, reliable, and cost-effective customer service.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION:

Full package of benefits; health, dental, vision, life, deferred compensation, paid vacation, paid sick, and paid holidays. Starting pay $17.43 per hour, thereafter, the rates are in accordance with a union contract.

Sign-on bonus of up to $5,000 for new fixed-route bus operators.

