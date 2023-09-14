JOB TITLE: Over-the-Road (OTR) Van Truckload truck driver – home run

AVERAGE PAY:$1,060 – $1,300 weekly

HOME TIME: Every three weeks

EXPERIENCE: 3 months or greater CDL experience

OVERVIEW:

Haul 95% no-touch freight in dry van trailers.

Drive within the eastern 37 states.

PAY & BONUS POTENTIAL:

Mileage pay, plus hourly pay while on duty, not driving.

Weekly performance pay.

Now average $2,000 more per year with Schneider’s Network Pay Accelerator.

Paid orientation.

Paid time off after 6 months, plus 6 days of holiday pay per year.

Annual bonus: Earn up to 2% of annual gross pay each year.

QUALIFICATIONS:

Valid Class A Commercial Driver’s License (CDL).

HazMat endorsement preferred.

Passport, FAST card or Enhanced CDL opens more opportunities.

Minimum 3 months of Class A driving experience.

JOB TITLE: Mobile Diesel Technician

LOCATION: West Memphis, AR

SHIFT: First shift

SCHEDULE: Full time; Wednesday-Friday plus every other weekend, 6:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

JOB OVERVIEW:

Work outside a shop as a Mobile Diesel Technician in West Memphis.

Complete on-site maintenance on trucks, containers and trailers.

Be supplied with a service truck that’s stocked with the specialty tools and parts needed to get the job done efficiently and correctly.

RESPONSIBILITIES:

Perform on-site maintenance, including tire changes, electrical repairs, engine repairs and welding jobs.

Complete inspections, diagnoses and work estimations.

Communicate status updates to Schneider drivers and internal customers.

SKILLS & QUALIFICATIONS:

Technical degree in diesel technology or related field, or a minimum of one year of diesel technician experience.

Travel required to on-site customers.

Valid driver’s license and can meet Schneider’s DMV record standards.

Valid DOT medical card or able to attain it within 30 days.

Basic welding skills preferred.

Computer systems and diagnostic software experience.

Able to work independently with little supervision.

Able to provide own tools within 30 days of hire.

PAY & BENEFITS:

Additional $1.50 per hour on second and third shift, plus an additional $.65 per hour on weekends.

Medical, dental and vision insurance.

Company-paid life insurance.

401(k) savings plan with company match.

Paid time off and paid holidays.

Results-based incentive pay program where you can earn above and beyond your base pay.

Company-provided uniforms and safety eyewear.

Discounts on boots.

Company-paid training.

JOB TITLE: Police Officer

JOB OBJECTIVE: To patrol an assigned district in the City of Little Rock in order to enforce laws and ordinances.

BENEFITS:

$10,000 hiring incentive payable upon Academy graduation

$5,000 residency incentive program

2023 SALARY PROGRESSION:

Entry: $50,000

Year 1: $53,029

Year 2: $56,733

Year 3: $60,438

Year 4: $64,119

Year 6: $68,110

Year 8: $73,276

Year 15: $75,108

JOB TITLE: Youth Program Training Officer

LOCATION: North Little Rock, Camp Robinson, AR

ANTICIPATED STARTING SALARY: $32,405

SUMMARY:

The Department of Military Youth Program Training Officer is responsible for providing physical training and guidance to students in the Youth Challenge Program. This position is governed by the state and federal laws agency institution policy.

FUNCTIONS:

Instills self-discipline, motivation, honor, respect, anger management and a multitude of other character-building traits.

Responsible for assisting 16-18 youths in earning AR High School Diploma (GED) and scholarships to attend colleges and trade schools.

Responsible for coordinating and supervising programs designed to help these youths discover personal interests and abilities.

Responsible for coordinating and supervising field trips, career days, mentorship sessions, and other productive activities.

Monitor youth in Youth Challenge Program which requires the specialist to coordinate social skills, independent living, and youth outreach programs.

Conducts drill and ceremony instruction, according to standards and procedures outlined in the United States Army (Applicants will be trained on Drill and Ceremony instruction).

Executes drill and ceremony procedures in daily activities, to include all movements of assigned students.

Performs individual counseling in performance, personal problems, and behavioral problems. Performs other duties as assigned.

KNOWLEDGE, SKILLS & ABILITIES:

Knowledge of state and federal laws guidelines governing the specialty area of the program. Ability to oversee and direct students in the military youth program. Ability to observe students and write detailed reports regarding student behavior and progress. Ability to advise and counsel students. Ability to observe students and write coherent detailed reports regarding the student’s behavior and progress. Ability to run up to 10 miles, sometimes in extreme weather.

MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS:

The formal education equivalent of a high school diploma plus one year of specialized or related experience.

Special Requirements: Ability to run up to 10 miles, light travel. Must possess the temperament and training to work with youths who may become disruptive and use inappropriate language.

Must have the ability to comply with the Hands-Off Standard of Operations Procedural Youth Challenge internal Policy with the Youth.

Additional requirements by the agency for recruiting purposes require review and approval by the Office of Personnel Management. OTHER JOB-RELATED EDUCATION AND OR EXPERIENCE MAY BE SUBSTITUTED FOR ALL OR PART OF THE BASIC REQUIREMENTS, EXCEPT FOR CERTIFICATION OR LICENSURE REQUIREMENTS. UPON APPROVAL OF THE QUALIFICATIONS REVIEW COMMITTEE.

JOB TITLE: Special Agent

JOB SUMMARY:

The mission of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is to protect the American people and uphold the Constitution of the United States.

KEY REQUIREMENTS:

You must meet the following requirements at the time of application:

Please click on the link and go to the listed page number, if applicable, for further explanation.

Be a U.S. citizen.

Be between 23 and 36 years of age (Exceptions) [see page 16].

Have a bachelor’s degree or master’s degree [see page 17] from a U.S.-accredited college or university. You should not apply if you have not received your bachelor’s degree.

bachelor’s degree. Have at least two years of full-time professional work experience [see page 17] or one year if you have an advanced degree (master’s degree, doctorate degree).

Possess a valid driver’s license and have six months of driving experience.

Meet the physical requirements.

Meet all FBI employment eligibility requirements.

Be able to obtain a Top Secret Sensitive Compartmented Information (SCI) Clearance.

If you are currently active duty in the military, you must be within 15 months of completing your service before submitting your application.

Be available for assignment [see page 13] to any of the FBI’s 56 Field Offices.

MAJOR DUTIES:

The SA position requires significant commitment and dedication. SAs must:

Adhere to the highest standards of conduct, especially in maintaining honesty and integrity.

Work a minimum of 50 hours per week, which may include irregular hours, and be on-call 24/7, including holidays and weekends.

Maintain a level of fitness necessary to effectively respond to life-threatening situations on the job.

Carry a firearm and be willing to use deadly force, if necessary.

Be willing and able to participate in arrests, execution of search warrants, and other dangerous assignments.

