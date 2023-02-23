POSITION: Entry Level Police Officer

SALARY: $48,000 annually

GENERAL RESPONSIBILITIES:

The incumbent performs tasks related to: the protection of life and property and the preservation of the public peace and order; the enforcement of Federal State and local laws; and the control and direction of vehicular traffic.

MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS:

To perform this job successfully, an individual must be able to perform each essential duty satisfactorily. The requirements listed below are representative of the knowledge, skills, and abilities required. Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions.



At least 21 years of age by date of hire; high school diploma or equivalent; valid Arkansas driver’s license and safe driving record. No felony or serious misdemeanor convictions.

JOB TITLE: Certified Police Officer

SALARY: $53,000 to $59,000 annually

GENERAL RESPONSIBILITIES SUMMARY:

MUST SUBMIT LAW ENFORCEMENT CERTIFICATE COPY WITH APPLICATION



JOB TITLE: Overhead Distribution Working Foreperson

OVERVIEW:

A skilled position with prior performance that understands the install and repair process for overhead distribution and transmission systems, which includes poles, cables, and electrical systems.

PAY: Competitive/Hourly (more detail during your interview process)

BENEFITS:

Health/Dental/Vision Insurance

Short/Long Term Disability

Matching 401(k) Plan

Paid Holidays and Vacation

FR Clothing Provided

Employee Payroll Deduction Program

PRIMARY RESPONSIBILITIES:

Directs and assists crew with all parts of the electrical system.

Obtaining daily job description and follow up with General Foreperson.

Ensure daily testing and inspection of assigned tools and equipment.

Ability to problem solve with unidentified circumstances on any particular job.

Implementing and enforcing the safety program at the field level for his or her employees.

Ensuring employees are trained and qualified to perform the work

Ensuring the employees thoroughly understand all safety rules pertaining to assigned work.

Ensuring quality job briefings are conducted.

Performing safety inspections utilizing the job behavior observation program and tool.

Conducting incident investigations.

Enforcing strict compliance with all rules and regulations.

Reports all injuries no matter how minor to the Supervision/General Foreperson Immediately.

Reports all incidents and near misses to Supervision/General Foreperson.

Any other duties related to the installation of Overhead Power Supply.

MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS:

Must be 18 years of age or older.

Strong communication skills both written and spoken.

Knowledge of Working with energized high voltage systems requiring specific skill set.

Able to identify, operate and service all required tools and equipment. (i.e., bucket truck, digger derrick truck, tensioners, puller, rollers, hand tamp, chain saw, concrete saw, shovel).

EDUCATION & EXPERIENCE:

5+ years experience in the electrical power line construction industry.

Able to provide proof of work experience, schooling, and any certifications that you have obtained during your career.

Proven previous OH Maintenance experience required.

PRE-SCREEN:

Upon offer, employees may be required to complete and pass a pre-employment drug screen, background, and/or MVR check.

LICENSE & CERTIFICATIONS:

Driver License Required, willingness to obtain a valid CDL within 90 days of employment preferred.

TRAVEL REQUIREMENTS:

Willing to travel out of state for emergency storm work.

PHYSICAL REQUIREMENTS:

RARE (less than 10%):

(less than 10%): OCASSIONAL (up to 33%): Sitting, Kneeling, and Crawling

(up to 33%): Sitting, Kneeling, and Crawling FREQUENT (up to 66 %): Stooping, Squatting, Body Twisting, Manual Dexterity, Reading, Climbing Ladders, Climbing On/Off Truck, Climbing Poles, Gripping, and Climbing Stairs

(up to 66 %): Stooping, Squatting, Body Twisting, Manual Dexterity, Reading, Climbing Ladders, Climbing On/Off Truck, Climbing Poles, Gripping, and Climbing Stairs CONTINUOUS (up to 100%): Standing, Walking, Sense of Touch, Speaking Clearly, Seeing Distant, Seeing, Reaching, Range of Motion, Hearing-Speech Range, Depth Perception, Color Vision, Lifting, Carrying, Pushing, Pulling, Lifting Over 10 lbs. to 50 lbs., Balancing, Lifting Up to 10 lbs., and Lifting Up to 50 lbs.

JOB TITLE: Server

JOB OVERVIEW:

Do you take pride in providing excellent meals and having fun at the same time? As a Server at Red Lobster, you will enhance guest experiences by offering personalized service, suggestions and pairings. Daily tasks will include taking orders accurately, delivering hot food promptly, clearing tables, and managing transactions!

WHAT YOU NEED TO SUCCEED:

Skills to Make the Grade – Multi-tasking, listening and communication skills

Job Qualifications – Must be of legal age to serve alcohol based on state requirements

Perform the Physical Demands – Lift and carry up to 30 pounds, remain on your feet for several hours, work under pressure, bend, reach, and stoop

JOB TITLE: Procurement/Officer Manager

LOCATION: Conway, AR

JOB SUMMARY:

As a Procurement/Office Manager you will be responsible for supporting annual plant goals in partnership with plant leadership, supervising and developing direct reports, and supporting division projects to optimize procedures and processes for strategic growth as assigned. In this position you will oversee accounting, controlling, and office administration measures.

How you will impact WestRock:

Partner with plant leadership to set annual plant strategy and define tactical plan to execute on strategic goals.

Support division projects to optimize processes and procedures for strategic growth and develop cost reduction models.

Review monthly forecasts and P&L for the plant including month-end journal entries, accounting codes, and adjust as necessary to ensure accuracy.

Monitor daily production reports, inbound/outbound material shipments, and inventory to ensure accuracy and that customers’ expectations are met.

Monthly, quarterly, and annual inventory reconciliation and reports including off-site warehousing.

Aggregate data, build reports, and analyze information to provide content and key insights for presentations and communications with plant and company leadership.

Escalate issues to plant leadership (e.g. shipping or logistics challenges) and provide ongoing support for issue remediation.

Establish and implement office policies and procedures to ensure safety and efficient operations in a dynamic, fast-paced environment.

Manage contract and price negotiations with office vendors, service providers and landlords, paying invoices and maintaining records as necessary.

Establish and implement accounting procedures leveraged in the plant, ensuring consistency of execution from all employees.

Supervise and mentor direct reports by providing ongoing coaching and feedback to enhance performance and build capability.

Assign and monitor clerical and administrative responsibilities and tasks among office staff including maintenance, mailing, shipping, supplies, equipment, bills and errands.

What you need to succeed:

Bachelors degree from an accredited college or university preferred.

1+ years of manufacturing and production experience or equivalent education experience is preferred.

Must have 3 to 5 years of supervisory experience managing others.

Demonstrate strong leadership and coaching skills to inspire high performance and meet organizational goals across multiple functions.

Strong written and verbal communication skills that enable productive and collaborative solutioning.

Demonstrated experience with accounting and ERP software and systems, including but not limited to JD Edwards.

EFI Radius Packaging Suite and Microsoft Office, Tungsten, Taulia, and K-Buy (accounting software) a plus.

