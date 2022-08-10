JOB TITLE: Code Compliance Inspector

PAY: $15.38 per hour / $32,000 per year

JOB SUMMARY:

To inspect any preexisting commercial or residential structures, premises and

vacant lots for compliance with all applicable policies, procedures, codes, ordinances and State

Laws regarding Code; Issues citations for violations, and/or reports cases to court.

ESSENTIAL DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES:

Receives and investigates complaints in a professional manner within one to two business days under normal circumstances performing onsite inspections and issuing warnings. Performs inspections of existing single and multi-family residential, commercial structures and premises to include the condition of floors, walls, ceilings, doors, windows, electrical, plumbing, gas piping, heating equipment, foundation, roofs and overhang, stairs and porches, accessory structures, exterior property areas for inoperable/abandoned vehicles, High grass, open storage, stagnant pools, junk and other violations, vacant lots, unsafe and burnout properties; to identify if violations exist or comply with applicable codes, ordinances and laws. Performs inspections of zoning and sign and enforcing regulations. Prepares, oversees and maintains documents for condemnation of unsafe and substandard structures. Notifies property owner, agent, tenant or responsible party of violations that must be corrected within established time frame in compliance with all applicable laws, ordinances, and codes. Conducts follow up to verify the compliance of previous warning and notices for violations. Patrols city by ward conducting surveys which includes construction sites for inspections and violations, issuing written warnings, placarding properties for violations or issuing stop work orders. Researches deeds, maps, abstracts, and/ other related documents to determine ownership of properties. Inspects the work of contractors to ensure contractual agreements are met and prepares and mails invoices for collection of costs incurred by the city regarding nuisance abatements. Answers questions and provide information to citizens and contractors regarding potential code and ordinance violations; explains and clarifies code compliance related activity. Aid or back up other positions within Planning & Environmental which includes but not limited to conducting building inspections for the building inspector in his/her absence, issuing certificates of occupancy, enforcing ADA and ADEQ inspections and requirements, assisting with answering phones, walk in quests, and other duties as assigned. Assist State inspectors and investigators with information and assistance with electrical, plumbing, HVAC, and contractors licensing issues. Works with all city departments concerning inspections and code related issues. Keeps and oversees records related to Code Compliance including but not limited to written complaints, notices, mailing receipts and any information submitted pertaining to each individual case. All other duties as assigned.

MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS:

Possess a high school diploma or equivalent (GED). One to two years of related experience preferred. Possess a valid Arkansas Driver’s License before and through duration of employment.

KNOWLEDGE, SKILLS OR ABILITIES NEEDED:

Knowledge with Excel, Word, and iWorQ along with other computer programs. Knowledge of construction specifications. Skills in task management. Skills in writing and understanding contracts related to Code Compliance. Ability to speak effectively and courteously with citizens, business professionals, state and federal officials, and employees of the City while developing cooperative and continuing relationships and public relations. Ability to interpret a variety of instructions furnished in written, oral, diagram, or schedule form. Ability to multi-task, keep track of details, good organization skills and protect and maintain confidential information. Ability to work independently but also with other employees in Municipal Services. Ability to deal with the public and elected officials in a professional and courteous manner.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION & TO APPLY.

JOB TITLE: Detention Clerk

JOB LOCATION: Little Rock, AR

BASE PAY: $24,098.88 – $30,895.80 per year

JOB SUMMARY:

Responsible for the establishment and maintenance of all files for inmate detention, input of inmate information into the computer, and the storage and record keeping of inmate property, and providing clerical support to departmental staff.

ESSENTIAL JOB FUNCTIONS:

Establishes and maintains inmate files including information such as arresting officers’ reports, commitment paperwork, medical reports, speed letters, disciplinary reports, classification status, housing status, inmate complaints, property listing, identification information, etc.; completes needed paperwork for files.

Distributes paperwork involved with booking procedures as needed.

Conducts ACIC/NCIC record checks for other pending charges on all arrestees.

Updates inmate’s files and computer records as directed concerning warrants, bond amounts, and criminal charges.

Removes inmate files from current records; files in released inmate records.

Answers inquiries concerning inmate status from family members, attorneys, bail bond persons and others.

Reviews arrest reports for completion and accuracy; notifies supervisor of errors or inconsistencies.

Receives bail bond monies or other documentation authorizing the release of inmates; verifies bail or fine payment due; forwards cash to Court Liaison Officer, forwards to supervisor for approval.

Receives and stores inmate property; separates clothing and other property from items of high value such as jewelry, cash, and credit cards.

Completes receipt for all property received from inmates; issues copy of receipt to inmates.

Place property in appropriate storage unit and labels according to facility procedure; places storage bag on rack.

Maintains security of property storage area ensuring access only to authorized personnel.

Returns property upon release of inmates; obtains inmate signature upon release of property.

Greets and screens visitors to inmates ensuring that visitors can provide identification and/or professional service provider credentials.

Informs housing units of inmates having visitors.

Enters visitor information into the inmate’s file.

Issues visitor passes for approved visitors; collects after visitation period has ended.

Directs visitors into public security corridors.

Initiates and terminates visitation periods by means of intercom.

Schedules special visits as directed by Administration.

Maintains communication with Central Control as necessary for visitor movement in and out of corridor.

Answers questions from public as needed.

Answers and directs incoming telephone calls.

Writes incident reports as requested by supervisor.

Receives and distributes incoming mail to departmental Human Resources.

Types or prepares with word processor correspondence, reports, forms, and other material as received; proofreads documents for accuracy.

Duplicates, collates, and mails reports, lists, correspondence, grants, etc.

Maintains files and other departmental records.

Distributes memos, policies, and other correspondence to Sheriff’s Departmental staff.

PHYSICAL REQUIREMENTS:

Digital dexterity necessary for keyboard operation.

Visual acuity needed for use of the computer screen.

Ability to communicate orally in person and by telephone.

WORKING CONDITIONS:

Work is performed in a smoking-restricted office environment. Position is required to work rotating shifts.

REQUIRED SKILLS, KNOWLEDGE & ABILITIES:

Good knowledge of office practices, procedures, equipment, and terminology.

Ability to make mathematical computations quickly and accurately.

Ability to maintain a detailed and accurate record keeping system.

Ability to count large sums of money.

Ability to establish and maintain an effective working relationship with the detention facility staff, service providers, and the general public.

Skill in the operation of and data entry into a computer.

Skill in the operation of a calculator.

EDUCATION & EXPERIENCE:

Completion of high school or GED equivalency including training in computer data entry.

Some work experience in the receptionist, customer service or related area; or

Any equivalent combination of experience or training which provides the required skills, knowledge, and abilities.

ADDITIONAL REQUIREMENTS:

Must be able to obtain ACIC/NCIC certification within one year of employment.

Employment is contingent upon satisfactory results of a criminal background investigation, traffic offense check, sexual offender check, and child and adult maltreatment checks.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION & TO APPLY.

JOB TITLE: Security Officer (FT, PT & Flex)

JOB LOCATION: Benton, AR

PAY RATE: $11.50 – $13.00

JOB OVERVIEW:

Securitas plays an essential role for our clients and in society. The Security Officer position helps maintain a safe and secure environment for our clients by actively monitoring the premises, including patrolling a variety of locations. They preserve order while enforcing regulations and directives for a client site pertaining to personnel, visitors, and the area. Frequently our Security Officers will provide customer service and information to a client’s employees and customers.

We are driven by a clear corporate culture and purpose, which helps us live according to our values of Integrity, Vigilance, and Helpfulness. These values are at the heart of our culture, help define who we are and guide our actions.

No experience necessary! If you have retail, food service or hospitality industry background you are a great fit for this role; if not, we will provide you with the training and everything you need for a great introduction to a career in the security industry.

Are you interested in being part of our Team?

Apply quickly and efficiently online

Interview from the convenience of your own home

Weekly pay

Competitive benefits

Flexible schedules

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION & TO APPLY.

JOB TITLE: Car Wash Attendant

OVERVIEW:

Car Wash US is the world’s largest local car wash conglomerate – with over 200 sites in the United States. Car Wash US operates under Car Wash USA Express, Goo-Goo 3 Minute Express Wash, Mister B’s Express Wash, The Wash Factory and Supersonic.

The Car Wash US Family is hiring customer service fanatics!

People person? Outgoing and positive attitude? Our employees are successful with all backgrounds and experience levels. We offer every customer a combination of wash quality, speed and value for the money. The job is similar to restaurants or retail environments.

Why employees love working for Car Wash US:

Potential to earn $11.00-$12.00 per hour (competitive base pay plus weekly commission opportunity)

opportunity) Health, Dental, Vision and Life insurance

401k match

HSA and FSA plans

Paid time off and holidays

Parental leave

Free car washes!

Career growth opportunities

*Average hourly wages reflected are based on earnings post-training completion.

QUALIFICATIONS:

A friendly and energetic personality

Customer service orientated

Must be able to stand/walk for duration of shift

Need to have reliable transportation

RESPONSIBILITIES:

Always be ready to assist customers with menu options and payment

Provide customers with information and benefits of the Fast Pass program

Guide cars onto the track with a focused, pleasant, and competent demeanor

Perform visual inspections of the condition of each vehicle prior to entering the tunnel

Be proficient with all policies and procedures and able to perform them on a daily basis as needed

Keep the entire property spotlessly clean and ensure everything is organized

Keep vacuums unclogged, hoses hung properly, and trash cans emptied

Be polite and available to address all customer concerns and handle them in a professional manner

Work safely and report safety or maintenance issues to management

Other duties as assigned

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION & TO APPLY.

JOB TITLE: Contractor Safety Representative

JOB LOCATION: Little Rock, AR

ABOUT THE COMPANY:

ACRT is currently seeking energetic experienced professionals who enjoy working outdoors. Our Contractor Safety Representatives ensure s standard health and safety requirements for crews with respect to performing work on utility systems, using analysis tools to determine the level of risk for the activity to work on the system.

RESPONSIBILITIES:

Communicate the emergency response plan at each specific location to those associated with the work.

Must understand and comply with the owner’s safety rules and OSHA safety rules/processes.

Be unwavering in the degree in which they coach and reinforce those guidelines and processes in the field.

Possess excellent interpersonal skills and have strong written and verbal communication skills.

ROLE REQUIREMENTS:

Must be 21 years of age or older.

3 years experience in construction safety, hazard recognition, accident investigation and root cause analysis.

Previous experience in vegetation management.

High level of communication and organization skills required

High level of Customer Service skills required

Experience working with data collection devices and GIS software desired

Strong verbal and written communication skills

Ability to work in varied terrain and inclement weather with flexible schedules (available nights and weekends as needed)

Valid Driver License

Undergraduate degree or experience in Forestry, Horticulture, Arboriculture, Environmental Studies, Conservation, Natural Resources or related fields.

Pre-employment drug screen and background check required

​EQUIPMENT, ENVIRONMENTAL & SAFETY REQUIREMENTS:

Driving cars, trucks

Walking on uneven ground

Exposure to excessive noise

Exposure to extremes in temperature, humidity, or wetness

Operation of foot controls or repetitive foot movement

Exposure to dust, gas, fumes, chemicals

Various forestry-related equipment, including but not limited to DBH tape and various safety-related equipment such as hard hat, safety vest, safety glasses, etc.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION & TO APPLY.

JOB TITLE: Public Safety Officer

JOB DUTIES:

GENERAL DESCRIPTION OF POSITION:

The Public Safety Officer is responsible for maintaining campus safety including monitoring compliance with university conduct policies. The Public Safety Officer can issue citations and/or initiate campus disciplinary processes. The Public Safety Officer will reside on the any one of the ASU-Beebe, Searcy, or Heber Springs campus and report day to day to the HE Public Safety Supervisor.



ESSENTIAL DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES:

Patrol assigned areas to detect and prevent violation of laws and regulations; issues citations as necessary; participate in traffic and/or crowd control during periods of high volume and density. Arrest and detain violators, when necessary, and testifies in court as required. Maintains campus security by making building security checks and locking or unlocking buildings and offices. Complete reports and maintain records and log books concerning incidents and work activities; participated in fire fighting, fire prevention and enforcement of fire codes as required. Conducts educational classes on crime prevention, safety and security for the university community. Investigate incidents of criminal conduct on campus. Provide assistance to the campus community and general public by providing general information and providing assistance to stranded motorists. Maintains up to date on certifications as required by state law.

Perform any other related duties as required or assigned.

EDUCATION/EXPERIENCE:

Must hold current Arkansas Law Enforcement Officer Certification.

PAY: $32,000

LOCATION: Heber Springs Campus

ABOUT THE COMPANY: ASU-Beebe is a public two-year college with its main campus located in Beebe, Arkansas on the 67/167 corridor approximately 35 miles north of the state’s capitol of Little Rock.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION & TO APPLY.