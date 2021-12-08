Job Alert: Openings in human resources, engineering, production, clerical, education, more

COMPANY: EnerSys

JOB TITLE: Compensation Analyst (Work From Home)

JOB PURPOSE:

Work From Home Opportunity: The Compensation Analyst will support various compensation and talent-related projects and programs including job profile management, compensation cycle support, human capital budgeting activities, providing reports on a regular basis, focusing on process improvement, systems administration, and change management. The role will work in conjunction with the Global Compensation Systems Manager.

ESSENTIAL DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES:

Compensation:

Provides support to the Global Compensation Systems Manager on the global merit, bonus, and long-term incentive stock cycles.

Serve as liaison for our compensation analytics software, maintaining organizational data through regular updates of employee & job information along with survey loads.

Benchmarks jobs against survey data and other market intelligence to determine competitive compensation ranges for each position.

Gathers data from market-based compensation surveys; uses spreadsheet and data analysis techniques to assess results and market trends.

Contributes organizational data to compensation surveys.

Administration of job slotting materials, job description profiles, databases and tables related to job codes, grades, and job families in our HRIS.

Maintains and protects the integrity of the established job classification model and job leveling systems through data audits, ensuring data accuracy and proper evaluation/approval of jobs and job levels.

Prepares and presents summary reports of job analysis, pay equity, and compensation analysis information.

Participates in job slotting activities for newly acquired businesses.

Talent Management:

Coordinate with Finance and the business stakeholders on the global human capital planning process by consolidating their headcount needs and deliver reports for quarterly and annual budgeting purposes.

Act as a super-user for talent related HRIS functionality and act as a subject matter expert to answer questions and solve problems related to talent processes and system functionality.

Partner with HRIS and HR Business Partners to identify and develop key talent measures/analysis, monitor performance, and track trends that impact the business.

Review results with business leaders and multiple stakeholders and utilize the data to help drive business decisions.

Process Improvement & Training:

Assist in the review, testing and implementation of HR system upgrades specifically around compensation and position management modules.

Develop and conduct educational sessions for team members on compensation and talent related initiatives and policies; including but not limited to communication materials, training presentations/job aids, ask the expert sessions, etc.

Other duties as assigned.

QUALIFICATIONS:

Requires a 4-year degree in a related ﬁeld and three (3) years of professional level compensation, talent management experience OR any equivalent combination of education and/or experience from which comparable knowledge, skills and abilities have been achieved.

At least 1-3 years’ experience with compensation analytics and market pricing systems.

At least 1-3 years’ experience with HRIS implementation or platform knowledge.

Human Resources or Compensation certification(s) preferred.

Knowledge of Microsoft Oﬃce software is required (Excel, Word & PowerPoint); experience with SuccessFactors is a plus.

Must have excellent written and verbal communication and presentation skills.

Ability to work collaboratively with all levels of staﬀ and cultivate credible relationships by listening, learning, and oﬀering solutions.

Strong critical thinking and analytical abilities, synthesizing information, and drawing conclusions.

Must be detail oriented and organized, able to meet deadlines, and handle sensitive, conﬁdential information on a regular basis.

Ability to manage multiple priorities, ﬂexible and adaptable to changing circumstances. Ability to function independently and as a team player in a fast-paced environment required.

GENERAL JOB REQUIREMENTS:

This position will work in an office setting, expect minimal physical demands.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION & TO APPLY.

COMPANY: Leidos

JOB TITLE: Project Scheduler

JOB LOCATION: Pine Bluff, AR

JOB DESCRIPTION:

We are currently seeking qualified applicants to provide Project Scheduling services related to transmission line, substation and distribution line construction projects within our client facilities in the Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Arkansas regions.

Note – this work is contingent upon contract award, expected in late summer/early fall 2021.

At Leidos, we take care of our employees. We seek the best and the brightest, and in return, we invest in you, with an eye on your future, through career advancement, growth opportunities and continuous improvement via mentoring, formal and informal project management training and assistance with obtaining pertinent certifications. We challenge you to help solve some of the world’s toughest problems, and reward you with a welcoming culture that recognizes the importance of a strong work/life balance, as well as competitive compensation and benefits. We believe that diversity and inclusion make us all better and offer the chance to have fun and make a difference.

As a Project Scheduler within Leidos’ Power Delivery Services organization, you will work alongside project managers, construction managers and lead engineers for various clients supported by the Power Delivery Services (PDS) division, supporting Transmission & Distribution electric utility projects. The position will be client facing and responsible for creating, maintaining and driving resource and cost loaded schedules using Primavera P6 Scheduling Software.

You will also be:

Developing, maintaining and driving engineering and construction schedules for various sized transmission & distribution projects for public-owned and investor-owned electric utilities located throughout the United States

Work with Project Management using earned value management techniques to ensure that schedule and costs are aligned, including the development of recovery plans, to stay within approved limits

Partner closely with Engineering Leads and Managers to track and execute client deliverables

Develop and produce schedule weekly/monthly project control reports for client and internal management review: which includes resource loading analysis and schedules, critical path items and risk analysis

Interfacing directly with the client and internal management to report progress, schedule and risks across a portfolio of electrical distribution projects

Assist the project manager with the creation and maintenance of comprehensive project dashboard reports and KPI tracking

What you will bring to the table:

Bachelor’s degree in the following disciplines: Engineering, Construction Management, Business or Finance required with an additional 4+ years’ of relevant Primavera P6 scheduling experience or a Masters with 2+ years of relevant Primavera P6 scheduling experience

Must demonstrate recent and in-depth expertise in electric power infrastructure projects within transmission or distribution design

Must have the capability for planning, organizing, directing and tracking technical efforts on assigned tasks

Should be capable of tracking cost and schedule status of assigned tasks

Must be able to interact with customer representatives in an effective manner

Must have demonstrated success with a team approach to the consulting business

Strong writing and verbal communication skills

Leidos Engineering is a trusted and future-focused solutions provider. Utilities consistently come to Leidos for reliable power expertise, as reflected through our work with more than 50 investor-owned utilities and more than 160 municipals/cooperatives across the country as well as a growing number of local utility providers and private developers. Our project portfolio includes large energy projects for electric utilities, power generation owners, and industrial clients. In addition, Leidos works with an established group of industry-leading construction partners delivering meaningful energy delivery solutions.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION & TO APPLY.

COMPANY: Image One

JOB TITLE: Production Workers, All Other

JOB DESCRIPTION:

Warehouse Production, various duties to ensure quality work is produced

JOB LOCATION: Little Rock, AR

EDUCATION REQUIREMENTS: High school diploma or equivalent

HOW TO APPLY:

Go to Image One, 3300 W. 65th Street, Little Rock, AR 72209

CONTACT INFORMATION:

Rhonda Grissom, HR Director

COMPANY: Arkansas State University-Beebe

JOB TITLE: Records Manager

GENERAL DESCRIPTION OF POSITION:

The records manager oversees all aspects of the Degree Works software (degree audits, requisite checking, and student educational planner) and its associated administrative tools (Transit and Controller). Additionally, this position is responsible for reporting and reconciling enrollment and graduation data to the National Student Clearinghouse. The records manager will be cross-trained in various Office of the Registrar functions and provide backup support as needed.



ESSENTIAL DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES:

Analyze curriculum requirements; interpret and translate to scribe programming language for student degree audit, requisite checking, and student educational planner. Perform advanced troubleshooting by analyzing and testing elements in Banner, Degree Works, Transit, and Controller. Evaluate and revise scribe as needed. Configure settings and maintain tables in Controller; run Transit jobs and reports. Work collaboratively across the institution to develop innovations in Degree Works using the scribe programming language and Banner data. Provide training for advisors and students on use of Degree Works. Serve as first point of contact for Degree Works inquiries. Process data submissions for National Student Loan Clearinghouse. Stay current with new releases and functionality of Degree Works by researching scribe techniques and participating in Ellucian Communities. Assist in reviewing current processes, evaluating, and implementing changes for improvement, especially as to how Banner data can be leveraged to enhance the degree audit. Assist with testing and managing Degree Works upgrades. Assist with transfer credit posting, grade changes, alternative credit posting, drops, withdrawals, requests to audit, student schedule changes, and printing and mailing diplomas.

EDUCATION AND EXPERIENCE:

Four-year college degree, or equivalent experience resulting in broad knowledge of a field related to the job, such as accounting, marketing, business administration, agriculture etc., plus 3 years related experience and/or training, and 7 to 11 months related management experience, or equivalent combination of education and experience.

PAY: $36,000-$40,000

LOCATION: Beebe Campus

ABOUT THE COMPANY: ASU-Beebe is a public two-year college with its main campus located in Beebe, Arkansas on the 67/167 corridor approximately 35 miles north of the state’s capitol of Little Rock.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION & TO APPLY.

COMPANY: Arkansas State University-Beebe

JOB TITLE: Instructor of Agriculture Equipment Technology (John Deere)

JOB DUTIES:

Arkansas State University – Beebe, a two-year residential community college a part of the Arkansas State University System, invites applications for a full-time Instructor of Agriculture Equipment Technology, John Deere to teach in its new online John Deere program.

The successful candidate will possess thorough knowledge of the discipline to share in the teaching of John Deere Equipment Maintenance courses to post-secondary students. Courses taught specific to John Deere tractors and implements include Controls, Electrical Systems, Hydraulics, Air Quality Systems, Power Trains, Harvesting Equipment, Diagnostics, and Engine Systems. The successful must embrace online education and Zoom technology as all courses will be delivered at a distance.



Primarily teach online with in concert with face-to-face instruction

Be proficient with CANVAS and Zoom technology to deliver online course content (training provided)

Provide online/Zoom instruction on performing minor and major repairs on John Deere tractors and equipment

Provide online/Zoom instruction on conducting regular preventative maintenance on John Deere tractors and equipment, including inspection, tire rotation and oil changes.

Provide online/Zoom instruction to diagnose problems and trouble shoot repairs of John Deere tractors and equipment

Work closely with John Deere corporate and dealerships at a distance to assist with laboratory instruction

Ability to create lesson plans and program level outcomes and carry them out effectively as well as follow written curriculum

Take daily attendance of students and record attendance

Record grades and ability to assess student performance

Cultivate relationships with the advisory committee membership to achieve department and college goals

Achieve program recruitment goals to ensure a minimum annual program enrollment of at least 25 online John Deere students.

Work closely with John Deere AG Tech Program Head to achieve recruitment and program goals

Assist with fundraising and grant writing for the John Deere Agriculture Technology program

Use Office 365 and other campus technology adequately and appropriately

Maintain a safe learning environment in the lab/shop area

Safely operate John Deere tractors and training aids

Maintain annual John Deere University Continuing Education requirements

Participate in John Deere Instructor Development Week as needed

Perform any other related duties as required or assigned

The ideal candidate will possess a strong desire for teaching online and engaging in students at a distance in an online environment.

EDUCATION AND EXPERIENCE:

Associate’s Degree

3 years of work experience in a John Deere Dealership.

John Deere Core Certified (may be required to recertify)

PAY: $42,694

LOCATION: Beebe Campus

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION & TO APPLY.