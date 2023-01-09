JOB TITLE: Director of Physical Plant

GENERAL DESCRIPTION OF POSITION:

The Director of the Physical plant is responsible for facilities operations including maintenance, grounds, and custodial contractors for three campuses of ASU-Beebe. This position reports directly to the Vice Chancellor for Finance and Administration.

Must be available for light travel between campuses and have the ability to work occasional weekends and evenings.

ESSENTIAL DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES:

Serves as a representative of the college when dealing with architects, engineers, and contractors on construction projects proposed and/or executed. Received quotes, schedules construction and provides schedules to the Vice Chancellor of Finance and Administration regarding “in house” projects. Schedules, sequences, and assigns work activities based upon priorities, budget, quantity of equipment, and skills of campus personnel. Maintains a schedule of maintenance personnel to provide 24/7 emergence response. Confers with supervisory personnel and administrators to discuss and resolve matters related to procedures, complaints, or general maintenance needs. Maintains relationships with local utility companies, local government officials, as necessary. Serves as Campus Safety Director and is responsible for safety issues. Works closely with Emergency Management and the Coordinator of Disability Services and serves on the ADA committee. Serves on campus committees as appropriate. Maintains the Facilities Audit Program and maintains compliance as set forth by the State of Arkansas and Arkansas State University System. Compiles state and federal reports as required. Provides oversight for the maintenance, safety, and cleanliness of the campus motor pool. Plans and prepares critical maintenance schedules for all ASUB campuses including budget forecasting requirements on an annual basis.

EDUCATION/EXPERIENCE:

Four-year college degree, or equivalent experience , plus 5 years related experience and/or training; and 2 years related management experience. or equivalent combination of education and experience. Must have a valid AR driver’s license Supervisory experience, strong construction management background with emphasis on commercial construction, and facilities management experience.

PAY: $60,000-$65,000

LOCATION: Beebe Springs Campus

ABOUT THE COMPANY: ASU-Beebe is a public two-year college with its main campus located in Beebe, Arkansas on the 67/167 corridor approximately 35 miles north of the state’s capitol of Little Rock.

JOB TITLE: Campus Operations Manager

GENERAL DESCRIPTION OF POSITION:

Under the direction of the Vice Chancellor for Finance & Administration, this position functions as the chief operations officer on the ASU-Beebe Searcy Campus and will provide support and leadership in attaining the goals and objectives of the ASU-Beebe Strategic Plan. This position will provide support that strengthens the communication and collaboration among the campus staff and senior-level leaders, which have direct oversight over all functional areas of ASU-Beebe and its campuses.

ESSENTIAL DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES:

Fosters a “one college” culture across the campus, improving cooperation and collaboration, and supporting our brand identity; to ensure an emphasis to provide consistent, quality educational experiences across all locations, programs, and services. Collaborate with appropriate leadership to resolve campus issues and concerns. Provide day-to-day support for employees, students, and visitors. Serve as student conduct and Title IX investigator. Support academic and enrollment functions by providing service and collaboration as needed and maintaining close relationships with high school officials. Make campus closure decisions based upon inclement weather in conjunction with campus leadership. Provide organizational assistance and support for events and programs that occur on campus. Participate in College task force and committee work as assigned. Participate in civic organizations where appropriate.

EDUCATION/EXPERIENCE:

Master’s Degree

19 to 23 month’s related experience

3 years related management experience

PAY: $60,000-$65,000

LOCATION: Searcy Springs Campus

JOB TITLE: Instructor or Assistant Professor of Chemistry

JOB DUTIES:

Arkansas State University – Beebe, a two-year residential community college associated with the Arkansas State University System, invites applications for a full-time, promotion eligible, Instructor or Assistant Professor of Chemistry to begin August 2023.

The successful candidate will possess a thorough knowledge of the discipline and teach a variety of chemistry courses including Introduction to Chemistry, General Chemistry, and Organic Chemistry. Ability to teach Organic Chemistry is a must.

The individual hired will:

Teach Face to Face, Hybrid, Online, Zoom, and Zoom Hybrid course offerings as needed

Teach at our satellite locations as needed

Maintain a roster of advisees across many Math & Science disciplines

Assist with curriculum development and review

Participate in course and program assessment

Engage in student recruitment and retention initiatives

Serve on institutional committees

The ideal candidate will possess a strong desire for teaching and community engagement rather than research and publishing.

EDUCATION/EXPERIENCE:

Master’s degree in Chemistry, Organic Chemistry or closely related field. An ability to inspire, motivate, and empower students to succeed. Strong computer and technology skills.

PAY: $38,425 Master’s/$48,125 Doctorate

LOCATION: Beebe Springs Campus

JOB TITLE: Truck Driver

JOB OVERVIEW:

Roehl Transport will pay you to get your CDL & earn a great living in a job as a truck driver.

Earnings: average $1,430

Earnings are based on an average of actual Roehl drivers with at least one year of experience.

average $1,430 Earnings are based on an average of actual Roehl drivers with at least one year of experience. Home Time: 3 days home after 11-14 days out

Here are the basics of the program:

Training to obtain your CDL is part of the job.

You are hired and paid as an employee on day 1.

You’ll be paid while you get your CDL™.

Your CDL training is three weeks and is available in multiple locations.

We provide lodging and most meals.

After you have your CDL, you’ll continue your on-the-job training as a long-haul truck driver.

If you were to go to a CDL school, you would not get paid while you are training AND you’d have to come up with the tuition for the school.

We’re a stable company that provides full benefits – we invest in you.

JOB TITLE: Registered Nurse

LOCATION: Pine Bluff, AR

ANTICIPATED SALARY: $63,830

SUMMARY:

The Registered Nurse is responsible for providing direct patient care and the provision of other patient services in a clinical setting. This position is governed by state and federal laws, and agency/institution policy.

ADDITIONAL PREFERENCE:

Daily in-state travel is required.

Out-of-state travel required.

Possession of a current Arkansas driver’s license.

Access to an automobile.

Some after-hour work as necessary.

BS degree in nursing required.

Prefer experience with Maternity and Child Health.

Prefer experience with home visiting.

