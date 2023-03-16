JOB TITLE: Admissions Counselor

GENERAL DESCRIPTION OF POSITION:

The Admissions Counselor plays a vital role in recruitment of undergraduate students to the campuses and programs of ASU-Beebe. The successful candidate is able to represent the college to prospective students and other constituents with poise and professionalism while promoting the unique opportunities available to students at ASU-Beebe.



Reporting to the Director of Admissions, this position is responsible for planning and implementing recruitment activities that are designed to meet the goals of the Strategic Recruitment Plan. The Admissions Counselor will travel extensively to meet with prospective students in a variety of settings and must be able to work occasional nights and weekends.

ESSENTIAL DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES

Plan and implement recruitment activities for prospective students to meet the enrollment goals of the college and the strategic recruitment plan. Create and conduct engaging presentations for prospective students and partner organizations designed to promote ASU-Beebe and its campuses as a college of first choice. Disseminate admissions materials and information to prospective students, parents, high school administrators, and other civic organizations through formal and informal presentations in a variety of settings. Travel extensively within a defined geographic area to meet with prospective students both during regular working hours as well as occasional nights and weekends. Effectively utilize communication management tools to follow-up with prospective students through texting, social media, email, letter writing, telephone, and in-person consultations to increase enrollment funnel yield rates. Assist in the implementation of on and off campus recruitment events including, but not limited to: FAFSA Workshops, Preview Days, Open Houses, etc. Conduct campus tours and assist in the training of Student Ambassadors. Maintain full and accurate knowledge of ASU-Beebe’s academic and student service program offerings. Support the maintenance of student application records through timely entry of supporting documents/information into relevant databases. Develop and manage special projects or events as assigned.

Perform any other related duties as required or assigned

EDUCATION/EXPERIENCE:

Associate degree, a valid driver’s license, and excellent communication skills.

PAY:

$32,000

LOCATION: Beebe Campus

ABOUT THE COMPANY: ASU-Beebe is a public two-year college with its main campus located in Beebe, Arkansas on the 67/167 corridor approximately 35 miles north of the state’s capitol of Little Rock.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION & TO APPLY.

JOB TITLE: IT Administrative Analyst

GENERAL DESCRIPTION OF POSITION:

The IT Administrative Analyst position in the Office of the Vice Chancellor for Information Technology Services is the first point of contact for visitors, students, faculty, and staff and is responsible for general office duties. The Administrative Analyst is responsible for campus-wide IT communication; assists the department with documentation, scheduling appointments, completing and creating forms; tracks and analyzes budgets, and handles purchasing for Information Technology.



This position is responsible for organizing, scheduling, and providing IT related training on location at all campuses. The position also handles the maintenance and supply of equipment and the fulfillment of print requests in the college print shop. The IT Administrative Analyst works to accomplish goals, develop relationships, and facilitate communication within and outside of Information Technology Services.

ESSENTIAL DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES:

Provide campus-wide communication for maintenance windows, Banner information, and other IT related communication conveying technical information to the campus in an understandable format Monitors and reconciles the IT budget, tracks expenses, and compiles reports as needed; maintains IT P-card information and coordinates purchases of supplies and IT equipment; arranges payment of IT related invoices; and reviews all invoices for accuracy Coordinate and assist management with IT projects including managing contracts, scheduling and set-up of computer labs and tracking IT staff development. Provide customer service including completing work requests/tickets as assigned and training for end-users at all skill levels. Manages reporting including the creation and maintenance of technical documentation, spreadsheets and databases or other methods of documentation for departmental and institutional use. Develops improved IT customer relations with faculty, staff and students as well as internal departmental communication. Serves as departmental liaison with other departments, on committees, on tasks forces and in work groups. Records minutes or takes notes as assigned. Serves as first point of contact for Information Technology including answering phones, greeting and assisting visitors, students and staff. This includes performing general clerical duties for the ITS department and processing mail in a timely manner. Assists with inventory including transfer paperwork and M&R process Assists in the development of departmental Standard Operating Procedures. Fulfills print shop orders and monitor, maintains, and order printshop supplies. Direct the work of student workers Completes other duties as assigned

Perform any other related duties as required or assigned

EDUCATION/EXPERIENCE:

Minimum of an associate degree in Business, Information Technology, Computer Science Accounting, or related field. Two-years’ related administrative experience in customer service, training, information technology, computer systems, accounting or related field.

PAY: $29,836

LOCATION: Beebe Campus

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION & TO APPLY.

EMPLOYER: United States Bankruptcy Court Eastern & Western Districts of Arkansas

JOB TITLE: Case Administrator – Announcement # 22-CO2

LOCATION: 300 West 2nd Street, Little Rock, Arkansas

STARTING SALARY: CL-25 ($43,767–$54,727) to CL-26 ($48,190- $60,266) (depending on qualifications)

This is a career ladder position with promotional potential to the CL 26 level without further competition at the discretion of the court.

The United States Bankruptcy Clerk for the Eastern and Western Districts of Arkansas is seeking qualified applicants for the position of Case Administrator (CA) in our Little Rock office.

POSITION OVERVIEW:

The Clerk’s office is the official keeper of the record for the bankruptcy court. The CA will monitor the progress of bankruptcy cases and related adversary proceeding cases from opening to closing to ensure appropriate movement through the court process. The CA must simultaneously manage numerous cases by monitoring for conformity with rules, practices, and/or court requirements. The CA will review the accuracy, timeliness, and quality of data entered into the Case Management/Electronic Case Files (CM/ECF) database and prepare and analyze various case management reports. The CA must interpret a variety of documents and make timely and accurate entries on the docket; assist customers with electronic and manual case filing inquiries along with general case information; test new procedures and processes and provide necessary feedback to management; audit cases for discharge and closing to ensure the correct status of all documents/pleadings and deadlines; prepare and maintain claims registers; prepare notification of case related deficiencies; process orders as required; and prepare and generate hearing and meeting notices, as well as other case related notices. The CA will perform intake duties including filing documents and pleadings for entry on the docket, collect fees, and provide copies/certifications from case files upon request. The CA will provide basic case information to the general public, members of the bar, and other parties over the telephone, in writing, and over the counter. The CA may also occasionally assist judges’ staff with clerical and recording duties. Training will be provided. Travel to divisional court location(s) may occasionally be required.

MANDATORY QUALIFICATIONS:

Must be a high school graduate or equivalent. To qualify for CL 25, applicants must possess two years of specialized experience; CL-26, at least two years of specialized experience equivalent to work at CL-25 is required. Specialized experience is progressively responsible experience requiring the regular and recurring application of procedures involving the routine use of computer skills and use of specialized terminology and demonstrated ability to apply a body of rules, regulations, directives, or laws. Such experience is commonly encountered in law firms, banking and credit firms, educational institutions, social service organizations, corporate headquarters or personnel and payroll operations. Must be proficient in the use of automated software and equipment for word processing, data entry and report generation, and the Internet and browsers. Must be self-motivated, able to execute multiple functions to completion with periodic interruptions, and able to communicate effectively with a wide variety of individuals

both verbally and in writing.

DESIRABLE QUALIFICATIONS:

Knowledge of bankruptcy and court operations and processes. Bachelor’s degree from an accredited college or university is preferred.

BENEFITS:

Retirement, subsidized life and health insurance, 11 paid holidays, a generous annual and sick leave program (13 days each – first year), Thrift Savings Plan, periodic salary increases, and pre-tax flexible spending accounts for medical and dependent care. Detailed information on benefits and compensation can be found at https://www.uscourts.gov/careers

This position is subject to mandatory electronic direct deposit of salary payment. Only the most qualified candidates will be interviewed. A background investigation will be conducted as a condition of employment.

Employees are required to adhere to the Code of Conduct for Judicial Employees which is available for review upon request. Employees of the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Eastern and Western Districts of Arkansas are at will and can be terminated with or

without cause at any time.

HOW TO APPLY:

Qualified applicants may submit a resume to Human Resources # 22-C02, U. S. Bankruptcy Court, 300 W. 2nd Street, Little Rock, AR 72201

EMPLOYER: United States Bankruptcy Court Eastern & Western Districts of Arkansas

JOB TITLE: Application Support Specialist – Announcement #22-C01

LOCATION: 300 W. 2nd Street, Little Rock, Arkansas

APPLICATION DEADLINE: Open until filled

SALARY RANGE: CL-27 ($52,967 – $86,084) to CL-28 ($63,467 -$103,208) (depending on

qualifications) This is a career ladder position with promotional potential to the CL 28 level

without further competition at the discretion of the court.

The United States Bankruptcy Clerk for the Eastern and Western Districts of Arkansas is seeking

qualified applicants for the position of CM/ECF Administrator in our office in Little Rock,

Arkansas, or the option for fully remote.

POSITION OVERVIEW:

Responsibilities of this position include providing hardware and software

support, log management and security monitoring for Redhat Linux operating system environments, and program customization using SQL, Perl, HTML, and JAVA. The CM/ECF

Administrator is responsible for ensuring the integrity and efficiency of the Case Management

/Electronic Case Files (CM/ECF) system. The CM/ECF Administrator evaluates the system,

recommends and coordinates updates and changes, develops documentation and reports, and

oversees the quality and consistency of data.

SUMMARY OF JOB DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES:

Configures and maintains the user interfaces in CM/ECF, including populating validation

tables which includes site and code tables.

Works closely with court staff, the Administrative Office of the U.S. Courts (AO), and IT staff in implementing new functions, updating current functions, and creating the many tables and features in the CM/ECF system.

Coordinates and participates in the testing of new operational system functions and releases and recommends improvements.

Performs the application configuration necessary for new CM/ECF releases. Tests the new configuration for accuracy. Repeats the process for Test, Replication, and Live applications.

Maintains and implements local modifications for new CM/ECF releases.

Collaborates with Systems Manager to recommend appropriate actions and solutions to correct or remedy issues presented. Recommends improvement of work processes, operating methods, and data entry procedures.

Creates and modifies all case related notices and forms in CM/ECF.

Responds to requests by judges, administration, attorneys, and court staff for new and/or improved tables, features, and procedures. Responds to internal and external customer requests for assistance in failed attempts to docket in the ECF system.

Interacts with case administrators and systems team members during CM/ECF problem solving/resolution process.

Documents changes made to the CM/ECF and summarizes changes in upcoming CM/ECF releases.

Coordinates with dictionary person to make changes before they are implemented into production. Coordinates further testing with trainers and other staff, as applicable, and drafts testing scripts.

Monitors the workflow and effect of all application changes, identifies strengths and weaknesses, routinely evaluates the integrity of the application, recommends and manages any suggested/approved changes.

Assists in the development and implementation of specific system features to satisfy court needs. Ensures that changes are implemented with minimal disruption to the court.

Develops SQLs to extract and modify data from CM/ECF databases for data analysis and correction. Extracts statistical data as required for monthly SARD reports.

Develops and maintains user permissions in CM/ECF which includes creating applicable groups and administering the user permissions accordingly.

Implements local and national rule, form, and fee changes, and determines what modifications are necessary in CM/ECF.

Coordinates with other bankruptcy courts for extraction and receipt of bankruptcy case transfers between districts using CM/ECF’s Interdistrict Case Transfer module.

Performs other duties as assigned.

MANDATORY QUALIFICATIONS:

Must be a high school graduate or equivalent; possess three years of specialized experience or bachelor’s degree in related field; thorough knowledge of Linux; and working knowledge of Informix or equivalent. Ability to troubleshoot hardware and software and the ability to learn new software and technologies. Candidates must also demonstrate a consistent past employment record; strong organizational and interpersonal skills; excellent communication skills; and a professional demeanor and appearance. Must be highly self-motivated and proactive and able to work independently, with minimal direction or oversight of management.

DESIRABLE QUALIFICATIONS:

College degree in information systems, computer science or related field from an accredited institution is preferred; experience in most of the following software applications the court currently utilizes: Microsoft Office 365 products, Adobe Acrobat, and Microsoft Edge; knowledge of SharePoint, KACE, or Splunk; and understanding of case administration procedures and CM/ECF or other electronic case docketing system.

BENEFITS:

Retirement, subsidized life and health insurance, 11 paid holidays, a generous annual

and sick leave program (13 days each – first year), Thrift Savings Plan, periodic salary increases,

and pre-tax flexible spending accounts for medical and dependent care. Detailed information on

benefits and compensation can be found at https://www.uscourts.gov/careers

OTHER REQUIREMENTS:

The position is subject to mandatory Electronic Funds Transfer of net pay. The position is a Sensitive position within the federal judiciary. Employment will be considered provisional pending successful completion of a background check. Employees of the judiciary are at-will employees. Judiciary employees are required to adhere to the Judicial Code of Conduct. Applicants must be citizens of the United States or be eligible to work in the United States. Employee will be required to serve a probationary period.

HOW TO APPLY:

Qualified applicants may submit a resume to Human Resources #22-C01, U. S. Bankruptcy Court

300 W. 2nd Street, Little Rock, AR 72201