Job Alert: Openings in higher education, distribution, maintenance and more

JOB TITLE: Online Instructor of John Deere Agriculture Technology

JOB DESCRIPTION:

Arkansas State University – Beebe, a two-year residential community college a part of the Arkansas State University System, invites applications for a full-time Online Instructor of Agriculture Equipment Technology, John Deere to teach in its new online John Deere program to begin January 2022.

The successful candidate will possess thorough knowledge of the discipline to share in the teaching of John Deere Equipment Maintenance courses to post-secondary students. Courses taught specific to John Deere tractors and implements include Controls, Electrical Systems, Hydraulics, Air Quality Systems, Power Trains, Harvesting Equipment, Diagnostics, and Engine Systems. The successful must embrace online education and Zoom technology as all courses will be delivered at a distance.



The individual hired will:

Primarily teach online with some face to face instruction.

Be proficient with CANVAS and ZOOM technology to deliver online course content.

Provided online/zoom instruction on performing minor and major repairs on John Deere tractors and equipment.

Provide online/zoom instruction on conducting regular preventative maintenance on John Deere tractors and equipment, including inspection, tire rotation, and oil changes.

Provide online/zoom instruction to diagnose problems and trouble shoot repairs of John Deere tractors and equipment.

Work closely with John Deere corporate and dealerships at a distance to assist with laboratory instruction.

Ability to create lesson plans and program level outcomes and carry them out effectively as well as follow written curriculum.

Take daily attendance of students and record attendance.

Record grades and ability to assess student performance.

Cultivate relationships with the advisory committee membership to achieve department and college goals.

Achieve program recruitment goals to ensure a minimum annual program enrollment of at least 25 online John Deere students.

Work closely with John Deere AG Tech Program Head to achieve recruitment and program goals.

Assist with fundraising and grant writing for the John Deere Agriculture Technology program.

Use Office 365 and other campus technology adequately and appropriately.

Maintain a safe learning environment in the lab/shop area.

Safely operate John Deere tractors and training aids.

Maintain annual John Deere University Continuing Education requirements.

Participate in John Deere Instructor Development Week as needed.

Perform any other related duties as required or assigned.

The ideal candidate will possess a strong desire for teaching online and engaging in students at a distance in an online environment

EDUCATION AND EXPERIENCE:

Associate Degree

3 years of work experience in a John Deere Dealership.

John Deere Core Certified (may be required to recertify)

PAY: $42,694

LOCATION: Beebe Campus

ABOUT THE COMPANY: ASU-Beebe is a public two-year college with its main campus located in Beebe, Arkansas on the 67/167 corridor approximately 35 miles north of the state’s capital of Little Rock.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION & TO APPLY.

JOB TITLE: Packer – Operator A1

LOCATION: Malvern, AR

DESCRIPTION:

Provide support for operation team by working safely to feed material into machines, inspect product for defects and pack finished goods in correct configuration

Notifies supervisors of quality issues as they arise

Mack minor machine adjustments to minimize interruptions and ensure quality product

Maintains good housekeeping practices

Able to work safely in a fast pace environment

Perform basic mathematical calculations and follow standard work instructions

QUALIFICATIONS:

3 – 5 years in manufacturing experience

Possess good communication skills (verbal and written)

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION & TO APPLY.

JOB TITLE: Distribution/Utility Inspector

JOB LOCATION: Pine Bluff, AR

JOB DESCRIPTION:

We have roles for entry-level and experienced natural gas pipeline inspectors who want to better themselves and want to be challenged. You will be part of our Construction Services Pipeline Group working around natural gas distribution pipelines and facilities. As a Distribution/Utility inspector, you will be enforcing strict adherence to client requirements as it relates to the safety and construction of natural gas pipelines.

RESPONSIBILITIES & EXPECTATIONS:

The ability to pass the Operator Qualification modules and other training requirements in a timely fashion

All aspects of the job are to be performed with an emphasis on safety.

To build and maintain a working knowledge of federal, local and company compliances

Field observation including verifying and documenting federal, local and company compliance. This will include: Completing inspection reports daily. All documentation is completed electronically on a company provided iPad including: Daily Reports, Pictures, Schedules, Time, and Expenses. Working with detailed plans and procedures, tracking quantities and material and verifying the accuracy of mapping and as-built documentation Inspection of installation of natural gas pipeline activities including: Excavation, installation, and backfill/restoration

Typical work hours range from 40 to 60 hours per week, 5-6 days per week. There are no limits to your growth and how you can progress with your career at WSB.

REQUIREMENTS:

Excellent technical, communication, and organizational skills

You must have the ability to work in a variety of weather conditions and navigate terrains associated with construction sites.

Ability to move materials weighing 50+ lbs. and the

Ability to ascend or descend into areas at job side to complete inspections.

2+ years oil/gas/pipeline experience

Additional requirements include a minimum of a high school diploma.

Valid driver’s license with a good driving record are required.

A pre-employment drug test as well as quarterly random drug testing is also required.

PREFERRED REQUIREMENTS:

Current CWI/CPWI (this is a certificate our client requires for certain tasks)

Candidates with knowledge of CP, QA/QC or CFR49/192/195 or who are Certified Welding Inspectors(AWS CWI)/CPWI, NACE Cathodic Protection Level 1 thru 4, or NACE Coating Inspector Level 1 thru 3

A two-year technical degree from an accredited school in a field related to civil engineering construction is a plus, and/or a degree from a four-year accredited college will increase your opportunities for growth

Familiarity with construction processes, installation methods, utility mapping (as-builts)

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION & TO APPLY.

JOB TITLE: Gas Laborer/Groundman

JOB LOCATION: North Little Rock, AR

JOB DESCRIPTION:

The Gas Laborer/Groundman is responsible for general labor, including restoration work such as clean up and laying sod at the end of a project. This position supports the Line team and works with personnel within the department.

ESSENTIAL FUNCTIONS:

1. Be available for any unskilled tasks, such as jobsite cleanup and laying sod.

2. Adhere to basic safety policies.

3. Observe and learn skilled tasks, such as fusing of pipe.

4. Perform other duties as required and/or assigned.

MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS:

A High School Diploma, or equivalent. A valid driver’s license. Physically fit and able to perform general labor and be able to pass a physical to obtain a medical card allowing them to drive. Customer service skills with the ability to be polite, professional, and courteous when encountering homeowners while doing restoration work. Precise hand-eye coordination. Attention to detail with the ability to inspect that an area has been properly cleaned up and sod is placed correctly. Clarity of vision at 20 feet or more, with the ability to see while driving.

PREFERRED QUALIFICATIONS:

1 or more years of related experience.

PHYSICAL DEMANDS & WORK ENVIRONMENT:

This job operates in a field environment. This role routinely requires extended periods of bending, squatting, climbing, kneeling, pushing, pulling, lifting, lifting in awkward positions, standing, and twisting. Also, working in inclement weather conditions, such as extreme heat, extreme cold, rain, ice, snow, and wind. The physical demands described here are representative of those that must be met by an employee to successfully perform the essential functions of the job.

This position is physically active, with lifting required. Must be able to bend and lift and carry up to 50 pounds.

While performing the duties of this job, the employee is regularly exposed to outside weather conditions. The employee is frequently exposed to wet and/or humid conditions; moving mechanical parts; high, precarious places; and fumes or airborne particles. The employee is occasionally exposed to toxic or caustic chemicals and risk of electrical shock. The noise level in the work environment is usually very loud.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION & TO APPLY.

EVENT: Job Fair

DATE & TIME: September 30, 2021 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

HOST: The Watershed Inc.

LOCATION:

3701 Springer Blvd

Little Rock, AR

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION:

Come and meet great employers from a Wide variety of occupations that are looking for you. Transportation, Factory, Hospitality, Restaurant, Construction, Health Care are just a few of the companies that will be here for you, therefore if you are seeking employment you should be here.

Masks are required.

Please bring two forms of identification including one picture ID. Suggested forms of ID are a valid driver’s license and a social security card and your resume.

Contact Fred Hokes or Dewonna Reeves at 501-378-0176 for more information.