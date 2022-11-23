EMPLOYER: Arkansas State University-Beebe
JOB TITLE: Instructor of Agriculture Equipment Technology (John Deere)
JOB DUTIES:
Arkansas State University – Beebe, a two-year residential community college a part of the Arkansas State University System, invites applications for a full-time Instructor of Agriculture Equipment Technology to teach in its John Deere program.
We are seeking an educator/trainer who possess thorough knowledge in one of the following areas: Agriculture Education, Agriculture Technology, Industrial Arts, Automotive/Diesel Engine Technology, Military Maintenance or other maintenance/technology disciplines. This person will share in the teaching of John Deere Equipment Maintenance courses to post-secondary students.
The successful must embrace online education and Zoom technology.
The individual hired will:
- Teach face-to-face and online.
- Be proficient with Canvas and Zoom technology to deliver online course content (training provided).
- Provide face-to-face and online/zoom instruction on performing minor and major repairs on John Deere tractors and equipment.
- Provide face-to-face and online/zoom instruction on conducting regular preventative maintenance on John Deere tractors and equipment.
- Provide face-to-face and online/zoom instruction to diagnose problems and troubleshoot repairs of John Deere tractors and equipment.
- Work closely with John Deere corporate and dealerships at a distance to assist with laboratory instruction.
- Ability to create lesson plans and program-level outcomes and carry them out effectively as well as follow written curriculum.
- Take daily attendance of students and record attendance.
- Record grades and ability to assess student performance.
- Cultivate relationships with the advisory committee membership to achieve department and college goals.
- Work closely with John Deere AG Tech Program Head to achieve recruitment and program goals.
- Use Office 365 and other campus technology adequately and appropriately.
- Maintain a safe learning environment in the lab/shop area.
- Safely operate John Deere tractors and training aids.
- Maintain annual John Deere University Continuing Education requirements.
- Participate in John Deere Instructor Development Week as needed.
- Perform any other related duties as required or assigned.
EDUCATION/EXPERIENCE:
- Associate’s Degree
- K-12 teaching or post-secondary teaching or Industry Trainer or Military Trainer experience
- Aptitude in mechanical repair
PAY: $51,233
LOCATION: Beebe Campus
ABOUT THE COMPANY: ASU-Beebe is a public two-year college with its main campus located in Beebe, Arkansas on the 67/167 corridor approximately 35 miles north of the state’s capitol of Little Rock.
CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION & TO APPLY.
EMPLOYER: Arkansas State University-Beebe
JOB TITLE: Instructor or Assistant Professor of Chemistry
JOB DUTIES:
GENERAL DESCRIPTION OF POSITION
Arkansas State University – Beebe, a two-year residential community college associated with the Arkansas State University System, invites applications for a full-time, promotion-eligible, Instructor or Assistant Professor of Chemistry to begin August 2023.
The successful candidate will possess a thorough knowledge of the discipline and teach a variety of chemistry courses including Introduction to Chemistry, General Chemistry, and Organic Chemistry. Ability to teach Organic Chemistry is a must.
The individual hired will:
- Teach Face to Face, Hybrid, Online, Zoom, and Zoom Hybrid course offerings as needed
- Teach at our satellite locations as needed
- Maintain a roster of advisees across many Math & Science disciplines
- Assist with curriculum development and review
- Participate in course and program assessment
- Engage in student recruitment and retention initiatives
- Serve on institutional committees
The ideal candidate will possess a strong desire for teaching and community engagement rather than research and publishing.
EDUCATION/EXPERIENCE:
Master’s degree in Chemistry, Organic Chemistry or closely-related field. An ability to inspire, motivate, and empower students to succeed. Strong computer and technology skills.
PAY: $38,425 Master’s/$48,125 Doctorate
LOCATION: Beebe Campus
ABOUT THE COMPANY: ASU-Beebe is a public two-year college with its main campus located in Beebe, Arkansas on the 67/167 corridor approximately 35 miles north of the state’s capitol of Little Rock.
CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION & TO APPLY.