JOB TITLE: Instructor of Agriculture Equipment Technology (John Deere)

JOB DUTIES:

Arkansas State University – Beebe, a two-year residential community college a part of the Arkansas State University System, invites applications for a full-time Instructor of Agriculture Equipment Technology to teach in its John Deere program.

We are seeking an educator/trainer who possess thorough knowledge in one of the following areas: Agriculture Education, Agriculture Technology, Industrial Arts, Automotive/Diesel Engine Technology, Military Maintenance or other maintenance/technology disciplines. This person will share in the teaching of John Deere Equipment Maintenance courses to post-secondary students.

The successful must embrace online education and Zoom technology.



The individual hired will:

Teach face-to-face and online.

Be proficient with Canvas and Zoom technology to deliver online course content (training provided).

Provide face-to-face and online/zoom instruction on performing minor and major repairs on John Deere tractors and equipment.

Provide face-to-face and online/zoom instruction on conducting regular preventative maintenance on John Deere tractors and equipment.

Provide face-to-face and online/zoom instruction to diagnose problems and troubleshoot repairs of John Deere tractors and equipment.

Work closely with John Deere corporate and dealerships at a distance to assist with laboratory instruction.

Ability to create lesson plans and program-level outcomes and carry them out effectively as well as follow written curriculum.

Take daily attendance of students and record attendance.

Record grades and ability to assess student performance.

Cultivate relationships with the advisory committee membership to achieve department and college goals.

Work closely with John Deere AG Tech Program Head to achieve recruitment and program goals.

Use Office 365 and other campus technology adequately and appropriately.

Maintain a safe learning environment in the lab/shop area.

Safely operate John Deere tractors and training aids.

Maintain annual John Deere University Continuing Education requirements.

Participate in John Deere Instructor Development Week as needed.

Perform any other related duties as required or assigned.

EDUCATION/EXPERIENCE:

Associate’s Degree

K-12 teaching or post-secondary teaching or Industry Trainer or Military Trainer experience

Aptitude in mechanical repair

PAY: $51,233

LOCATION: Beebe Campus

ABOUT THE COMPANY: ASU-Beebe is a public two-year college with its main campus located in Beebe, Arkansas on the 67/167 corridor approximately 35 miles north of the state’s capitol of Little Rock.

JOB TITLE: Instructor or Assistant Professor of Chemistry

JOB DUTIES:

GENERAL DESCRIPTION OF POSITION

Arkansas State University – Beebe, a two-year residential community college associated with the Arkansas State University System, invites applications for a full-time, promotion-eligible, Instructor or Assistant Professor of Chemistry to begin August 2023.

The successful candidate will possess a thorough knowledge of the discipline and teach a variety of chemistry courses including Introduction to Chemistry, General Chemistry, and Organic Chemistry. Ability to teach Organic Chemistry is a must.

The individual hired will:

Teach Face to Face, Hybrid, Online, Zoom, and Zoom Hybrid course offerings as needed

Teach at our satellite locations as needed

Maintain a roster of advisees across many Math & Science disciplines

Assist with curriculum development and review

Participate in course and program assessment

Engage in student recruitment and retention initiatives

Serve on institutional committees

The ideal candidate will possess a strong desire for teaching and community engagement rather than research and publishing.

EDUCATION/EXPERIENCE:

Master’s degree in Chemistry, Organic Chemistry or closely-related field. An ability to inspire, motivate, and empower students to succeed. Strong computer and technology skills.

PAY: $38,425 Master’s/$48,125 Doctorate

LOCATION: Beebe Campus

ABOUT THE COMPANY: ASU-Beebe is a public two-year college with its main campus located in Beebe, Arkansas on the 67/167 corridor approximately 35 miles north of the state’s capitol of Little Rock.

