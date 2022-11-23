EMPLOYERArkansas State University-Beebe

JOB TITLE:  Instructor of Agriculture Equipment Technology (John Deere)

JOB DUTIES: 

Arkansas State University – Beebe, a two-year residential community college a part of the Arkansas State University System, invites applications for a full-time Instructor of Agriculture Equipment Technology to teach in its John Deere program.

We are seeking an educator/trainer who possess thorough knowledge in one of the following areas: Agriculture Education, Agriculture Technology, Industrial Arts, Automotive/Diesel Engine Technology, Military Maintenance or other maintenance/technology disciplines. This person will share in the teaching of John Deere Equipment Maintenance courses to post-secondary students.  

The successful must embrace online education and Zoom technology. 
 
The individual hired will:

  • Teach face-to-face and online. 
  • Be proficient with Canvas and Zoom technology to deliver online course content (training provided).
  • Provide face-to-face and online/zoom instruction on performing minor and major repairs on John Deere tractors and equipment.
  • Provide face-to-face and online/zoom instruction on conducting regular preventative maintenance on John Deere tractors and equipment.
  • Provide face-to-face and online/zoom instruction to diagnose problems and troubleshoot repairs of John Deere tractors and equipment.
  • Work closely with John Deere corporate and dealerships at a distance to assist with laboratory instruction.
  • Ability to create lesson plans and program-level outcomes and carry them out effectively as well as follow written curriculum. 
  • Take daily attendance of students and record attendance.
  • Record grades and ability to assess student performance.
  • Cultivate relationships with the advisory committee membership to achieve department and college goals.
  • Work closely with John Deere AG Tech Program Head to achieve recruitment and program goals.
  • Use Office 365 and other campus technology adequately and appropriately.
  • Maintain a safe learning environment in the lab/shop area.
  • Safely operate John Deere tractors and training aids.
  • Maintain annual John Deere University Continuing Education requirements.
  • Participate in John Deere Instructor Development Week as needed.
  • Perform any other related duties as required or assigned. 

EDUCATION/EXPERIENCE:  

  • Associate’s Degree
  • K-12 teaching or post-secondary teaching or Industry Trainer or Military Trainer experience
  • Aptitude in mechanical repair

PAY:  $51,233

LOCATION:   Beebe Campus

ABOUT THE COMPANY:   ASU-Beebe is a public two-year college with its main campus located in Beebe, Arkansas on the 67/167 corridor approximately 35 miles north of the state’s capitol of Little Rock.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION & TO APPLY.

EMPLOYERArkansas State University-Beebe

JOB TITLE:  Instructor or Assistant Professor of Chemistry

JOB DUTIES: 

GENERAL DESCRIPTION OF POSITION

Arkansas State University – Beebe, a two-year residential community college associated with the Arkansas State University System, invites applications for a full-time, promotion-eligible, Instructor or Assistant Professor of Chemistry to begin August 2023.

The successful candidate will possess a thorough knowledge of the discipline and teach a variety of chemistry courses including Introduction to Chemistry, General Chemistry, and Organic Chemistry. Ability to teach Organic Chemistry is a must.

The individual hired will:

  • Teach Face to Face, Hybrid, Online, Zoom, and Zoom Hybrid course offerings as needed
  • Teach at our satellite locations as needed
  • Maintain a roster of advisees across many Math & Science disciplines
  • Assist with curriculum development and review
  • Participate in course and program assessment
  • Engage in student recruitment and retention initiatives
  • Serve on institutional committees

The ideal candidate will possess a strong desire for teaching and community engagement rather than research and publishing.

EDUCATION/EXPERIENCE:  

Master’s degree in Chemistry, Organic Chemistry or closely-related field. An ability to inspire, motivate, and empower students to succeed. Strong computer and technology skills.

PAY: $38,425 Master’s/$48,125 Doctorate

LOCATION:   Beebe Campus

ABOUT THE COMPANY:   ASU-Beebe is a public two-year college with its main campus located in Beebe, Arkansas on the 67/167 corridor approximately 35 miles north of the state’s capitol of Little Rock.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION & TO APPLY.