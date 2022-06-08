JOB TITLE: Student Development Specialist-SSS/Trio

JOB DUTIES:

GENERAL DESCRIPTION OF POSITION:

The Student Development Specialist position provides in-depth tutoring (both one-on-one and group) to SSS participants; serves as an instructor for workshops and group sessions in academic and non-cognitive areas; serves as an academic adviser to SSS students; develops appropriate tutorial strategies to improve participants\’ academic success; diagnoses needs of students in academic areas and designs appropriate interventions; provides career and transfer services to SSS participants; monitors student data and degree plans; and coordinates field trips and cultural events.



ESSENTIAL DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES:

Provide in-depth one-on-one and group tutoring to SSS students. Serve as an instructor for workshops and group sessions. Provides career and transfer services to SSS participants. Serves as student advisor and registers students in classes, this includes teaching students how to comprehend their degree plan at ASUB and teaching students how to ensure their current degree plan matches their transfer plans. Instructs students seeking career assistance and provides in-depth career awareness workshops. Provides workshops and group sessions in life skills and financial education. Serves as academic coach for personal and life skills and mindset values. Provide workshops and assist with transfer activities on campus. Perform any other related duties as required or assigned.

EDUCATION/EXPERIENCE:

Baccalaureate degree, two years experience working with disadvantaged students, and one year experience in college setting.

PAY: $31,000-$33,000

LOCATION: Beebe Campus

ABOUT THE COMPANY: ASU-Beebe is a public two-year college with its main campus located in Beebe, Arkansas on the 67/167 corridor approximately 35 miles north of the state’s capital of Little Rock.

JOB TITLE: Instructor of Marine Technology

JOB DUTIES:

Arkansas State University – Beebe, a two-year residential community college a part of the Arkansas State University System, invites applications for a full-time Instructor of Marine Technology to begin August 2022.



The successful candidate will possess thorough knowledge of the discipline to share in the teaching secondary and post-secondary students. Courses taught include Lower Units/Outdrives, Fuel & Lubrication Systems, Electrical Diagnostics, Engines, Rigging, Yamaha Marine, Service Operations, and Watercrafts.

The individual hired will:

Provide instruction on performing minor and major repairs on marine watercraft.

Provide instruction on conducting regular preventative maintenance on marine watercraft.

Maintain parts inventory and cleanliness in the shop and boat slip(s).

Collaborate with repair team to diagnose problems with watercraft and plan repairs.

Perform regular diagnostic tests on watercraft and provide instruction in this area.

Maintain accurate records of each repair performed on watercraft and provide instruction.

Take daily attendance of students and record attendance.

Record grades and ability to assess student performance.

Cultivate relationships with the advisory committee membership to achieve department and college goals. Maintain relevant industry curriculum with the establishment of program level outcomes for the marine technology program with the guidance of the advisory council.

Achieve program recruitment goals to ensure a minimum annual program enrollment of at least 25 students.

Work closely with the Dean of Career Education and Director of Regional Career Center to achieve recruitment and program goals.

Assist with fundraising and grant writing for the marine technology program.

Ability to create lesson plans and program level outcomes and carry them out effectively as well as follow written curriculum.

Use college technology such as CANVAS, Campus Management, and Office 365 adequately and appropriately.

Maintain a safe learning environment in the lab/shop area.

Safely operate a forklift and watercraft.

Perform any other related duties as required or assigned.

The ideal candidate will possess a strong desire for teaching and community engagement.

EDUCATION/EXPERIENCE:

Possess an associate degree in a relevant field or working on obtaining degree and/or appropriate Yamaha marine industry certifications with ability to obtain an associate degree. Three to Five years’ work-related experience.

PAY: $42,694

LOCATION: Heber Springs Campus

JOB TITLE: Instructor of Automotive Technology

JOB DUTIES:

Arkansas State University – Beebe, a two-year residential community college a part of the Arkansas State University System, invites applications for a full-time, 10-month Instructor of Automotive Service Technology to begin August 2022.



The successful candidate will possess thorough knowledge of the discipline to share in the teaching secondary and post-secondary students. Courses taught include Intro to Automotive Technology, Automatic Transmissions, Suspension & Steering, Brakes, and Engine Performance.

The individual hired will:

Provide instruction on performing maintenance and light repair of automobiles.

Provide instruction on conducting regular preventative maintenance including inspection, tire rotation and oil changes.

Maintain parts inventory and cleanliness in the shop.

Collaborate with repair team to diagnose problems with vehicles and plan repairs.

Perform regular diagnostic tests on automobiles and provide instruction in this area.

Maintain accurate records of each repair performed on vehicle and provide instruction.

Take daily attendance of students and record attendance.

Record grades and ability to assess student performance.

Cultivate relationships with the advisory committee membership to achieve department and college goals. Maintain relevant industry curriculum with the establishment of program level outcomes for the automotive program with the guidance of the advisory committee members.

Achieve program recruitment goals to ensure a minimum annual program enrollment of at least 40 students.

Work closely with the Regional Career Center Director and Dean of Career Education to achieve recruitment and program goals.

Assist with fundraising and grant writing for the automotive technology program.

Ability to create lesson plans and program level outcomes and carry them out effectively as well as follow written curriculum.

Ability to work with students having a wide range of abilities and skills levels.

Use college technology such as CANVAS, Campus Management, and Office 365 adequately and appropriately.

Maintain a safe learning environment in the lab/shop area.

Safely operate a forklift.

Perform any other related duties as required or assigned.

The ideal candidate will possess a strong desire for teaching and community engagement.

EDUCATION/EXPERIENCE:

Possess an Associate Degree in a relevant field or working on obtaining degree and/or appropriate automotive technology certifications with ability to obtain an Associate Degree. Three to Five years’ work-related experience.

PAY: $42,694

LOCATION: Searcy Campus

JOB TITLE: Skilled Tradesman-HVAC

GENERAL DESCRIPTION OF POSITION:

The position of Skilled Tradesman-HVAC is responsible for the maintenance, repair, and/or installation of all HVAC units on campus.



ESSENTIAL DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES:

Planning and Layout of new HV/AC systems. Installation of HV/AC systems and refrigeration equipment. Inspection and service repair on low pressure boilers. Special projects and support service.’ Performing general and preventive maintenance repair of HV/AC systems. Perform general building maintenance.

EDUCATION/EXPERIENCE:

Knowledge of a specialized field (however acquired), such as basic accounting, computer, etc. equivalent of four years in high school, plus night, trade extension, or correspondence school specialized training, equal to two years of college, plus 3 years related experience and/or training. Or equivalent combination of education and experience.



EPA approved. Must have all licenses and certifications required by Arkansas State Law to service all heating and air conditioning equipment.

PAY: $30,000

LOCATION: Beebe Campus

JOB TITLE: Operations Maintenance Coordinator (OMC)

LOCATION: Pine Bluff, AR

JOB DESCRIPTION:

The Operations Maintenance Coordinator (OMC) is responsible for the leadership and coordination of area maintenance activities to meet area goals in Safety, Equipment Reliability, Uptime, 5S, spending, and environmental compliance. The OMC will lead shutdown planning activities from planning through execution and ensure precision maintenance goals are achieved. The OMC has primary responsibility for the communication and coordination activities between operations, engineering, construction and maintenance groups to ensure required precision maintenance work is executed completely.

The OMC is key position in the MWS (Manufacturing Work System) process between maintenance and operations. The OMC is the department’s Champion for doing the right things, in the right priority, according to a schedule, doing it right the first time, and then maximizing the useful life of the equipment.

Additional responsibilities include:

Owns and facilitates the Manufacturing Work System (MWS) process.

Sets the expectation that work is executed IAW the MWS process.

Drives the efforts of the area team in being disciplined in the process.

Responsible for “What” work gets planned and scheduled to ensure process reliability.

Responsible for “When” the work gets scheduled to ensure process reliability.

Responsible for developing and distributing the combined operations, maintenance, contractor outage schedules utilizing Critical Path Method (CPM)

Determines whether break-in work is justified and tracks schedule adherence and break-ins.

Work with operations supervisors to prepare and execute all equipment LOTO to ensure the safety of all personnel and equipment.

Manage successful on time shutdowns from start to finish.

Coordinates with Maintenance Supervisors to ensure all work is prioritized and scheduled.

Will monitor checkbook spending to maintain within monthly budgeted balances as it relates to repairs and expenditures.

Writes and approves purchase requisitions

Leads the daily diamond team (MWS) meetings.

Lead monthly/annual outage meetings and ensure project cost, scope and timelines are within budget and effectively executed.

Works with Operations and Maintenance teams to identify work for the area and generate work notification requests based on need and priority for the day/week.

Reviews & approves all new work notifications, to ensure prioritization of all work is established.

Establish/review Basic Care reports and finds to generate work requests for corrective action

Responsible for insuring all requests are correctly prepared with the following criteria;

Work request contains detailed and necessary information and documentation

Work notifications has the correct equipment location and work type

Realistic priority, target completion date is consistent with the overall needs of the area

Determines if improvement, indirect, work is expense versus capital and takes actions accordingly

Utilizes up-to-date backlog reports to coordinate maintenance activities in the area. Uses this backlog as a guide to specify planned work to be scheduled.

Identify and work with Engineering on Capital projects.

Follows up with Maintenance Supervisors on work being performed by maintenance, and contractors in the area of responsibility ensuring efficient execution and completion.

Works with Maintenance and Operations to prioritize work

Works with the Maintenance Planner in detailed planning for daily, weekly and shutdown process.

Takes steps to have engineering involved in chronic problems addressed to identify RCFA and resolve

Being a technical resource for solving chronic and repeat failures, with reliability engineer

Develop/maintain chronic equipment list, and “when down do list” and uses it for resource allocation and scheduling.

Develops preventative maintenance (PM) procedures in coordination with original equipment manufacturer (OEM), subject matter experts (SMEs), engineers, supervisors and craftsmen.

Reviews effectiveness and frequency of PMs

Ensures PM and Lubrication routes are scheduled and validates the work as complete

Ensures RCFA process is integrated into the MWS process

Actively drives Precision Maintenance into the organization and supports the development of Precision Maintenance procedures

Required Skills & Competencies:

Must have at least five years of experience (operations or maintenance)

B.S. degree in a technical field or 20+ years of progressive operations experience. Engineering field preferred.

Must be familiar with current computer programs, Word, Excel, SAP Maintenance module, PowerPoint, Microsoft Project, Etc.

Must be able to lead and influence people.

Must possess good communication skills.

JOB TITLE: Plumber

LOCATION: Little Rock, AR

BASE PAY: $34,329.88 to $45,171.88 per year

JOB SUMMARY:

Responsible for the installation, maintenance and repair of the plumbing system within the Pulaski County Detention Facility.

ESSENTIAL JOB FUNCTIONS:

Receives work requests listing repairs and installations needed; determines required materials and supplies.

Installs and repairs new and existing plumbing systems including valves, drains, basins, toilet, fixtures and sinks.

Cuts and threads pipes and uses variety of standard plumbing tools and equipment.

Reviews plumbing system plans and specifications to ensure efficiency of system maintenance and availability of parts.

Maintains inventory of needed plumbing supplies; requisitions as necessary.

Performs preventative maintenance and testing on plumbing systems, equipment and fixtures as needed; completes requisitions to order parts as needed.

Documents equipment inspections and repairs as required by supervisor.

Repairs and maintains boiler system by replacing leaks in pipes and replacing and/or repairing controls; monitors fluid levels in boilers.

SECONDARY DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES:

Perform other related duties as required.

MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS:

Completion of vocational technical school training in the plumbing trade; considerable experience in the plumbing area; or any equivalent combination of experience and training which provides the required skills, knowledge and abilities.

ADDITIONAL REQUIREMENTS:

Must possess at least a valid Arkansas Restricted Governmental Maintenance Plumber license.

Must possess or be able to obtain a valid Arkansas Boiler’s license.

Employment is contingent upon satisfactory completion of a background investigation and pre-employment drug and alcohol screening.

JOB TITLE: Food Prep Supervisor

SALARY: $44,072.63

LOCATION: Wrightsvillle Unit

SUMMARY:

The Arkansas Department of Correction (ADC) / Department of Community Correction (DCC) Food Preparation Supervisor is responsible for the supervising food service personnel, directing food service activities, monitoring security and safety practices, coordinating the production and serving of food, and ordering supplies. This position is governed by state and federal law and agency/institution policy.

FUNCTIONS:

Supervises food production and/or food service staff by recommending for hire/termination, assigning work, reviewing work assignments, training employees, and evaluating the performance of incumbents. Researches laws, reviews procedural updates, and attends informational meetings to develop and provide in-service training on policy and procedural changes, preparation methods, and equipment operations. Prepares and cooks food of all types, either on a regular basis or for special guests or function. Checks the quality of raw and cooked food products to ensure that standards are met, and checks the quantity and quality of received products. Inspects supplies, equipment, and storage areas for temperature and sanitation requirements, and inspects work areas to ensure conformance to established standards. Performs other duties as assigned.

KNOWLEDGE, SKILLS & ABILITIES:

Knowledge of supervisory practices and procedures. Knowledge of the appropriate use of equipment, facilities, and materials needed to do certain work. Knowledge in motivating, developing, and directing people as they work, identifying the best people for the job. Knowledge of food preparation procedures and kitchen operations. Ability to communicate information to supervisors, co-workers, and subordinates by telephone, in written form, e-mail, or in person. Ability to monitor and review information from materials, events, or the environment, to detect or assess problems. Ability to schedule events, programs, activities, and the work of others. Ability to ensure compliance with laws, regulations, or standards governing setting food preparation and storage. Ability to provide guidance and direction to subordinates, including setting performance standards and monitoring performance.

MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS:

The formal equivalent of a high school diploma and specialized training in food service; plus one year of experience in institutional or commercial food service operations. Additional requirements determined by the agency for recruiting purposes require review and approval by the Office of Personnel Management. OTHER JOB RELATED EDUCATION AND/OR EXPERIENCE MAY BE SUBSTITUTED FOR ALL OR PART OF THESE BASIC REQUIREMENTS, EXCEPT FOR CERTIFICATION OR LICENSURE REQUIREMENTS, UPON APPROVAL OF THE QUALIFICATIONS REVIEW COMMITTEE.

