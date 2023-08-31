EMPLOYER: Arkansas Division of Workforce Services

JOB TITLE: Field Tax Rep

ANTICIPATED STARTING SALARY: $36,154

POSITION SUMMARY:

The Division of Workforce Service (DWS) Field Tax Representative is responsible for auditing employers’ financial records to determine compliance with unemployment insurance laws. This position is governed by state and federal laws and agency policy.

MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS:

The formal education equivalent of a bachelor’s degree in accounting, finance, management, general business, or a related field; plus, one year of experience in auditing.

PREFERRED QUALIFICATIONS:

Experience in auditing and/or bookkeeping and collecting is preferred.

Proficiency in all Microsoft Office products is required, especially Microsoft Excel and Word.

Database management experience such as Microsoft Access is preferred.

The candidate must effectively communicate orally and in writing.

Knowledge of and the effective application of grammar, punctuation, and spelling rules is required.

Public presentation experience is desired.

Good mathematical aptitude is essential.

Management and organizational skills are required, with attention to detail.

Related academic disciplines or education fields include Accounting, Finance or Business.

Related professional experience for this position will be an accountant, bookkeeper, auditor, or experience in workforce services.

JOB TITLE: Area Manager, Pulp Operations

LOCATION: Pine Bluff, AR

RESPONSIBILITIES:

Responsible for production, safety, quality, maintenance coordination, & process improvements for Digesters and Brown stock Washers. Supervise up to 40 hourly employees.

ESSENTIAL FUNCTIONS:

Manages pulp mill shift supervisors & hourly employees on achieving daily performance requirements in areas assigned.

Responsible for safety systems & performance in areas assigned.

Responsible for environmental compliance in areas assigned.

Learns the process as described below in Technical Skill section. Uses process knowledge to quickly troubleshoot process as problems occur.

Works closely with maintenance group (at diamond team meetings, etc.) to priority & schedule maintenance activities, both daily, weekly & for periodic scheduled outages.

Manages costs by tracking costs against plan. Provides input into projected plans. Conducts cost analysis. Use cost factors to effectively make sound decisions as well as identifying gaps.

Facilitates the setting of objectives and strategies along with daily tactical planning, budgeting and workforce requirements.

ORGANIZATION: Arkansas Court Reporting Academy

MISSION:

The mission of Arkansas Court Reporting Academy is to educate students in the voice writing method of court reporting by utilizing our innovative educational tools and proven skills and expertise in the industry. Our program follows the guidelines as set forth by the Arkansas Board of Certified Court Reporter Examiners as well as the National Verbatim Reporters Association. Upon completing the program, students who attend ARCRA should be qualified to become certified in the field of court reporting after successfully passing the state and/or national certification test.

