JOB TITLE: Skilled Tradesman – Electrician

JOB DUTIES:

GENERAL DESCRIPTION OF POSITION:

The position of Skilled Tradesman-Electrician reports directly to the Director and is responsible for the general maintenance and installation of campus electrical systems, lighting, and electrical components related to the HVAC systems.

ESSENTIAL DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES:

Conducts evaluation of electrical systems campus-wide. Repairs, maintains, and installs campus-wide electrical systems as needed. Responsible for the maintenance and repair of electric motors in HVAC and air exhaust systems. Maintains and replaces all ballasts and lighting systems campus-wide.

EDUCATION/EXPERIENCE:

Journeyman Electrical Certificate



Education: High school, plus specialized schooling and/or on-the-job education in a specific skill area; e.g. data processing, clerical/administrative, equipment operation, etc.

Experience General: 4 years related experience and/or training.

PAY: $32,500

LOCATION: Beebe Campus

ABOUT THE COMPANY: ASU-Beebe is a public two-year college with its main campus located in Beebe, Arkansas on the 67/167 corridor approximately 35 miles north of the state’s capitol of Little Rock.

JOB TITLE: Engineer (Utility)

LOCATION: Arkansas

WORKPLACE FLEXIBILITY: Hybrid

This position can be based out of any Entergy regional office in Arkansas, Mississippi or North Louisiana (West Monroe).

This position will be filled as an Engineer I, II or III based on qualifications and experience of the selected candidate.

JOB SUMMARY/PURPOSE:

This position will support efforts associated with the Project Engineering deployment initiatives. Engineer positions will support distribution design/engineering of projects being implemented across the 5 Entergy operating companies. This will include all detailed scoping, engineering, and design activities from projects initiated by Asset Management, Distribution Planning, Distribution Automation, and Project Engineering initiatives.

JOB DUTIES/RESPONSIBILITIES:

Develop detailed scoping and engineering plans for projects.

Ensuring adherence to Project Engineering standard to develop Scoping/Design/Engineering.

Partner with subject matter experts input into the scoping such as (Project Management, DOC, Data Maintenance, Planning, Operations, Transmission).

Review and perform quality assurance for design deliverables (internal and external design).

Audit of design packages and construction jobs to ensure adherence of Project Engineering standards.

Assist Right Of Way group to secure permitting on an as-needed basis.

Assist with the required change management and rollout of new program development.

Assist distribution automation organization in implementing smart devices associated with Grid Mod Projects.

Participate in industry technical knowledge sharing and best practices sharing meetings with peer utilities.

Accountable for the resolution of technical engineering conflicts that affect cost, schedule quality or customer satisfaction.

Provide technical engineering expertise to respond to regulatory bodies.

Ensure the integration of safety, reliability, operability, constructability, and configuration management practices into final products/designs/processes.

Develop processes and tools to improve project cost, cycle time and quality.

Coordinate switching orders necessary to facilitate Grid Modernization projects.

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS:

Minimum education required of the position

Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering Discipline (typically Electrical, Mechanical, Civil, Chemical, and Industrial) from a four-year accredited institution.

Degrees in engineering technology (typically, Electrical, Mechanical, Civil, Chemical, and Industrial) from a four-year accredited institution with PE may be considered.

Desired: Electrical or Mechanical Engineering Degree

Minimum experience required of the position

Engineer I – 0 to 2 years experience in an engineering discipline

Engineer II – 2+ years experience in an engineering discipline.

Engineer III – 4+ years experience in an engineering discipline.

Minimum knowledge, skills and abilities required of the position

Technical mastery of engineering principles.

In-depth knowledge of procedures, programs, and standards in responsible area.

Consistently drives for value in sound engineering decisions.

Mentors other engineers and technical professionals.

Good leadership skills.

Good interpersonal skills along with strong written and oral communication skills.

Excellent math skills.

Excellent project management skills.

Good knowledge of Personal Computer operations and related software.

Ability to manage multiple activities and changing priorities.

Ability to work well under pressure.

Required to work safely and follow all Entergy safety policies and procedures.

Ability to recognize hazards in the workplace and have the ability to mitigate the hazards.

Demonstrated acceptance of a diverse and inclusive work environment and customer base.

Ability to recognize opportunities for process improvement and have the ability to enact change.

Any certificates, licenses, etc., required for the position

Must have valid driver’s license and good driving record.

Desired: FE/EIT certification, PE license or PMP certification

JOB TITLE: Youth Program Training Officer

LOCATION: NLR, Camp Robinson, AR

ANTICIPATED STARTING SALARY: $32,405

JOB SUMMARY:

The Department of Military Youth Program Training Officer is responsible for providing physical training and guidance to students in the Youth Challenge Program. This position is governed by the state and federal laws agency institution policy.

FUNCTIONS:

Instills self-discipline, motivation, honor, respect, anger management and a multitude of other character-building traits.

Responsible for assisting 16-18 youths in earning AR High School Diploma (GED) and scholarships to attend colleges and trade schools.

Responsible for coordinating and supervising programs designed to help these youths discover personal interests and abilities.

Responsible for coordinating and supervising field trips, career days, mentorship sessions, and other productive activities.

Monitor youth in Youth Challenge Program which requires the specialist to coordinate social skills, independent living, and youth outreach programs.

Conducts drill and ceremony instruction, according to standards and procedures outlined in the United States Army (Applicants will be trained on Drill and Ceremony instruction).

Executes drill and ceremony procedures in daily activities, to include all movements of assigned students.

Performs individual counseling in performance, personal problems, and behavioral problems. Performs other duties as assigned.

SPECIAL JOB REQUIREMENTS:

Constant shift work, frequent exposure to physical and verbal abuse, and the wearing of specific youth program uniforms are required. Must be physically able to perform training exercises. Occasional work hours other than regular daytime schedule and week.

KNOWLEDGE, SKILLS & ABILITIES:

Knowledge of state and federal laws guidelines governing the specialty area of the program. Ability to oversee and direct students in the military youth program. Ability to observe students and write detailed reports regarding student behavior and progress. Ability to advise and counsel students. Ability to observe students and write coherent detailed reports regarding the student’s behavior and progress. Ability to run up to 10 miles, sometimes in extreme weather.

MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS:

The formal education equivalent of a high school diploma plus one year of specialized or related experience.

Special Requirements: Ability to run up to 10 miles, light travel. Must possess the temperament and training to work with youths who may become disruptive and use inappropriate language.

Must have the ability to comply with the Hands-Off Standard of Operations Procedural Youth Challenge internal Policy with the Youth.

Additional requirements by the agency for recruiting purposes require review and approval by the Office of Personnel Management. OTHER JOB-RELATED EDUCATION AND OR EXPERIENCE MAY BE SUBSTITUTED FOR ALL OR PART OF THE BASIC REQUIREMENTS, EXCEPT FOR CERTIFICATION OR LICENSURE REQUIREMENTS. UPON APPROVAL OF THE QUALIFICATIONS REVIEW COMMITTEE.

LICENSES:

Must maintain a valid Arkansas driver’s license and meet the eligibility requirements covered by the state insurance policy.

JOB TITLE: Truck Driver on-the-job CDL Training

Roehl Transport will pay you to get your CDL & earn a great a living in a job as a truck driver.

Earnings: average $1,430

Earnings are based on an average of actual Roehl drivers with at least one year of experience.

average $1,430 Earnings are based on an average of actual Roehl drivers with at least one year of experience. Home Time: 3 days home after 11-14 days out

Here are the basics of the program:

Training to obtain your CDL is part of the job.

You are hired and paid as an employee on day 1.

You’ll be paid while you get your CDL™.

Your CDL training is three weeks and is available in multiple locations.

We provide lodging and most meals.

After you have your CDL, you’ll continue your on-the-job training as a long-haul truck driver.

If you were to go to a CDL school, you would not get paid while you are training AND you’d have to come up with the tuition for the school.

We’re a stable company that provides full benefits – we invest in you.

