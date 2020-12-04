Job Alert: Openings in education, maintenance, sales

EMPLOYER: Arkansas State University-Beebe

JOB TITLE: Lab Coordinator

JOB DUTIES:

Arkansas State University-Beebe, a comprehensive two-year community college and part of the Arkansas State University System, is seeking a Lab Coordinator.

Under direction from academic and administrative staff, performs skills and technical duties in the operation and maintenance of science laboratories.

ESSENTIAL DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES:

Prep weekly labs by making needed solutions and bacterial culture media. Set up weekly labs, including setting out models, slides, supplies, specimen buckets for dissections, chemicals, and other lab equipment according to the weekly lab schedule. This can accomplished at Beebe, Searcy, Heber Springs, or at the Little Rock Air Force Base campus sites. Take down weekly labs, including putting away models, slides, supplies for dissections, chemicals, and other lab equipment according to the weekly lab schedule. This can accomplished at Beebe, Searcy, Heber Springs, or at the Little Rock Air Force Base campus sites. Clean labs, including wiping down counters and sinks, washing and putting away any dirty glassware, dissection tools and aprons, ensuring labs are stocked with paper towels, gloves, soap dispensers, ensuring proper disposal of used specimens, chemicals, buckets, boxes and shipping materials. Work with science faculty to order supplies and equipment as needed. Inventory supplies, chemicals, slides, and specimens before, during, and after each semester. Manage unpacking, labeling, storage of supplies and equipment, and submitting packing slips. Schedule and oversee annual cleaning and maintenance of microscopes and possibly handle microscope repairs as needed. Servicing may also be needed during the semester to ensure fully functioning labs. Report any broken or missing equipment immediately so it can be repaired or replaced. Manage the proper disposal of biological and chemical wastes at the end of each semester. Organize the stockroom. Label items, cabinets, and drawers. Place items in the proper place. Work with faculty to prepare needed written lab materials such as copies of handouts. Responsible for class safety training material at the beginning of the semester. Make sure the labs are safe and have updated MSDS. Anything unsafe will reported immediately to the supervisor. Perform any other related duties as required or assigned.

EDUCATION AND EXPERIENCE:

Knowledge and experience in science laboratories required. College coursework in science laboratories required. Associate’s Degree in a lab science field required.

PAY: $24,065

LOCATION: Beebe Campus

ABOUT THE COMPANY: ASU-Beebe is a public two-year college with its main campus located in Beebe, Arkansas on the 67/167 corridor approximately 35 miles north of the state’s capitol of Little Rock.

EMPLOYER: Structurlam Mass Timber

JOB TITLE: Maintenance Planner

JOB LOCATION: SMTU – Conway

SUMMARY:

This individual will be responsible for planning, scheduling, and coordinating proactive maintenance work performed at the site, with the objective of minimizing total maintenance cost and effort, by maximizing maintenance work force efficiency and productivity.

ACCOUNTABILITIES: STRATEGIC

The planner is responsible for focusing on Medium- and Long-Term work. Focusing on the future success of the team is vital to a robust and effective planning process.

ACCOUNTABILITIES: OPERATION

Performing administrative duties in the Computerized Maintenance Management System (CMMS)

Work order tracking

Directing and executing the site’s proactive maintenance program

Managing the processes of call management

Preparing site maintenance performance data as required

Developing, maintaining, and continuously improving the preventive maintenance program

Scheduling all planned maintenance activity at the site

Managing the site’s spare parts inventory, including weekly monitoring of inventory

Controlling inventory budget accuracy, turns, and other inventory management measurements

COMPETENCIES:

Leadership – provide strong leadership to team members, leveraging individual and group strengths to achieve goals through motivating and coaching, facilitation, mentoring and conflict resolution

Innovation – identify and manage opportunities and risks, using effective problem-solving communication skills to achieve the best possible results

Communication – demonstrate strong written and oral communication skills to build relationships, convey information accurately both in written form and verbally

EDUCATION & EXPERIENCE:

3-5 years of maintenance scheduling / planning experience preferred

Electrical/mechanical aptitude preferred

Experience with Computerized Maintenance Management Systems (CMMS) preferred

Experience with Microsoft Word, Excel, Power Point, and Outlook

HOW TO APPLY

Resumes can be submitted to me directly at jstires@structurlam.com

Apply online through Indeed.

EMPLOYER: Towe Farms Trucking, LLC

JOB TITLE: Agricultural Equipment Operator

JOB DESCRIPTION:

We need seasonal help for planting, tillage, irrigating, fall harvesting of corn, soybeans, wheat and rice. Employees will haul harvested crops to storage facilities and grain bins. Must be able to operate trucks, sprayers, combines, grain carts, tractors, disking, ripping and mowing equipment.

JOB LOCATION: Pine Bluff, AR 71601

EDUCATION REQUIREMENTS: Some High School or less

REQUIRED WORK EXPERIENCE: 3 months

HOW TO APPLY:

You may apply for this job through the Pine Bluff (DWS) – Job Service at 1001 S. Tennessee St.,, Pine Bluff, AR

In person at: Towe Farms Trucking, LLC 529 Grider Field Ladd Road Pine Bluff, AR 71601

By phone at 870-515-1544

EMPLOYER: BEN E KEITH CO- (LR)

JOB TITLE: Customer Service Representative

JOB DESCRIPTION:

Answer phones, take orders, data entry, balance cash drawer, work in fast pace area with customers. Strong computer skills. 10 key, fax machine, copy machine, printers, good phone skills, sales aptitude, strong verbal skills.

HSG, must be able to read and write well. Valid drivers license and good driving record.

JOB LOCATION: North Little Rock, AR 72114

EDUCATION REQUIREMENTS: High School Diploma or Equivalent

REQUIRED WORK EXPERIENCE: 3 months

