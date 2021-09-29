Job Alert: Openings in education, IT, production, more

COMPANY: Francis Allen School

JOB TITLE: Teacher Assistant (3 positions)

POSITION TYPE: Full-Time/Non-Exempt

SALARY: Depends on experience, certifications and education (minimum starting salary is $12.00)

REQUIREMENTS: HS Diploma/GED, 2 years of experience preferred and must pass a drug screen and background check

HOW TO APPLY: Applicants can apply on Indeed, or they can e-mail a resume to humanresources@francisallenschool.com

JOB TITLE: Vice Chancellor for Information Technology Services/CTO

GENERAL DESCRIPTION OF POSITION:

The Chief Technology Officer has overall responsibility for providing vision and leadership in the continual development, integration and operation of information technology for the innovative support of the college’s mission and the management of the college’s resources in an effective and efficient manner. This position will work closely with all academic and administrative leaders to insure joint decision making, planning, effective communication, and assessment of technology services among all campus users.



ESSENTIAL DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES:

Plans for the future requirements of the unit including budget, short and long range projections.

Develop short and long-range strategies to address customer service demands.

Implement strategies as they relate to technology applications along with return on investment analyses.

Effectively utilize staff resources in meeting the college’s computing needs.

Provide support for the development of institution-wide data reporting processes.

Identifies and evaluates new technological developments and gauges their appropriateness for ASU-Beebe.

Works closely with all academic and administrative leaders to insure joint decision making, planning, and assessment.

Provides effective communication among all campus users, faculty, administrators and Information Technology Services staff.

Interviews, recommends for employment all technology staff.

Provides direction and monitors professional development for IT staff as needed.

Provides direction and guidelines for effective and efficient utilization of computing resources.

Assist with distance learning direction, planning and leadership.

Oversees development and enforcement of technology policy and procedures.

Manage IT governance structure and lead technology committee.

Serves on appropriate college and external committees as required.

Oversees maintenance of the technology disaster recovery plan, business continuity, computer life cycle, infrastructures, hardware, and software.

EDUCATION AND EXPERIENCE:

Master’s degree in Information Management, Information Technology, Educational Technology, or closely related field plus 6 years related experience and/or training and 5 years related management experience; or equivalent combination of education and experience. Current competencies with the elements of database management, distributed information processing and networks, computer hardware and operating systems and characteristics and technology applications in higher education. Preference given to candidates who have prior CIO/CTO experience.

PAY: $90,000-$95,000

LOCATION: Beebe Campus

ABOUT THE COMPANY: ASU-Beebe is a public two-year college with its main campus located in Beebe, Arkansas on the 67/167 corridor approximately 35 miles north of the state’s capitol of Little Rock.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION & TO APPLY.

JOB TITLE: Facility Technician

JOB LOCATION: El Dorado, AR

JOB DESCRIPTION:

As a Facility Technician you would be responsible for performing hands-on operations within the warehouse along with forklift, loading and unloading 55-gallon drums, offloading vans, and completing required paperwork for waste tracking/inventory purposes. We are looking for safety-oriented and reliable individuals who do not mind physically intensive work to join our team in El Dorado, AR.

KEY RESPONSIBILITIES:

Ensures that Health and Safety is the number one priority by complying with all safe work practices, policies, and processes and acting in a safe manner at all times

Performs hands on operations such as drum pumping, drum dumping, tank farm operations and offloading vans

Performs drum storage and drum repacks

Operates a forklift as needed

Performs general warehouse duties, housekeeping, and preventative maintenance tasks as needed

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION & TO APPLY.

JOB TITLE: Mechanical Maintenance Technician

JOB LOCATION: Pine Bluff, AR

JOB DESCRIPTION: The Maintenance Technician Mechanical job is a core component for our maintenance force and requires a trained and experienced individual to contribute to our success as one of the world’s largest steel producers. The Maintenance Technician Mechanical performs mechanical maintenance functions necessary to maintain operating and service equipment using standard and specialized tools and mobile equipment, such as pendant and overhead cranes and forklifts as required. As a Maintenance Technician Mechanical, you will install, maintain, repair, and operate a broad range of mechanical systems and equipment in a heavy industrial environment to maintain continuous operations.

JOB RESPONSIBILITIES:

Install, maintain, troubleshoot and repair a broad range of mechanical systems and equipment including hydraulic, pneumatic, lubrication, power transmission systems, conveyors, cranes, and mobile equipment.

Provide assistance in operating functions as necessary.

May be required to work at heights and/or in confined space.

May work alone with minimal supervision or with other maintenance technicians.

Work in various areas of the plant location is required. Dependent upon the area, environmental conditions can be hot, cold, dirty, greasy, wet, and noisy.

REQUIREMENTS:

Minimum of 1 year manufacturing and/or industrial experience (including relevant experience gained in military service) or equivalent education. This includes experience in any of the following: hydraulic, pneumatic, lubrication, power transmission systems, welding, pipe-fitting, structural repair, and diesel mechanic.

High School Diploma or GED

The position requires you to work 12 hour rotating shifts, which will include Saturdays and Sundays, and holidays.

The position requires overtime work as needed.

Adherence to safety procedures/guidelines at all times. Safety is our core value which requires you to wear safety protection such as hard hats, safety glasses, hearing protection, protective clothing, and boots with metatarsal protection.

The position requires punctuality, consistent attendance and self direction for the success of the operations.

Must pass assessment test(s)

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION & TO APPLY.

JOB TITLE: Merchandiser

JOB LOCATION: Little Rock, AR

Job Overview

The Merchandiser is responsible for presenting products in a way that will attract the attention of consumers at our customer retail locations. This position services and maintains multiple bulk accounts by merchandising approved products and packages using safe handling techniques and following all quality guidelines. Ability to follow plan sets, planograms and communicate to store management and cross-functional personnel.

DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES:

Fills, merchandises and rotates products on display and the shelf according to procedures and special programs

Physically moves the product from the backroom and places it on display

Creates and distributes point of sale materials on display and shelve where permitted. Rotates product. Fills and merchandises Fastlane merchandisers and vendors; checks vendor to ensure proper operation

Organizes and maintains back room by stacking and arranging product by package and flavor, arranging the return of empty pallets and shells, damaged and out of date product to the branch

Fosters business relationship with store personnel through routine follow-up on requests, proactive pricing, special programs, new opportunities, and upcoming activities discussions

KNOWLEDGE, SKILLS & ABILITIES:

Must have effective communication skills which include listening, speaking, and writing

Prior customer service experience preferred in a retail setting

Merchandisers must have excellent interpersonal skills and be able to work effectively to satisfy the needs of a variety of customers with different demands and expectations

Willingness to work in a fast-paced, physically demanding environment (lifting 50 lbs. repetitively)

Able to work reliably and independently with little daily supervision

Critical thinking skills

Company provided cell phone

MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS:

Knowledge acquired through 1 to up to 3 years of work experience

Valid in-state driver’s license

PREFERRED QUALIFICATIONS:

Excellent driving history

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION & TO APPLY.