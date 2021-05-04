Job Alert: Openings in customer service, finance, maintenance, more

EMPLOYER: Arkansas Electric Cooperatives Inc.

JOB LOCATION: Benton/Stugguart

JOB TITLE: Associate Warehouse Supervisor

JOB DUTIES:

Loads trucks from schedules and unloads all materials that are received and places materials in its proper place in the warehouse or yard.

Checks accuracy of materials to be shipped as to quantities, item specifics, etc.

Checks freight against purchase orders for accuracy of catalog numbers and quantity.

Ensures that transformers are pulled, adjusted, and ready for shipment.

Maintains adequate assembly parts for products in stock, i.e., hardware for mounting lightning arresters to transformers.

Inspects new inventory and returned items for any form of damage.

Makes recommendations and helps to enforce safety procedures throughout the warehouse operations and observes safety procedures with attention directed towards vehicle/forklift operation, placement/stocking of inventory, proper use of tools/equipment, and policing of hazardous items.

Ensures that goods are received to designated storage shelves, bins, yards, and warehouse areas and assembles orders to be shipped to customers with the use of picking lists.

Participates in maintaining the warehouse, offices, and surrounding yard and keeps areas clean and organized.

Coordinates invoicing and crediting to VMI Customers; leads the investigation of discrepancy problems in inventory counts.

Maintains packing/shipping supplies at appropriate levels to ensure timely shipments.

Ensures proper maintenance and scheduling for all forklifts, trucks, and equipment. Inspects all equipment regularly to check for repair needs.

May be required to participate in customer operations meetings to advise on upcoming projects to meet customer material requirements. Maintains customer relationships with Operation Supervisors.

The ability to handle stress and work well with others are essential functions of this position.

MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS:

Pursuant to the Arkansas Medical Marijuana Act 593, this position is designated safety-sensitive according to AECC/AECI standards and processes

As a condition of employment, this position requires a post-offer pre-employment Fitness for Duty exam, and drug test

High school or GED, plus 4 years related experience and/or training, or equivalent combination of education and experience.

Certified Forklift Operator

Valid driver’s license.

Ability to work extra hours when necessary and report to work whenever needed during non-working periods.

PREFERRED QUALIFICATIONS:

Familiar with OSHA regulations as it relates to warehousing.

Familiar with freight manifests and other shipping and receiving documents.

ABOUT THE COMPANY:

Arkansas Electric Cooperatives, Inc. (AECI) is an organization with a rich history and a bright future. As a leader in the energy industry we look to our employees to help us grow, change, and provide utility construction and right of way services, material & supplies, electrical equipment and renewable energy resources power to the utility sector across the country.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION:

Subject to availability and scheduling, pooled company vehicles may be used for work-related transit between warehouse locations.

EMPLOYER: Arkansas Electric Cooperatives Inc.

JOB LOCATION: Little Rock

JOB TITLE: Warehouse Associate

JOB DUTIES:

Unloads trucks and trailers containing merchandise from manufacturers and loads materials to be shipped to customers from load schedules provided by transportation personnel.

Verifies accuracy of freight received into the warehouse against the purchase order. Completes material shortage forms when packing lists from manufacturers do not match materials received.

Inspects the material received to ensure that there is no transportation damage.

Receives returned materials and inspects for damages.

Stocks storage shelves, bins, and designated yard and warehouse areas with materials received.

Assembles orders to be shipped to customers with the use of picking lists.

Assembles orders to be transferred to VMI Locations, job sites or to be picked up by VMI line crews.

Maintaining a clean and safe work environment and follows all safety regulations.

Assist in annual inventories and interim counts as needed; may be required to construct and install meter loops at Vendor Managed Warehouses.

The ability to handle stress and work well with others are essential functions of this position.

MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS:

Pursuant to the Arkansas Medical Marijuana Act 593, this position is designated safety-sensitive according to AECC/AECI standards and processes

As a condition of employment, this position requires a post-offer pre-employment Fitness for Duty exam, and drug test

High school or GED, or equivalent combination of education and experience.

Valid driver’s license.

Ability to work extra hours when necessary and report to work whenever needed during non-working periods.

PREFERRED QUALIFICATIONS:

Familiar with OSHA regulations as it relates to warehousing.

Familiar with freight manifests and other shipping and receiving documents.

ABOUT THE COMPANY:

EMPLOYER: Arkansas Blue Cross Blue Shield

JOB TITLE: Customer Service Representative

JOB DUTIES:

The Customer Service Representative (CSR) ensures final resolution of each customer inquiry in a timely and courteous manner while documenting detailed information relevant to the contact. Resolution may require system research and/or contacting experts in other areas of the company. Although some encounters may require multiple interactions, the CSR strives for the company goal of “first time resolution” whenever possible.

QUALIFICATIONS:

1. Must meet one of the following:

Bachelor’s degree from an accredited college or university.

Two (2) years of college coursework (at least 48 credit hours) plus one (1) year of experience in a specialized customer service environment.

High school diploma or equivalent with two (2) years of experience in a specialized customer service environment.

2. Must pass company proficiency test: Customer Service Assessment

Applies to the bilingual job position: Bilingual in Spanish (written and spoken) required.

PAY: $16.58/hr

LOCATION: Little Rock, AR and Springdale, AR

JOB TITLE: Director of Financial Aid

JOB DUTIES:

The Director of Financial Aid will provide vision, leadership, and direction for the overall direction and management of federal, state, and institutional financial aid programs for the ASU-Beebe campuses at Beebe, Heber Springs, Searcy and the Little Rock Air Force Base.

ESSENTIAL DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES:

Responsible for maintaining Title IV Participation agreement with the U.S. Department of Education. Submits new programs for approval and ensures compliance with Title IV aid programs. Prepares, writes, and files required state and federal reports by published deadlines; answers questions and provides information during audits and official reviews to justify policies, procedures, and variances. Administers satisfactory academic progress (SAP) evaluation and oversees appeal process for students seeking reinstatement of financial aid eligibility. Supervises, trains, manages, and evaluates Financial Aid staff on duty areas and monitors packaging activity for accuracy. Monitors enrollment reports to identify students subject to Return of Title IV aid policy. Calculates aid earned, makes necessary adjustments, and notifies students and accounts receivable of outcome. Establishes, modifies, and upgrades computer parameters in need analysis, fund management, document tracking, and reporting programs; updates department policies and procedures to ensure compliance with fund limitations and requirements. Manages department budget. Monitors and approves departmental expenditures. Monitors and reconciles Federal and State aid accounts. Coordinates financial aid workshops on campus and at area high schools (FAFSA workshops) in collaboration with admissions staff.

Perform any other related duties as required or assigned.

EDUCATION AND EXPERIENCE:

A Bachelor’s degree and a minimum of five (5) years experience in the financial industry including direct experience in managing Financial Aid and a minimum of five (5) years supervisory experience.

PAY: $55,000-$60,000

LOCATION: Beebe Campus

ABOUT THE COMPANY: ASU-Beebe is a public two-year college with its main campus located in Beebe, Arkansas on the 67/167 corridor approximately 35 miles north of the state’s capitol of Little Rock.

JOB TITLE: Maintenance Assistant/Grounds

JOB DUTIES:

ASU-Beebe is seeking a full-time Maintenance Assistant for Grounds. The employee will be responsible for the following duties:

Mowing – riding lawn mower.

Weed eating.

Raking leaves and using the leaf blower.

Other campus cleanup as assigned.

EDUCATION AND EXPERIENCE:

Equivalent of a high school diploma or GED and the ability to work lawn care maintenance equipment. A valid driver’s license is required.

PAY: $23,086

LOCATION: Beebe Campus

JOB TITLE: Physical Therapists

JOB LOCATION: Dumas, AR

JOB DESCRIPTION:

As a Physical Therapist / PT you will:

Put your physical therapy skills to work where they’re really needed -evaluate a patient’s condition, develop a treatment plan, and help them get better, day by day. You’ll also instruct the nursing staff and the patient’s families on follow-through programs that build on the progress they’ve made.

Communicate patient progress or problems to supervisor and other team members; assist with patient scheduling and post charges daily to patient records.

Document patient care in accordance with RehabCare, regulatory, licensing, payer and accrediting requirements.

Instruct patient’s family or nursing staff in follow-through programs.

Maintain equipment and work area in a safe and clean condition.

Make presentations to support marketing efforts, at team conferences and in-services.

Handle job responsibilities in accordance with the Company’s Code of Business Conduct, the Corporate Compliance Agreement, appropriate professional standard and applicable state/federal laws.

QUALIFICATIONS:

As a Physical Therapist / PT you will have:

Degree from an accredited Physical Therapy program.

Minimum of one year physical therapy experience preferred.

Current and unrestricted Physical Therapy license in the state where services are rendered.

Current CPR certification.

Strong organizational and communication skills.

JOB TITLE: First-Line Supervisors of Production and Operating Workers

JOB LOCATION: Pine Bluff, AR 71603

JOB DESCRIPTION:

The ideal candidate has many duties that encompass meeting the demands of the pulping area. Our process manager will lead by example taking the initiative.

Essential Functions:

Troubleshooting quality issues

Learning key operating parameters

Solving production issues

Assisting with shutdowns, start-ups, etc.

Running trials

Networking with vendors and operators

Recommending new chemicals and equipment

Monitoring key variables

Collecting and analyzing data

Collaborating with engineers, managers, operators

Working independently

Working in teams

JOB TITLE: First-Line Supervisors of Housekeeping and Janitorial Workers

JOB LOCATION: Little Rock, AR 72204

JOB DESCRIPTION:

Under broad supervision, supervises the daily work of custodial staff and manages outside custodial contracts at various facilities. Employees in this job class perform a variety of functions to assure facilities are clean and free of safety hazards. This job class requires knowledge of custodial practices, contract management, working with developmentally disabled and/or physically challenged adults, and the ability to organize and manage multiple projects.

EVENT: Watershed Job Fair

DATE & TIME: May 13, 2021 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

LOCATION:

3701 Springer Blvd.

Little Rock, AR

The Watershed is hosting a job fair. The following employers are confirmed:

UAMS

BPL Plasma

Delta Plastics

CSS Staffing

DHS

United Family Services

People Ready

Union Pacific

Manpower Temp

Custom Craft

Whedco

Little Rock & North Little Rock Workforce Services

Better Community Developers

The Baptist Health Community Outreach program will distribute free COVID-19 vaccinations to the general public.