EMPLOYER: City of Pine Bluff

JOB TITLE: Group Violence Intervention (GVI) Director

Interested individuals may apply starting today, September 15, 2023. The closing date for this position is September 29, 2023. The GVI Director reports to the Chief of Police. The annual salary is $65,000.

SUMMARY:

The purpose of this position is to engage individuals with histories of gun violence in order to lower community homicide rates. This is accomplished by partnering and directly engaging with community members and law enforcement agencies to clearly communicate: a credible, moral message against violence; a credible law enforcement message about the consequences of further violence; and a genuine offer of help for those who want it.

ESSENTIAL JOB FUNCTIONS:

Provides day-to-day coordination and management to support the program;

Works with agencies and partners to address multiple problem areas such as health, housing, mental health, learning disabilities, and substance abuse;

Communicate regular updates on the status of the implementation to the Governance Council and turn in monthly reports to the Governance Council;

Facilitate group call-ins and custom notifications for high-risk adults and juveniles on a weekly basis;

Reports to crime scenes and visit families of murdered victims;

Work with a team of other project partners, including but not limited to: social services agencies, faith-based community organizations, law enforcement, city officials, educational institutes, and community members.

BASIC QUALIFICATIONS:

Bachelor’s Degree with an emphasis in a related field (Criminal Justice, Public Administration, Social Services);

Experience in project management;

Self-motivated and driven with little need for oversight;

Excellent oral, written, and communication skills;

Ability to travel occasionally;

Ability to work weekends, holidays, and after hours;

Familiarity with local government operations, business/community leadership, and public safety agencies;

Proficiency with Microsoft Office and other operational systems.

HOW TO APPLY:

Applicants must live in Jefferson County, AR. Individuals interested in applying may send resumes to vickiec@cityofpinebluff-ar.gov.

EMPLOYER: Arkansas State University-Beebe

JOB TITLE: Facilities & Events Specialist

GENERAL DESCRIPTION OF POSITION:

Assists Student Center staff and campus building managers with coordinating the reservation of facilities and planning of activities, events, & meetings on ASU-Beebe campuses. Additionally, this position is responsible for the management of a comprehensive Campus Events Calendar.

ESSENTIAL DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES

Assists the Dean of Students and Student Center staff with managing the Campus Events Calendar for ASU-Beebe’s campuses in coordination with various offices/departments/divisions of the college. Coordinates the reservation of facilities for ASU-Beebe’s campuses for internal and external use in collaboration with designated building managers and the Facilities Use Committee in compliance with the college’s Facilities Use Manual. Support Student Center staff with facilities setup and technical assistance to program sponsors, greets and directs visitors to campus, and resolves problems and complaints. Operates audiovisual and video equipment, for events and activities, as necessary. Assists the Dean of Students and campus organizations in developing messaging for student-oriented correspondence and promotional materials related to programming, activities, services, and coordinated student support. Greeting students/visitors, answering the telephone, and offering general assistance in a positive customer service-centered manner. Provides oversight of the campus switchboard and campus ID card production, including coordinating part-time and/or student workers by making work assignments and observing performance. Provides support to colleagues and service within the Unit of Student Services on implementing programming, as needed. Support the goals of the college’s mission, vision, and strategic plan, including other duties as assigned by the Dean of Students.

Perform any other related duties as required or assigned

EDUCATION/EXPERIENCE:

Education: High school, plus specialized schooling and/or on the job education in a specific skill area; e.g. data processing, clerical/administrative, equipment operation, etc.

Experience General: 2 years related experience and/or training.

Knowledge of special event programs available for college campuses. Knowledge of facility and equipment requirements for special events. Ability to plan and coordinate special events for college campuses. Ability to maintain files and records associated with special event activities. Ability to operate audiovisual and video equipment.

PAY: $27,600

LOCATION: Beebe Campus

ABOUT THE COMPANY: ASU-Beebe is a public two-year college with its main campus located in Beebe, Arkansas on the 67/167 corridor approximately 35 miles north of the state’s capitol of Little Rock.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION & TO APPLY.

JOB TITLE: Foreman-Gas

POSITION SUMMARY:

The Foreman-Gas position is a skilled position in the construction, maintenance, replacement, and repair of natural gas distribution infrastructure. This position must have experience with the installation of natural gas mains, services, and appurtenances. The Foreman manages the field operations with a focus on safety, compliance, efficiency, cost management, and innovation. Effectively plans and anticipates project needs and issues to accomplish company, crew, and client goals. This position may also be required to travel to various work locations based on Pike clients’ needs and deliver optimum customer service.

ESSENTIAL FUNCTIONS:

Possesses working knowledge of leadership and management skills.

Possesses working knowledge to execute company and client safety requirements and construction standards.

Exhibits strong safety behaviors and core company values to create a safe work culture.

Work safely while performing new construction, maintenance, or replacement work of natural gas infrastructure.

Conducts pre-job or tailgate briefings.

Must possess operator qualifications to perform covered tasks as needed.

Possess working knowledge of gas infrastructure installations (predominately polyethylene pipe).

Capable of leading, training, and mentoring less experienced employees in a safe and productive workmanship manner.

Responsible for the coordination, direction, and inspection of crew members work.

Experience with OSHA competene person standards. Testing and classifying soils Sloping and shoring standards

Interpret variety of instructions furnished in written, oral, diagram, or schedule form.

Frequently works around live gas mains when performing taps, stop-offs, or tie-ins.

Maintains company vehicles and ensure proper care and storage of tools and equipment.

Responsible for complying with company reporting procedures and completing required paperwork in a timely manner.

Must have general knowledge of computers and/or tablets to complete daily information requirements.

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS:

Minimum of 1 year of recent field experience in natural gas preferred.

Working knowledge of gas installation techniques and standards. Operator qualified in pipe fusion

Able to read and communicate effectively in English

Valid driver’s license

Commercial Driver’s License is strongly preferred.

Able to obtain DOT medical card.

Able to perform rigorous physical labor.

Able to travel long distances on short notice, when required.

Able to work for extended periods in various locations, when required.

Able to lift at least 50 lbs.

Must be able to work outside, frequently in inclement weather.

Willing to work over-time when requested

PHYSICAL DEMANDS:

The physical demands described here are representative of those that must be met by an employee to successfully perform the essential functions of this job. While performing the duties of this job, the employee is regularly required to talk or hear. The employee is frequently required to stand, walk, use hands/fingers to handle or feel, reach with hands and arms.

WORK ENVIRONMENT:

While performing the duties of this job, the employee is frequently exposed to dirt, fumes, or airborne particles, moving mechanical equipment and vibration. The employee is occasionally exposed to a variety of extreme conditions at construction job sites. The employee may be subject to one or more of the following atmospheric conditions that may affect the respiratory system from fumes, odors, dust, mists, or gases. The noise level in the work environment and job sites can be loud. This position is performed in outside weather conditions.​​​​​​​

COMPETENCIES:

Self-Motivated

Team-Oriented

Customer Oriented

Must be able to follow Company safety rules and all other Company policies.

This position is subject to the Federal Department of Transportation (DOT) drug & alcohol testing regulations as outlined in 49 CFR Part 382 and/or 49 CFR Part 199.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION & TO APPLY.

JOB TITLE: Mill Learning Leader, Maintenance and Operations

JOB DESCRIPTION:

The Mill Learning Leader will be responsible for leading and enhancing the training program for the entire Mill environment including both the operational and maintenance areas. The Ideal candidate will be instrumental in helping build robust hourly and salary training programs for the Pine Bluff, AR Mill that is focused on processes that engage the workforce through collaboration and participation, and support business objectives around safety, environmental, quality, production, reliability, and efficient operations for the Mill.

JOB SPECIFIC RESPONSIBILITIES:

Oversees and executes on the facilities certification processes and programs.

Manages the department learning leaders, while partnering closely with the leaders from each operational area to meet their needs.

Manages the maintenance certification program and drives continuous improvement with the system.

Provide consistency and standards for operational training and certification across the manufacturing environments.

Develop department learning leaders.

Research and institute best in class training and certification.

Develop and facilitate key performance indicators.

Develop processes and systems to track certification progress and illuminate gaps and needs.

Assist in building talent development ownership within the departments across the mill.

Manage and assist in the development of standard procedures (TCCs, MOCs, JSAs) and other documents within the operations environment. Ensure learning action items are properly assigned, tracked and completed.

May teach and/or deliver training material to the organization.

Provide additional support for driving Manufacturing Excellence through certification programs.

Drive the use of data and data analysis tools in the decision making process.

Assist in implementation and sustainability of Learning Management System for team members.

Partner with Human Resources and management team to facilitate professional development.

REQUIRED QUALIFICATIONS:

BA/BS degree business, engineering, human resources, or other applicable degree from accredited university.

3 years’ experience with technical training and development within an industrial environment.

3 years’ experience leading others.

Experience in six sigma/continuous improvement work environments.

Manufacturing Industry experience

Microsoft Office Suite proficiency.

Experience with learning management systems (LMS).

COMPETENCIES:

Strong communication skills, both written and verbal

Organized and Effective planning

Energetic, Self-Starter

Resourceful

Ability to look ahead and respond appropriately

Change Management

Conflict Resolution and Influence (Influential Leadership)

Organizational Agility

Results Oriented

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION & TO APPLY.