Job Alert: Openings in communications, transportation, maintenance, more

JOB TITLE: Digital Media Specialist

JOB DUTIES:

GENERAL DESCRIPTION OF POSITION:

The Digital media Specialist works with divisions, departments and programs to enhance content, design, and features for ASU-Beebe’s website, social media, mobile app, and other online activities. The Digital Media Specialist will be responsible for ensuring website is functional, user-friendly, visually pleasing, and up-to-date. Continually updates content and, re-evaluates presentation effectiveness, to ensure optimum performance.

ESSENTIAL DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES:

Maintains and enhances ASU-Beebe overall online presence. Maintains oversight of website content management system, currently OU Campus. Coordinates, creates, maintains and updates website. Assures consistent quality and appearance with guidelines established by the college using consistent fonts, formats, icons, images, layouts, and modularization. Ensures easy navigation in compliance with federal ADA requirements. Teaches monthly content management system (CMS) classes to campus content owners; educates users in content management and SEO basics. Provides training and professional development workshops for ASU-Beebe employees using the online CMS and social media sites. Uses Google Analytics and other tools to monitor usage and effectiveness of ASU-Beebe’s online activities and adjusts or recommends improvements, accordingly. Applies the ASU-Beebe brand identity to all aspects of web and social media properties. Maintains and manages ASU-Beebe social media channels. Serves as an administrator for ASU-Beebe digital signage. Creates content for digital signage. Provides training on the usage of college digital signage software. Collaborates with ITS on the setup/installation of new digital signage. Assists marketing department with other graphic design and photography objectives as needed. Contributes to the ASU-Beebe Vision, Mission, and Goals. Assists and support ITS helpdesk. Performs any other related duties as assigned.

EDUCATION AND EXPERIENCE: Minimum of bachelor\’s degree in journalism, communications, computer science, multimedia, or related field. Preferred Experience managing a large institutional website or higher education website. Videography and digital photography experience.

PAY: $37,000

LOCATION: BeebeCampus

ABOUT THE COMPANY: ASU-Beebe is a public two-year college with its main campus located in Beebe, Arkansas on the 67/167 corridor approximately 35 miles north of the state’s capitol of Little Rock.

JOB TITLE: Truck driver- Team

JOB LOCATION: Hope, AR 71801

JOB DESCRIPTION:

Will be required to operate all types of equipment and perform all safety functions.

Must be skilled and qualified to drive in all types of terrain, routes and environmental conditions.

Responsible for safely operating a tractor/trailer, as a team, in the transportation of freight in accordance with Company, Federal, State and Local laws with regard to run times and Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) regulations

Must adhere to all FMCSA requirements of those holding a Commercial Driver’s License

Maintain records required with compliance with local, state and federal regulations

Comply with all requirements for safe and legal transportation of hazardous materials

Insure security of equipment and cargo

Conduct pre-trip and post-trip inspections to ensure safe working conditions of the tractor and trailer prior to each trip and at the end of each trip

Check gauges and visual indicators for malfunctions, ensure seal or lock on trailers and conducts inspection of vehicle before and during trips to determine problems that may be occurring

Promptly report all maintenance problems to Fleet Services and/or supervision

Verify unit numbers versus paperwork given and report any discrepancies to your supervisor

May be required to use in-cab technology, to include electronic logs and other items

May be required to drive different schedules and work the dock based on business needs

Provide professional and courteous service to our customers and the general public

Regular attendance is required.

This is not an all-inclusive list of job requirements and/or duties and may not contain all mental and physical capabilities necessary to perform the job at all times due to circumstances.

Operational, safety and other needs may require the employee to perform any and all other duties as assigned. Employees are expected, and must be able to perform all such duties and tasks.

QUALIFICATIONS:

High School Diploma or General Educational Degree (GED), or any combination of education and experience, which would provide an equivalent background

Must apply as a Team; Estes Express Lines does not pair drivers

Each team member must qualify individually

21 years of age required per FMCSA regulations (1 year driving experience required)

Must possess a valid Class A Commercial Driver’s License

Must be registered with the FMCSA Drug and Alcohol Clearinghouse

Must reside within 75 miles of the domiciled terminal and/or work assignment

HazMat, Tanker and Doubles endorsements required (LCV requirements may apply)

Must be able to drive a tractor trailer for a period of time that will conform to FMCSA requirements

Stable employment history preferred

Physical activities include: standing, lifting, twisting, turning, climbing a ladder, etc.

Must be capable of dropping/hooking and coupling trailers which involves cranking landing gear, pulling 5th wheel pin which takes approximately 65 lbs. of pressure; and maneuvering a trailer dolly

Must be able to provide an acceptable MVR

Must be familiar with state motor vehicle laws and FMCSA rules and regulations

Must pass a FMCSA required medical exam

Must pass a road test

Ability to meet the FMCSA’s requirements to speak and read English

Must be able to lift approximately 70 lbs., or more if required by the essential functions of the job

Must be able to drive all routes and in all types of terrain, including, but not limited to, mountains, steep inclined roads, curvy highways, desert areas, bridges, tunnels, etc.

Must be able to drive in a wide range of environmental conditions, including, but not limited to, rain, wind, snow, freezing temperatures, hot weather, etc.

Must be able to operate all safety and operational functions of equipment.

Ability to drive both manual and automatic transmissions preferred.

Must be able to comply with all company policies, rules, procedures and Code of Conduct

Must be able to interact well with others

Must be able to work independently, or in a team setting

Must be capable of working under tight time constraints in a high volume environment with multiple priorities

Responds well to questions; Ability to read, interpret and comply with written information and documents such as safety rules, operations / procedure manuals and maintenance instructions with a high comprehension and concentration level to include the ability to meet deadlines

Must pass a pre-employment drug screen, random drug and/or alcohol tests, and will be subject to a criminal history background check

Must be authorized to work in the United States

JOB TITLE: Pest Control Specialist

JOB LOCAITON: Pine Bluff, AR 71603

JOB DESCRIPTION:

Provide superior pest management services to our clients

Conduct inspections to determine the source of activity and provide written explanations and recommendations

Assist in sales of products and additional services to current customers

Stay current on the latest developments, trends, and regulations in the pest control industry

Operate and maintain service vehicle and equipment

EDUCATION REQUIREMENTS: High School Diploma or Equivalent

REQUIRED WORK EXPERIENCE: 2 years

