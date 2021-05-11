Job Alert: Openings in communications, production, transportation, education, finance, more

EMPLOYER: City of Helena-West Helena

JOB TITLE: Public Safety Telecommunicators

JOB DESCRIPTION:

Professionally answer telephone and respond by directing all calls to the appropriate Police Department Personnel; Enter and/or update ACIC computer reports; maintain a real time record of all telephone calls and dispatch commutations; perform other duties as may be assigned.

EDUCATION REQUIREMENTS: High School Diploma or Equivalent

REQUIRED WORK EXPERIENCE: 1 year

HOW TO APPLY:

Apply in person at:

City of Helena-West Helena

226 Perry Street

Helena, Arkansas 72342

EMPLOYER: Tyson Foods

JOB TITLE: First-Line Supervisors of Production and Operating Workers

Job Description:

This position is responsible for maintaining high production, quality, and yields while ensuring the safest working environment possible. This position requires an essential understanding and control of the production process, accurate record keeping, and general line maintenance and staffing. Specific responsibilities include checking daily production orders to ensure fulfillment of customer orders, ensuring every position is filled before start-up of production line, overseeing Team Member morning exercises and job rotation in order to facilitate ergonomics, and ensuring all machinery is performing to the highest standard possible. Other responsibilities include ensuring all workstations have passed USDA Inspection, promoting safety on a daily basis as well as through monthly safety meetings, and ensuring accurate shipments, rotation of inventory, and proper coding of products. Additionally, this position is responsible for knowing and communicating company benefits and compensation policies to Team Members, providing encouragement to Team Members in order to build the best team possible, and the critical ability to perform the human relations functions such as training, retaining, and counseling on personal and professional problems. Other duties include overseeing various processing operations and working with other supervisors in solving problems, keeping records of reworked or returned product, providing continuous education on the importance of quality, and performing other responsibilities as the need arises.

REQUIREMENTS:

Education: High school diploma; education beyond high school including special training, vocational school and/or college courses is preferred.

Computer Skills: Basic computer skills helpful.

Communication Skills: Strong communication skills.

Supervisory: This position is responsible for supervising a group of personnel who perform somewhat identical and related tasks or activities.

Travel: 1-5 trips per year.

JOB LOCATION: Pine Bluff, AR 71603

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION & TO APPLY.

JOB TITLE: Heavy and Tractor-Trailer Truck Drivers

JOB LOCATION: Little Rock, AR 72204

JOB INFORMATION:

$204 – $255 daily (based on route assignments) PLUS $10,000 Sign-on Bonus.

JOB DESCRIPTION:

The Shuttle Driver position will drive a tractor trailer, tandem trailer and/ or straight trucks on intrastate and interstate routes for the purpose of delivering empty trailers to PFG warehouse locations and to pick up and deliver full trailers with various food products (meats, produce, frozen foods, groceries, dry goods) to PFG domicile locations in a safe and timely manner and in accordance with Department of Transportation (DOT) regulations. Communicates and interacts with customers, vendors and co-workers professionally ensuring questions are answered accurately and in a timely manner. Functions as a team member within the department and organization, as required, and perform any duty assigned to best serve the company.

Position Responsibilities may include, but not limited to:

Perform all required safety checks (i.e. pre/post trip) including inspections of tractor/truck and trailer according to Department of Transportation (DOT) regulations; inspect tractor/truck and trailer to insure they meet company safety standards and take appropriate action as needed. Report all safety issues and/or repairs required.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION & TO APPLY.

JOB TITLE: Computer Lab Technician

JOB DUTIES:

GENERAL DESCRIPTION OF POSITION:

This position is primarily responsible for the maintenance and support of hardware and software needs on each of the ASU-Beebe campuses. This position will also be an Information Technology Services team member responsible for providing technical support to faculty, staff, and students as needed. Additional duties may include providing similar services to other ASU-Beebe campuses, while also being available for special Information Technology Services related projects. Hours will include nights and weekends.

ESSENTIAL DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES:

Manages Incident, Request, Problem, Change and Project tasks using the ServiceDesk ITSM platform; fulfill standard service requests within specified SLA targets. Prioritization of support requests. Work through support requests in the Service Desk Plus ticket queues. Resolve tickets as they come in or escalate as needed. Monitor VTSC phones, submit requests to Service Desk Plus tickets queue for calls completed or that need escalation. Create and maintain documentation used both within the department and for deployment to end-users. Maintain hardware/software inventory. Setup/teardown of employee computer workstations. Facilitate the moves of employee technology as needed throughout all campuses. Assist with imaging of laptops/workstations and configure equipment based on the requirements of the user. Identify and suggest areas for process improvement. Perform additional duties or assignments as directed by management. Provide support for Zoom classrooms for faculty, staff, and students. Must exhibit excellent customer service skills (in person, by phone, email, etc.) Perform any other related duties as required or assigned.

EDUCATION AND EXPERIENCE:

Required Education and/Experience: Bachelor’s Degree required (preferred in Business, Computer Information Systems, or Project Management).

Preferred Education and/or Experience:

Project management Managing major applications within a Higher Ed environment Microsoft Office 365 SharePoint 2-3 years of professional experience in Higher Education or related field preferred.

PAY: $29,251

LOCATION: BeebeCampus

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION & TO APPLY.

JOB TITLE: Administrative Specialist II-Financial Aid

JOB DUTIES:

GENERAL DESCRIPTION OF POSITION:

Arkansas State University – Beebe, Beebe campus is currently seeking an Administrative Assistant II to support the Financial Aid Office. The Financial Aid Office supports the mission and values of the College by assisting students with their educational related expenses. The Financial Aid Office teams with other campus offices in its efforts to serve students. This position reports to the Director of Financial Aid.

The position requires excellent written and verbal communication skills, excellent interpersonal skills, and a working knowledge of Microsoft programs. It requires the ability to pay close attention to details, perform multiple tasks with frequent interruptions,solve problems, and accept and implement change. Some knowledge of federal and state financial aid programs is helpful; though, we will provide training.

ESSENTIAL DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES:

In a student friendly and professional manner, address general inquiries via phone, email, or walk-ins from students, ASU – Beebe employees, and the general public. Utilize discretion and tack at all times when assisting students, faculty/staff, and the general public. Direct phone calls and walk-ins as appropriate. Performs a variety of administrative/clerical or technical duties, including collecting, date stamping and filing of all received documents. Proof read student documents to ensure they are complete. Manage student documents in the CampusManagement Student Nexus System and scan documents into WebX. Schedule appointments, make travel arrangements, and maintain calendar for the financial aid office and Financial Aid Director. Assist the Director of Financial Aid in the management of ASU – Beebe’s financial aid web page. Inventory and order supplies. Assist with financial aid reports as needed. Prepare appeals document for committee meetings & notify students of outcome & monitor students who were approved. Perform other duties as assigned.

EDUCATION AND EXPERIENCE:

High school, plus specialized schooling and/or on the job education in a specific skill area; E.G. data processing, clerical/administrative, equipment operation, etc, plus 12 to 18 months related experience and/or training. Or equivalent combination of education and experience.

This position serves in a high traffic office environment that requires the ability to multi-task, work independently with strong attention to detail with minimum of supervision. Strong experience in computer applications including Micro Soft Office, Word, Excel is required. Some overtime may be required.

PAY: $23,412

LOCATION: BeebeCampus

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION & TO APPLY.

JOB TITLE: Provider Network Coordinator

JOB LOCATION: Sherwood, AR

JOB SUMMARY:

Maintains ongoing network development and relationship building within Arkansas and coordinates applicable recruitment projects with other Delta plans; assists in the management of various network issues regarding credentialing, complaints and utilization review and conducts training of dentists and their staffs.

PRIMARY JOB RESPONSIBILITIES:

Develops relationships with providers and office staff within the community to retain those that are within network and to recruit providers who are not currently within network. Works to ensure that provider contracts remain compliant and ensure understanding of the contract with providers. Travels throughout assigned area to visit dental offices. These visits consist of courtesy visits, training, and various network issues. Provides training to dentist and dental office staff on utilizing value added services and online tools such as Dental Office Toolkit, Voiance, White Cloud, etc. Develops relationships with internal departments in order to effectively solve problems for providers. Prepares and analyzes network data, reports, and compliance. Attends a variety of different meetings and conference, including the district dental meetings, the Arkansas State Dental Association meeting, and the Delta Dental Plans Association meeting. Works within the team to perform tasks necessary to ensure Centers for Medicaid and Medicare Service requirements. Works directly with internal Credentialing team to ensure provider’s needs are met in timely manner, typically a requested 24 hour turnaround time. 10. Reaching out to other Delta member plans as needed to resolve provider issues. 11. Work with members of the team to implement new processes and strategies to reach departmental goals. Perform other related assigned duties as necessary to complete the Primary Job Responsibilities as described above.

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS:

Will accept any suitable combination of education, training or experience. Position requires a bachelor’s degree and two years related insurance, sales or dental experience.

Position requires intermediate experience working with word processing, spreadsheet, software database and PowerPoint presentation. Position requires individual to travel on average 3-4 days out of the work week and frequent overnight travel is expected as well.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION & TO APPLY.

EMPLOYER: Francis Allen School

JOB TITLE: Teacher Assistant

POSITION TYPE: Full-time/Non-exempt

SALARY: Depends on experience and education (starting salary is $11 and up)

REQUIREMENTS:

HS Diploma/GED

2 years of experience prefeered

Must pass a drug screen and background check

HOW TO APPLY:

Apply on Indeed or submit a resume to humanresources@francisallenschool.com.

JOB TITLE: Youth Program Specialist

POSITION NUMBER: 22089136

COUNTY: Pulaski

POSTING END DATE: May 9, 2021

ANTICIPATED STARTING SALARY: $30,000.00The mission of the Department of Military is to provide a professional staff of Arkansas State Employees who help maintain and improve the readiness of Arkansas National Guard units through effective fiscal management of State Resources, Human Resource Management, and quality administration of Arkansas National Guard Programs.

This position is responsible for the following:

Oversee students, maintains/compiles evaluation of behavior reports by noting resident actions, medical problems, and disciplinary/rules violations.

Ensure a clean, safe and secure environment that is conducive to behavioral changes based on program rules and regulations.

Execute drill and ceremony procedures in daily activities, to include all movements of assigned students.

Perform individual counseling with assigned students in the area of performance, personal problems and behavioral problems.

Conduct physical training with assigned students.

Participate in physical training exercises

Run/walk up to 10 miles

Perform barracks inspections

Perform uniform/equipment inspections

Escort students to special events

Write shift reports

Drive state issued vehicles

SUMMARY:

The Youth Program Specialist is responsible for providing physical training and guidance to students in the program. This position is governed by state and federal laws and agency/institution policy.

FUNCTIONS:

Conducts drill and ceremony instruction, according to standards and procedures outlined in the United States Army FM 22-5. Performs individual and squad drill procedures, instructing students on the more complex movements and execution of commands. Executes drill and ceremony procedures in daily activities, to include all movements of assigned students. Conducts physical training with assigned students, according to United States Army FM 22-5 and Army FM 21-20 and performs physical training as an instructor and as a participant. Performs individual counseling in the area of performance, personal problems, and behavioral problems. Performs other duties as assigned.

KNOWLEDGE, SKILLS & ABILITIES:

Knowledge of United States Army FM 22-5 and FM 21-20 drill and ceremony standards and procedures. Knowledge of institution rules and regulations. Ability to oversee and direct students in the military youth program. Ability to observe students and write detailed reports regarding student behavior and progress. Ability to advise and counsel students.

MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS:

The formal education equivalent of a high school diploma; plus one year of specialized or related experience. Additional requirements determined by the agency for recruiting purposes require review and approval by the Office of Personnel Management. OTHER JOB RELATED EDUCATION AND/OR EXPERIENCE MAY BE SUBSTITUTED FOR ALL OR PART OF THESE BASIC REQUIREMENTS, EXCEPT FOR CERTIFICATION OR LICENSURE REQUIREMENTS, UPON APPROVAL OF THE QUALIFICATIONS REVIEW COMMITTEE.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION & TO APPLY.