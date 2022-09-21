JOB TITLE: Testing Administrator/Enrollment Counselor

GENERAL DESCRIPTION OF POSITION:



The Testing Coordinator/Advisor is responsible for the leadership of all college testing services at LRAFB. The Testing Coordinator maintains the testing schedule and test administration for the Campus. The Testing Coordinator will deliver college testing services; train test proctors, interprets placement testing and provides academic counseling/advising and other duties as assigned.





ESSENTIAL DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES:

Performs academic advising to assist current and prospective students. Assists students who have transfer credits to make course schedule changes, provide proof of prerequisite course completion and requests official transcripts. Tracks and assists students scheduling academic placement tests, credit exams, and make-up exams. Provides enrollment counseling to students regarding admissions requirements (for testers and non-testers), placement testing, test administration and test score interpretation for testers. Assists students, faculty and staff with the admissions and registration process. Coordinates with Marketing and Public Relations all webpage designs and updates, social media and advertising for the LRAFB testing center. Facilitates and supports the academic advising process including retesting students as needed and advising students as requested in the absence of the assigned advisor; Review registration data each semester to validate proper math and English placement and notify designated instructional personnel regarding incorrect placement; Coordinates the input of all test scores and test waivers into CNS the student information system; Maintains and reports data on test administration on a regular basis. Coordinates Little Rock Air Force Base campus academic schedules and other activities with affected ASU-Beebe campuses and departments for purposes of student recruitment, new student orientation, student success, student retention and graduation. Participates and assists in coordination of ASUB/LRAFB Education Fairs, Open Houses, and other events as appropriate. Perform any other related duties as required or assigned. Some evening hours and light travel may be required.

EDUCATION/EXPERIENCE:

Bachelor’s Degree required with 2 year’s experience in testing administration, student or customer service or business.

PAY: $35,000-$38,000

LOCATION: Little Rock Air Force Base Campus

ABOUT THE COMPANY: ASU-Beebe is a public two-year college with its main campus located in Beebe, Arkansas on the 67/167 corridor approximately 35 miles north of the state’s capitol of Little Rock.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION & TO APPLY.

JOB TITLE: Administrative Specialist II – SSS/Trio

GENERAL DESCRIPTION OF POSITION:

The Student Support Services (SSS) Administrative Specialist provides assistance to the Trio Director and Assistant Director of SSS in preparing U.S. Department of Education performance reports by maintaining records, monitoring student requirements, and entering data in the SSS student tracking database. In addition to other responsibilities, the person in this position also provides information, assistance, and clarification to interested parties concerning the policies and procedures of the SSS Program. This position is located on the Heber Springs Campus.



ESSENTIAL DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES:

Oversee and update all forms of contact with students, including SSS email, Facebook, Canvas, Remind 101, Trio media, and correspondence. Call students to set appointments with staff and to collect additional data. Contact students by mail or email to notify of acceptance into the program or to verify financial information. Obtain and train to use P-Card to maintain supplies and materials. Submit travel requests and reimbursement forms. Enter student data and scan relevant documents into Student Access. Provide information and assistance about the SSS program to interested parties. Maintain activity logs and submit reports to supervisor. Such reports include data from student activity logs, class schedules, grade reports, demographics, etc. Compose and type routine correspondence and form letters. Keep SSS forms and documents updated such as Trio applications, IAP’s, contracts, eligibility forms, etc. Perform any other related duties as required or assigned.

EDUCATION/EXPERIENCE:

Knowledge of a specialized field (however acquired), such as basic accounting, computer, etc. equivalent of four years in high school, plus night, trade extension, or correspondence school specialized training, equal to two years of college, plus 2 years related experience and/or training. Or equivalent combination of education and experience.

PAY: $23,880

LOCATION: Heber Springs Campus

ABOUT THE COMPANY: ASU-Beebe is a public two-year college with its main campus located in Beebe, Arkansas on the 67/167 corridor approximately 35 miles north of the state’s capitol of Little Rock.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION & TO APPLY.

JOB TITLE: Supervisor, Ramp Operations

RESPONSIBILITIES:

Leads and coordinates the activities of workers in one or more occupations. Interprets company policies to workers and enforces safety regulations

Analyzes and resolves work problems, or assists workers in solving work problems

Initiates or suggests plans to motivate workers to achieve work goals

Recommends or initiates personnel actions, such as promotions, transfers, discharges, and disciplinary measures

May train new workers, maintains time and attendance records as well as personnel files and performance records

The Supervisor confers with other Supervisors and/or Managers to coordinate activities of individual departments

The Supervisor may confer with workers’ representatives to resolve grievances

When supervising workers engaged chiefly in one occupation or craft, is required to be adept in the activities of the workers supervised

When supervising workers engaged in several occupations, is required to possess general knowledge of the activities involved

Required to operate Company equipment and/or drive Company vehicles

REQUIREMENTS:

Must be able to work in a team environment and the ability to prioritize work and projects in order to meet competing deadlines from members of the team

The ability to show initiative and critical thinking skills are necessary

Must be able to work with minimal supervision, report to work regularly and on-time, and be self-motivated

Minimum age of 18

High school diploma or GED equivalent; college degree preferred

Valid state driver’s license

Must be able to select, train, guide, and motivate employees handle multiple projects concurrently and have a working knowledge of PC’s and software applications

Demonstrated ability to communicate verbally and in writing

Possess the legal right to work in the United States

Must be able to read, write, fluently speak, and understand the English language

Previous supervisory experience preferred

WHO WE ARE:

Would you like to work for a stable, secure, and fast-growing airline where you will be stimulated, challenged, and have the opportunity to develop your career? If so, read on! Come and work with the best of the best at Envoy Air where you will join a team committed to providing outstanding service.

WE OFFER:

Amazing employee flight privileges within the American Airlines global network

Training and development programs to take your career to the next level

Comprehensive health and life benefits (subject to location)

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION & TO APPLY.

JOB TITLE: CDL Truck Driver

LOCATION: Pine Bluff, AR

JOB SUMMARY:

Safely operates a heavy-duty truck to perform assigned duties on transfer routes.

ESSENTIAL DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES:

To perform this job successfully, an individual must be able to perform each essential duty satisfactorily. Other minor duties may be assigned.

Operates vehicle in accordance with Occupational and Safety Health Act (OSHA) and Department of Transportation (DOT) requirements as well as all local, state and federal requirements and Company expectations for the Fleet; maintains a clean and safe vehicle.

Performs pre- and post-trip inspections of assigned vehicle using utilizing standard DVIR (Driver Vehicle Inspection Report); notes all issues on DVIR form for corrective review/repair.

Immediately reports any unsafe situations or service calls to Route Manager or Dispatch before attempting service.

Participates and cooperates in all scheduled training, briefings, and meetings as required by Route Manager.

Works closely with Route Managers to improve route efficiencies and identify problem or unsafe accounts.

Performs all duties as scheduled by Route Manager or Dispatch, assisting other company drivers as directed.

Notifies Route Manager of any incidents, accidents, injures, or property damage.

Notifies Dispatch or Route Manager of issues as prescribed by Service Machine protocol, including blocked containers, potential missed pick-ups or problems that arise on the route.

Communicates customer requests or issues to Dispatch or Route Manager.

Completely dumps all containers and leaves the customer’s location clean and free of debris.

Completes and submits customer tickets when excess yardage must be removed.

Positions containers on the customer’s property in a manner that ensures lids are properly replaced, containers are set in an upright position, and containers do not block driveway entrances or traffic.

Follows route assignments throughout the day and completes all documentation when checking-in at the end of the route.

QUALIFICATIONS:

Education and Experience

Education: None required.

Experience: No prior work experience required.

Certificates, Licenses, Registrations or Other Requirements

Commercial Drivers License B (CDL).

The CDL is a requirement, therefore, an applicant must be 18 years of age.

Successfully complete pre-employment DOT drug screen, physical, and background check, which will include previous employment check, and motor vehicle record review.

Acceptable driving record required.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION & TO APPLY.

JOB TITLE: Delivery Assistant – No CDL Required

LOCATION: Little Rock, AR

SHIFT: 3rd – Overnight

ABOUT THE JOB:

The Delivery Assistant is a physical, fast-paced position providing direct support to a McLane Delivery Driver. As a Delivery Assistant, you will not be driving the delivery truck. You will be bending, lifting, and walking on a daily basis. Similar to our Delivery Drivers, you also represent the face of our company to our customers. Great customer service skills are a plus!

Your schedule depends on the route your assigned Delivery Driver runs.

Unload trailer using a hand truck or 2-wheeled dolly.

Place all delivery items in customer-designated food-safe storage areas.

Assist the Driver’s efforts to ensure accurate and on-time deliveries.

Work safely to prevent injury to people and damage to products.

MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS & REQUIREMENTS:

At least 18 years of age.

Lift and move product and pallets which may weigh up to 75 pounds.

Candidates may be subject to a background check and drug screen, in accordance with applicable laws.

BENEFITS SUMMARY:

Becoming a McLane teammate is to become part of an honest, stable, and reliable company with 125 years of success. We are looking for teammates with perseverance who will take the extra step for our customers, our community, and the company. In return, we will pay you well and offer you the opportunity to go as far in your career as you want to go.

PAY RATE: $17.50 per hour

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION:

Generous benefits such as medical, dental, and vision insurance and company-paid life insurance start on your 60th day.

401(k) with annual company match starts on your 90th day.

Paid holidays, vacation time, educational assistance program, and more!

McLane apparel is provided.

All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, disability, or status as a protected veteran.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION & TO APPLY.