Job Alert: Openings in career advancement, medical, management, customer service and more

JOB TITLE: Career Planning & Placement Specialist

LOCATION: North Little Rock, AR

ANTICIPATED STARTING SALARY: $32,405

The mission of the Department of Military is to provide a professional staff of Arkansas State Employees who help maintain and improve the readiness of Arkansas National Guard units through effective fiscal management of State Resources, Human Resource Management, and quality administration of Arkansas National Guard Programs.

JOB SUMMARY:

The Career Planning and Placement Specialist is responsible for tracking the student/client applicant process, screening applications, and determining whether minimum qualifications are met for possible job opportunities. This position is governed by state and federal laws and agency/institution policy.

JOB FUNCTIONS:

Screens employment applications for completeness and accuracy and enters into the system. Reviews job vacancy requests, assembles hiring packet, and forwards to hiring supervisor for interview process. Provides technical assistance to applicants, hiring officials, and the general public about all aspects of the recruitment/hiring process. Updates and maintains applicant database for job vacancy requests. Attends job fairs and maintains relationships with possible hiring entities and public and private human resource officers. Compiles and maintains records and information, including client case records, interview summaries, business contacts, and local labor market information. Generates hiring eligibility lists and monthly reports, summarizing recruiting activities and placement statistics. Performs other duties as assigned.

KNOWLEDGE, SKILLS & ABILITIES:

Knowledge of community resources available to provide services or assistance to student/clients. Knowledge of recruitment, interviewing, and placement techniques. Ability to monitor student/client placement activities. Ability to provide and coordinate referral services. Ability to review and process applications, according to established policy and procedures. Ability to provide guidance to students/clients, regarding hiring procedures.

MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS:

The formal education equivalent of a high school diploma; plus two years of specialized training in or experience in employment services or related area. Additional requirements determined by the agency for recruiting purposes require review and approval by the Office of Personnel Management. OTHER JOB RELATED EDUCATION AND/OR EXPERIENCE MAY BE SUBSTITUTED FOR ALL OR PART OF THESE BASIC REQUIREMENTS, EXCEPT FOR CERTIFICATION OR LICENSURE REQUIREMENTS, UPON APPROVAL OF THE QUALIFICATIONS REVIEW COMMITTEE.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION & TO APPLY.

JOB TITLE: Licensed Practical Nurse

JOB LOCATION: North Little Rock, AR

ANTICIPATED STARTING SALARY: $36,155.00

The mission of the Department of Military is to provide a professional staff of Arkansas State Employees who help maintain and improve the readiness of Arkansas National Guard units through effective fiscal management of State Resources, Human Resource Management, and quality administration of Arkansas National Guard Programs.

JOB SUMMARY:

The Licensed Practical Nurse is responsible for providing direct nursing care to patients in private homes, hospitals, clinics, and residential institutions. This position is governed by state and federal laws and agency/institution policy.

JOB FUNCTIONS:

Monitors patient’s condition by checking vital signs, measuring food and liquid intake and output, responding to call lights or patients’ requests for assistance, and making rounds to observe patients. Provides direct care to patients, including caring for colostomies and tracheotomies, mixing medications and food, inserting feeding tubes, catheterizing patients, and performing other nursing procedures as directed. Documents and administers medications and treatments, changes in patient’s condition or behavior, responses to care, and daily activities. Administers injections and oral medications as directed by physician. Obtains specimens for laboratory analysis by swabbing or other means. Instructs patients and their families how to care for patients medical needs, including catheter and colostomy care, bowel program techniques, insulin injection, personal hygiene, and skin care. Assists doctor in clinic by gathering information on patient’s needs and informing doctor, dressing and undressing patients, assisting with medical procedures, and transcribing doctor’s orders. Notifies next shift of each day’s events, including patient progress, behavioral problems, and new orders. Performs other duties as assigned.

JOB DIMENSIONS:

May be required to work rotating shifts or hours other than normal working hours or to be on call. May require lifting and positioning patients, walking, use of restraints, and aggressive behavior management practices.

KNOWLEDGE, SKILLS & ABILITIES:

Knowledge of nursing theory and practices. Ability to provide direct nursing care. Ability to observe and evaluate patient’s condition. Ability to instruct patients in routine medical care. Ability to perform various nursing procedures.

MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS:

Licensure by the Arkansas State Nursing Board as a Licensed Practical Nurse in accordance with ACA 17-87-304. Additional requirements determined by the agency for recruiting purposes require review and approval by the Office of Personnel Management. OTHER JOB RELATED EDUCATION AND/OR EXPERIENCE MAY BE SUBSTITUTED FOR ALL OR PART OF THESE BASIC REQUIREMENTS, EXCEPT FOR CERTIFICATION OR LICENSURE REQUIREMENTS, UPON APPROVAL OF THE QUALIFICATIONS REVIEW COMMITTEE.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION & TO APPLY.

JOB TITLE: Arkansas National Guard (ARNG) Youth Program Shift Leader

JOB LOCATION: North Little Rock, AR

ANTICIPATED STARTING SALARY: $32,405.00

The mission of the Department of Military is to provide a professional staff of Arkansas State Employees who help maintain and improve the readiness of Arkansas National Guard units through effective fiscal management of State Resources, Human Resource Management, and quality administration of Arkansas National Guard Programs.

JOB SUMMARY:

The Arkansas National Guard (ARNG) Youth Program Shift Leader is responsible for directing the activities of a shift while administering military-based training and discipline program duties. This position is governed by state and federal laws and agency/institution policy.

FUNCTIONS:

Supervises a staff of Youth Program Specialist personnel by interviewing applicants and recommending for hire, approving leave, training employees, making work assignments, and evaluating the work performance of incumbents. Assigns students to platoons, serves as team lead, and directs activities for students and staff during assigned shift. Directs the preventative maintenance of barracks and equipment through daily inspections performed by personnel. Coordinates and trains shift personnel in proper drill and ceremony movements, discipline administration procedures, crisis intervention techniques, and other required areas of training. Documents and maintains an incident profile on each member, maintains log books on cadets who are signed out on daily pass and on significant activities during the shift, and makes report to supervisor. Checks barracks’ surveillance systems to identify malfunctions, takes corrective action, and resets systems. Operates vehicles and equipment, performs behavior modification program duties, and administers first aid as needed. Performs other duties as assigned.

DIMENSIONS:

Constant shift work, frequent exposure to physical and verbal abuse, and the wearing of specific youth program uniforms are required. Must be physically able to perform training exercises. Occasional work hours other than regular daytime schedule and wee

KNOWLEDGE, SKILLS & ABILITIES:

Knowledge of supervisory practices and procedures. Knowledge of United States Army FM 22-5 and FM 21-2 drill and ceremony standards and procedures. Knowledge of program development techniques. Knowledge of non-violent crisis intervention techniques. Ability to plan, organize, and coordinate the work of subordinates. Ability to monitor effectiveness of programs and services. Ability to prepare oral and written information and reports. Ability to communicate to a diverse group of people.

MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS:

The formal education equivalent of a high school diploma; plus four years of experience in youth services or a related field, including one year in a group leadership capacity. Must qualify and receive a Common Access Card, which includes a National Agency background investigation. Must be able to pass a criminal background check through the Arkansas State Police.

LICENSES:

Must maintain a valid Arkansas driver’s license and meet the eligibility requirements covered by the state insurance policy. Additional requirements determined by the agency for recruiting purposes require review and approval by the Office of Perso

The State of Arkansas is committed to providing equal employment opportunities to all employees and applicants for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, pregnancy, age, disability, citizenship, national origin, genetic information, military or veteran status, or any other status or characteristic protected by law.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION & TO APPLY.

JOB TITLE: Call Center Trainer I

JOB ID: JR0127460

WHAT YOU WILL BE DOING:

Conducts full scope of activities to deliver new hire training classes for assigned lines of business

Ensures class objectives and learning curve performance metrics are achieved

Coordinates with training management team to identify new training needs and recommend additional learning material as appropriate

Communicates directly with clients to ensure a positive, professional client experience

Assists with on-going training needs for multiple departments

Assess quality assurance and provides coaching and feedback to employees

WHAT WE OFFER YOU:

A multifaceted job with a high degree of responsibility and a broad spectrum of opportunities

A modern work environment and a dedicated and motivated team

Time to support charities and give back in your community

A fantastic range of benefits designed to help support your lifestyle and wellbeing

A broad range of professional education and personal development possibilities – FIS is your final career step!

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION & TO APPLY.

JOB TITLE: Customer Service Associate II

JOB ID: JR0126886

WHAT YOU’LL BE DOING:

You’ll be providing excellent customer service to our high value clientele who are customers of a world leader in the financial and banking industry. You’ll be assisting clients with account and product inquiries and preforming account maintenance on personal savings accounts. It will be important that you ensure that service expectations are met and that you’re able to establish a professional rapport with each client. Other duties and responsibilities will be assigned as needed.

Complete banking transactions

Communicate with the client about funds

Troubleshoot customer problems and determine how to resolve those problems

Taking inbound calls in a high-volume call center and other duties as assigned

WHAT WE OFFER YOU:

A competitive salary with attractive benefits including private medical and dental coverage insurance

A multifaceted job with a high degree of responsibility and a broad spectrum of opportunities

A modern work environment and a dedicated and motivated team

A broad range of professional education and personal development opportunities

A work environment built on collaboration and respect

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION & TO APPLY.

JOB TITLE: Bus Driver

JOB DUTIES:

Drives a vehicle to transport passengers over specified routes to local or distant points according to schedule; collects and records tickets and fares; maintains required records; inspects vehicle daily; and assists passengers. Inspect vehicle daily for safety; check gas, oil, water, tires, mirrors, brakes, horn, turn signals, seat belts, wheelchair lift, air conditioning/heating, radio, etc. before departing on route. Report any mechanical problems. Vehicle should present a professional appearance both the interior and exterior. Floor and seats should be kept free of obstacles, trash and dirt at all times. Driver should provide assistance to passengers as necessary when entering/exiting the vehicle. To reduce/eliminate unfortunate mishaps and/or load or unload baggage checked by passengers in baggage compartment. Drivers shall ensure that wheelchairs and wheelchair passengers are properly secured and all passengers eat belts are fastened before putting the vehicle in motion.

JOB LOCATION: Malvern, AR 72104

EDUCATION REQUIREMENTS: High School Diploma or Equivalent

REQUIRED WORK EXPERIENCE: 3 months

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION & TO APPLY.

EMPLOYER: Applied Industrial Technologies

JOB TITLE: Customer Service Representative (Industrial Distribution, Inside Sales)

JOB LOCATION: Pine Bluff, AR 71603

JOB DESCRIPTION:

You will provide our customers with expert assistance to a wide variety of questions and problems. Build ongoing business relationships with our customers through repeated contact and consultation. As this is a service and parts center, our ability to get customers’ business often depends on your ability to quickly and efficiently provide them with just the right parts and/or solutions – especially when customers are experiencing costly equipment breakdowns. You will also occasionally have hands-on duties that will require mechanical aptitude.

This is a great starting point from which to grow toward a sales or management career. If you enjoy the challenge of finding just the right part or the right solution to fulfill a customer’s needs, and you have the background we’re looking for, we want to talk with you!

Assist customers by phone and in person at our facility

Help customers get the parts they need

Interact extensively with customers to clarify their needs, research, and recommend parts

Meet / exceed monthly sales goals while increasing customer satisfaction

Provide quotes

Take orders

Provide post order service

Physically measure specs on a wide variety of parts

REQUIREMENTS:

Our Customer Service Representatives are self-motivated and driven by a desire to exceed expectations. They have strong prioritization and multitasking skill, a sense of urgency, and display excellent verbal and written communication. Interpersonal skills and the ability to establish rapport, build solid relationships with a wide variety of customers are critical.

Specific qualifications for the role include:

1+ yr proven customer service or inside sales experience. Industrial distribution or parts counter environment a plus

Mechanical and mathematical aptitude

Written and verbal communication skills, including English grammar

Ability and desire to learn new systems and processes quickly

Strong computer skills, particularly Excel

Multi-tasking, problem solving, attention to detail, sense of urgency, sense of humor

High school diploma or equivalent

Ability to lift up to 50 lbs.

Valid driver’s license and clean driving record (MVR)

SAP / ERP experience, preferred

Knowledge of industrial distribution products and hydraulics, preferred

BENEFITS:

As a Customer Service Representative with Applied Industrial Technologies, you will be part of a stable and established company with consistently strong performance and growth. We encourage you to contribute fresh new ideas. We are committed to your professional development and with ongoing training. Here is just some of what we have to offer:

Base salary and bonus opportunities

Health, vision, and dental coverage, 401(k)

Paid vacation, sick time, and company holidays, Tuition reimbursement

Personalized training and development program

Career development and advancement opportunities

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION & TO APPLY.

JOB TITLE: Inventory Control Specialist

JOB LOCATION: Little Rock, AR

PAY: $11.42/hour

WHO WE ARE:

Would you like to work for a stable, secure, and fast-growing airline where you will be stimulated, challenged, and have the opportunity to develop your career? If so, read on! Come and work with the best of the best at Envoy Air where you will join a team committed to providing outstanding service.

WE OFFER:

Amazing employee flight privileges within the American Airlines global network

Training and development programs to take your career to the next level

Comprehensive health and life benefits (subject to location)

RESPONSIBILITIES:

Responsible for the complete life cycle of inventory which includes requisitioning, receiving, storing, stock chasing, disbursing, transferring, exchanging, shipping, and delivering items.

Responsible for other related areas such as inventory control, discrepancy resolution, and inventory inspection based on Company regulations and safety standards.

Maintain inventory within established specifications and in serviceable condition by following appropriate procedure to exchange a broken tool, to request repairs, or to requisition additional supplies

Count physical inventory; check minimums/maximums

Examine items visually and manually for defects or wear

Sort serviceable and non-serviceable items, based on their condition, into appropriate bins

Lift, carry, and pull items from stock; load/unload, pack/unpack items, and related physical work

Store items according to company, fire, safety, and good housekeeping regulations and practices

Clean and services equipment used to keep it in operating condition; reports need for repairs

Complete, verify and route forms according to procedure

Give data on stock to authorized Company personnel

Work according to company regulations and procedures and instructions from Crew Chief or Supervisor

REQUIREMENTS:

Minimum age 18

High school diploma or GED equivalent

Valid state driver’s license

Ability to lift up items up to 50 lbs.

Willing and able to work rotating shifts including days, nights, weekends, holidays and rotating days off

Possess the legal right to work in the United States

Must be able to read, write, fluently speak, and understand the English language

Twelve (12) months experience in general warehouse or similar type supply function involving receiving, shipping, and binning material by parts number preferred

Please note: The description is intended to provide a brief overview of the position. It’s not intended to be an exhaustive list of all responsibilities, duties, expectations, and skills required of those in this position. Duties and expectations may be subject to change at any time.

CLICK HERE FO RMORE INFORMATION & TO APPLY.